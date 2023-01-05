Read full article on original website
What happened in health news the week of Jan. 2? | Health Smart
YORK, Pa. — FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at pharmacies. A regulatory change the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) made Tuesday will now allow the purchase of mifepristone and misoprostol from pharmacies. The 2-pill regimen used to end early pregnancies was previously dispensed by a few mail-order...
