Eagle Fest an opportunity to experience nature

By Dave Sess
 4 days ago

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — A great opportunity to experience nature is coming up Saturday in Western Pennsylvania.

The third annual Eagle Fest will take place at Shenango River Lake. It’s a chance to see and learn about bald eagles, which have nested in the area as the open water makes for a prime fishing area.

School evacuated following threat

Park rangers will be available to answer questions and help people see the eagles.

“People [are] interested in watching birds, and we’re like, ‘They would seem to be benefit from the event,'” says Matthew Pook, natural resources specialist. “Anybody interested in wildlife … can come out and learn from us.”

Eagle Fest starts at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Chestnut Run Swim Beach.

