ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 43

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 43

What happened in health news the week of Jan. 2? | Health Smart

YORK, Pa. — FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at pharmacies. A regulatory change the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) made Tuesday will now allow the purchase of mifepristone and misoprostol from pharmacies. The 2-pill regimen used to end early pregnancies was previously dispensed by a few mail-order...
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy