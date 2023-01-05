Read full article on original website
Related
Early morning shooting in Lancaster sends 1 to hospital
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster City Police Department is investigating a shooting. According to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch, the gunfire came from the 100 block of Laurel Street at 2:10 a.m. on Jan. 9. Dispatch reports that one person was taken to the hospital. There is no additional word...
Dauphin County caregiver left disabled man alone in unheated car: police
A paid caregiver left his patient in an unheated car for an hour over the weekend in only a T-shirt and pants, Middletown police said. The 34-year-old patient was a care-dependent, non-verbal man in a wheelchair, who Middletown police said they found in the backseat of a car around 9:30 a.m. Saturday on the 100 block of Pathfinder Drive after receiving a 911 call.
abc27.com
Lancaster County death ruled homicide after person shot multiple times
WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A suspicious death investigation in Lancaster County has been ruled a homicide. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office, the victim was found at the Lincoln West Apartments with multiple gunshot wounds. Police had responded to the apartments around 4 a.m....
Head-On Crash Leaves Reading Passenger In Critical Condition
A passenger in Reading was hospitalized following a serious head-on crash in the early morning hours on Sunday, Jan. 8, authorities told Daily Voice. The accident happened on Schuylkill Road between Avenue B and Lehigh Street at around 5:15 a.m., Reading police said. Firefighters removed an adult male passenger from...
Dauphin County police: Paid caregiver charged with neglect after leaving care-dependent man unattended in car
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Hired caregiver arrested for neglect of non-verbal wheelchair-restricted man. According to Middletown Borough Police, a call came in on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 9:27 a.m. alleging abuse. The witness described seeing an unattended man in the backseat of a parked car for an extended period of time.
1 killed during burglary at central Pa. apartment complex: DA
A person found dead Sunday at a Lancaster County apartment complex was shot multiple times during a burglary, the district attorney’s office said Monday. One person was shot and killed around 4 a.m. Sunday in the Lincoln West Apartments in Mountville, according to District Attorney Heather Adams. Adams said...
Coroner identifies woman who died after crashing into tractor-trailer stopped at a red light
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner's Office said a 55-year-old woman died on Saturday night after a two-vehicle crash. On Jan. 7, around 8:15 p.m., first responders were called to Route 30 in the area of North Hills Road in Springettsbury Township for a two-vehicle crash involving a passenger vehicle and a tractor trailer.
WGAL
Crash causing problems on Pennsylvania Turnpike in Chester County
WILLOW GROVE, Pa. — There were delays on a stretch of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Monday in Chester County. Related video above: Pa. crash stats. There was a crash in the westbound lanes of the Pa. Turnpike I-276 between Willow Grove and Virginia Drive. The crash has since been cleared...
Road Rage Suspect Sought By Camp Hill Police
A road rage incident happened on Friday, Jan. 6, the Camp Hill police say. The white, older model Hyundai Santa Fe SUV pictured was involved in a road rage incident that occurred in the 100 block of November Drive in Camp Hill around 4:40 p.m., according to a release by the department the following Monday.
abc27.com
Coroner called to ‘suspicious’ death in Lancaster County
MOUNTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Coroner says that a suspicious death occurred in an apartment complex on Sunday, Jan. 8 in Lancaster County. According to West Hempfield Township Police, officers were on the scene at the Lincoln West Apartments in Mountville around 4 a.m. on Sunday. The scene was active throughout the day.
lebtown.com
Blotter: Hit-and-run crash, criminal mischief, found property
Vehicle Accident – At approximately 6:25 p.m. Jan. 1, a crash occurred when a 2022 Toyota RAV4 driven by a 77-year-old Fredericksburg man accompanied by a 77-year-old Fredericksburg woman was traveling south in the 2600 block of South Pine Grove Street when a deer entered the vehicle’s travel lane. The Toyota collided with the deer. The occupants were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported by the occupants. The Toyota was not able to be driven from the scene due to electrical issues. Joe May’s Towing also assisted on the scene.
WGAL
Man accused of pointing gun at group of teens in traffic in Dauphin County
WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Harrisburg man is accused of pointing a gun at a group of teenagers in traffic in Dauphin County. Pennsylvania State Police said the incident happened around 2 p.m. on Dec. 17, 2022, on Jonestown Road/Route 22 in West Hanover Township. State police said...
Police and coroner's office investigating incident in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lancaster County officials are investigating a suspicious incident that left one person dead on Sunday. According to the county coroner's office, an unidentified man was found dead in the area of Lincoln West Apartments in Mountville. West Hempfield Township Chief of Police Lisa Layden said...
Florida man wanted for Lancaster County robbery
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Flordia is wanted by Manheim Township police for a reported robbery. Eric Jerome Mallard, 33, from Lauderhill, Florida has been charged with device fraud, theft from a motor vehicle and criminal mischief, according to the Manheim Township Police Department. According to police...
ROAD RAGE Man Points Gun At Teens In Harrisburg, State Police Say
A road rage incident escalated to the point where a man pulled out a gun and pointed it at a group of teenagers on Dec. 17, 2022, according to a release by the Pennsylvania state police on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. The teenagers, a 17-year-old Hershey girl, and two Harrisburg...
Two suspects arrested after shots-fired call in York, police say
YORK, Pa. — York City Police announced the arrests of two suspects following a shots-fired incident in the city last week. The suspects were arrested by officers responding to a shots-fired call at 3:44 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5 in the area of Penn Park, police said. Officers made contact...
WFMZ-TV Online
Person in critical condition after head-on collision on Schuylkill Avenue
READING, Pa. - The Reading Police responded to a head-on collision on Schuylkill Avenue on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at approximately 5:14 a.m. The collision happened between Ave. B and Lehigh St. One of the passengers, an unknown adult male, was extracted from the car's rear seat by the fire...
WGAL
Fallen power lines shut down road in Lehigh County, Pa.
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Fallen power cables shut down a road on Monday in Lehigh County, Pa. Related video above: Pa. crash stats. Saucon Valley Road is closed in both directions between Lanark Road and PA-309 south of Allentown.
abc27.com
Fire damages portion of home, garage in York County
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire damaged a portion of a home in Manchester Township, York County during the morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 7. According to York Area United Fire and Rescue, crews were dispatched to the 500 block of Hepplewhite Drive for a residential fire alarm. When units arrived, they found a fire in the attached garage and upgraded the call to a structure fire.
abc27.com
Partial roof collapse during Perry County house fire
LIVERPOOL, Pa. (WHTM) — A large farmhouse fire in Liverpool, Perry County, prompted a significant response by area fire departments on Monday morning. A large section of the building’s roof appeared to have collapsed as black smoke bellowed out of the structure. Water supply was an issue for...
FOX 43
Harrisburg, PA
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Harrisburg local newshttps://www.fox43.com/
Comments / 0