Lancaster County, PA

FOX 43

Early morning shooting in Lancaster sends 1 to hospital

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster City Police Department is investigating a shooting. According to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch, the gunfire came from the 100 block of Laurel Street at 2:10 a.m. on Jan. 9. Dispatch reports that one person was taken to the hospital. There is no additional word...
LANCASTER, PA
Daily Voice

Head-On Crash Leaves Reading Passenger In Critical Condition

A passenger in Reading was hospitalized following a serious head-on crash in the early morning hours on Sunday, Jan. 8, authorities told Daily Voice. The accident happened on Schuylkill Road between Avenue B and Lehigh Street at around 5:15 a.m., Reading police said. Firefighters removed an adult male passenger from...
READING, PA
Daily Voice

Road Rage Suspect Sought By Camp Hill Police

A road rage incident happened on Friday, Jan. 6, the Camp Hill police say. The white, older model Hyundai Santa Fe SUV pictured was involved in a road rage incident that occurred in the 100 block of November Drive in Camp Hill around 4:40 p.m., according to a release by the department the following Monday.
CAMP HILL, PA
abc27.com

Coroner called to ‘suspicious’ death in Lancaster County

MOUNTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Coroner says that a suspicious death occurred in an apartment complex on Sunday, Jan. 8 in Lancaster County. According to West Hempfield Township Police, officers were on the scene at the Lincoln West Apartments in Mountville around 4 a.m. on Sunday. The scene was active throughout the day.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

Blotter: Hit-and-run crash, criminal mischief, found property

Vehicle Accident – At approximately 6:25 p.m. Jan. 1, a crash occurred when a 2022 Toyota RAV4 driven by a 77-year-old Fredericksburg man accompanied by a 77-year-old Fredericksburg woman was traveling south in the 2600 block of South Pine Grove Street when a deer entered the vehicle’s travel lane. The Toyota collided with the deer. The occupants were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported by the occupants. The Toyota was not able to be driven from the scene due to electrical issues. Joe May’s Towing also assisted on the scene.
FREDERICKSBURG, PA
FOX 43

Florida man wanted for Lancaster County robbery

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Flordia is wanted by Manheim Township police for a reported robbery. Eric Jerome Mallard, 33, from Lauderhill, Florida has been charged with device fraud, theft from a motor vehicle and criminal mischief, according to the Manheim Township Police Department. According to police...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Fire damages portion of home, garage in York County

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire damaged a portion of a home in Manchester Township, York County during the morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 7. According to York Area United Fire and Rescue, crews were dispatched to the 500 block of Hepplewhite Drive for a residential fire alarm. When units arrived, they found a fire in the attached garage and upgraded the call to a structure fire.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Partial roof collapse during Perry County house fire

LIVERPOOL, Pa. (WHTM) — A large farmhouse fire in Liverpool, Perry County, prompted a significant response by area fire departments on Monday morning. A large section of the building’s roof appeared to have collapsed as black smoke bellowed out of the structure. Water supply was an issue for...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

