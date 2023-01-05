ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Kathie Lee Gifford’s Husband: Everything About Her 2 Marriages To Frank Gifford & Paul Johnson

By Sabrina Picou
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BvCmg_0k4xlwwE00
Image Credit: Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock
  • Kathie Lee Gifford is an American TV personality most known for her time on the hit news show, Live with Regis and Kathie Lee.
  • She is not currently married.
  • Kathie’s most recent marriage was to Frank Gifford.
  • On Dec. 16, 2022, Kathie’s daughter, Cassidy Gifford, revealed she is expecting her first child.

Live with Regis and Kathie Lee host Kathie Lee Gifford, 69, is an extremely successful news personality. She spent nearly 15 years co-hosting the show with the late TV icon Regis Philbin, from 1988 until her departure in 2000. Other news programs she’s appeared on include the TODAY Show, Kathie Lee and Hoda, The View, Good Morning America, and many more. However, when Kathie is not busy with her amazing career, she is often spending time with her family. Below is everything to know about her most recent marriage to Frank Gifford, and her first spouse!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MRZr7_0k4xlwwE00
Kathie Lee Gifford & Frank Gifford. (Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock)

Kathie Lee Gifford’s Marriage To Frank Gifford

The blonde beauty was most recently married to the late NFL star and sports commentator, Frank Gifford. Kathie and her late spouse said their “I Do’s” in 1986, about two years before she became a household name. Frank was a halfback and flanker for the New York Giants from 1952 until he retired in 1964, per History. Following a successful career in football, the late 84-year-old went on to become a successful sports commentator for ABC’s Monday Night Football. Frank became one of the most well-known sports commentators having worked on the ABC program for nearly 30 years from 1971 until 1998.

Kathie and Frank were married for 29 years, but sadly, their marriage came to an end when the former athlete died in 2015. At the time of his passing, NBC News confirmed the somber news via an official statement. “It is with the deepest sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved husband, father and friend, Frank Gifford. Frank died suddenly this beautiful Sunday morning of natural causes at his Connecticut home,” the statement read. “We rejoice in the extraordinary life he was privileged to live, and we feel grateful and blessed to have been loved by such an amazing human being. We ask that our privacy be respected at this difficult time and we thank you for your prayers.” Kathie spoke to TODAY about remembering her late spouse during a 2016 interview. “I know with all my heart. He saw Jesus, and Jesus took his breath away,” she said at the time.

Her First Marriage To Paul Johnson

Prior to her marriage to Frank, Kathie was married to composer Paul Johnson from 1976 to 1986. The details of her first spouse remain relatively private, however, the TV host did open up a bit about the marriage in her memoir, It’s Never Too Late, which was released in 2020. In an excerpt released by TODAY, Kathie clarified that it wasn’t a deep relationship. “The truth is, it was only a marriage in the pages of the law,” she penned in the book. “Though Paul and I were married, we shared only one thing — our faith.” Despite being married for seven years, Paul and Kathie did not welcome any children together.

Kathie’s Kids

Kathie and her late hubby, Frank, happily welcomed two kids into their lives. About four years into their marriage, Kathie gave birth to her son, Cody Gifford, 32, in 1990. Later, the family-of-three expanded when the proud momma gave birth to her daughter, Cassidy Gifford, 29, in 1993. Kathie often posts about her two greatest joys via her Instagram account. Most recently on Dec. 29, 2022, the mom-of-two shared a throwback photo of her two kiddos. “I pray your holiday has been filled with a combination of dear, sacred memories and brand new happy ones with the ones you love. May God bless us, everyone! Shalom shalom,” she captioned the post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pnLvY_0k4xlwwE00
Kathie Lee Gifford with her two kids. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

And in other exciting news, Cassidy announced she is officially expecting her first child with her husband Ben Wierda. The 29-year-old announced the baby news via Instagram on Dec. 16, 2022. “A whole lot extra to be praising Jesus for this Christmas. Our little peanut arriving June 2023 Jeremiah 1:5,” she captioned the Christmas photo. Her older brother, Cody, is married to Erika Marie Brown.

Comments / 1

Related
People

Kathie Lee Gifford's Daughter Cassidy Is Expecting Her First Baby with Husband Ben Wierda

The model and her beau, who tied the knot in 2020, announced their exciting baby news on Friday Cassidy Gifford and Ben Wierda are expecting their first child! On Friday, the daughter of former Today show co-host Kathie Lee Gifford and the late NFL star Frank Gifford posted a picture of three Christmas stockings hanging against an elegant white fireplace, with the one in the middle being relatively smaller than the others. "Our little peanut arriving June 2023🙏 Jeremiah 1:5," Cassidy, 29, explained in the caption. "A whole lot extra to be praising Jesus...
ABC News

Jessica Simpson shares new family photos with husband Eric Johnson, their 3 kids

Jessica Simpson is certainly ready for the holidays -- and she's getting her family in the spirit, too. The "I Wanna Love You Forever" singer took to Instagram on Monday to share a series of photos featuring herself, husband Eric Johnson and their three children -- son Ace, 9, and daughters Maxwell, 10, and Birdie Mae, 3 -- in what appears to be an impromptu outdoor photo shoot.
Glamour

Katie Couric Says She Was Scammed by Someone Pretending to Have a Rat in Their Toilet

Katie Couric shared a hilariously wholesome text exchange she recently had with a stranger who didn't believe it was her…or so she thought. On December 14, the famed journalist was surprised by a text from a Brooklyn woman named Susan who reached out to the celeb by mistake. “A rat was in my toilet,” the very New York text read. “I am beside myself! I'm contacting the super.” This kicked off a lengthy text exchange between Couric and the stranger who didn't believe who she was speaking to.
NEW YORK STATE
Popculture

'The View': Barbara Walters' Daughter Gets Spotlight Amid Mother's Health Struggles

Barbara Walters has died at the age of 92 after not appearing publicly since 2016. But back when the legendary journalist turned 90 years old, her only child, daughter Jacqueline "Jackie" Danforth, was given some of her mother's spotlight. Walters and her second husband, Lee Guber, adopted Danforth the year she was born, in 1968. Like her mother, Danforth has also stayed out of the spotlight in recent years.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Taste of Country

Dolly Parton Says She and Husband Carl Dean Share ‘Warped Sense of Humor’

Dolly Parton been delighting audiences in country music for more than 55 years, and she's done it all with her husband Carl Dean by her side. The two have been married as long as she's been in the business. They met in Nashville on her very first day in town and they wed on May 30, 1966. Their union has stayed strong through the years, and Dolly Parton attributes their lasting marriage to one thing, in particular: laughter.
People

Kendra Wilkinson's Son Hank Jr. and Daughter Alijah Look All Grown Up in Rare Vacation Photos

Kendra Wilkinson shares daughter Alijah Mary, 8, and son Hank Jr., 12, with ex Hank Baskett Kendra Wilkinson is sharing quality time with her kids over the holidays. The Kendra Sells Hollywood star, 37, shared a rare photo with her two kids — daughter Alijah Mary, 8, and son Hank Jr., 12 — as the family enjoyed some downtime in Maui, Hawaii. "Happy Holidays 🌺," she captioned the shots on Instagram, the first of which shows the reality star smiling while surrounded by palm trees with her kids. Wilkinson smiles in a...
HAWAII STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Actress and Singer Dies

Iconic actress and singer Georgia Holt has reportedly died, according to her daughter, legendary singer Cher, CNN reports. In a post to Twitter over the weekend, Cher appeared to confirm the death, writing "Mom is gone," alongside a sad face emoji. The news was later reportedly confirmed to The Washington Post by Cher's representative.
People

Danica McKellar Says She Sees Candace Cameron Bure's Marriage Comments Differently Than Neal Bledsoe

Danica McKellar is speaking out about Neal Bledsoe's exit from the Great American Family network Danica McKellar is speaking out about Neal Bledsoe's exit from the Great American Family network and his view of Candace Cameron Bure's "traditional marriage" comments. "Neal is a wonderful person," the Christmas at the Drive-In star, 47, told Fox News Digital. "He's such a great actor and I have enjoyed working with him so much. He and I both share our love and support of the LGBT community for sure… I don't agree with his interpretation of...
Black Enterprise

TJ Holmes Files For Divorce From 13-Year Marriage to Marilee Fiebig

As T.J. Holmes awaits his fate at Good Morning America, he has taken a step toward another separation. According to The New York Post, the GMA3 host has officially filed for a divorce from his wife of almost 13 years. Holmes has filed the paperwork to end the marriage to his second wife, Marilee Fiebig. He is currently involved romantically with his GMA3 host Amy Robach.
NEW YORK STATE
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
281K+
Followers
25K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy