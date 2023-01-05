ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

ABC6.com

Next storm on the map

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Our next round of wet weather is scheduled for Thursday night and Friday. It will once again be rain with a very wet day to end the work week. For now, high pressure is building in to deliver plenty of clear sky through Wednesday. Temperatures by day will continue to be above normal/mild. At night it’s as expected in January. Any time there’s a clear sky in this month, it’s pretty likely we’ll see teens and 20s. When there’s a snow cover, it can be even colder than if there is none. Our ground isn’t even frozen yet. Read more on snow below!
westernmassnews.com

A Sunny and Cool Sunday Is Expected. Any Snow Chances As Mid-January Approaches?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a chilly start today with temperatures that fell back into the upper teens and lower 20s which is typical for this time of year. Sunshine finally returns today to close out the weekend though it looks like temperatures may top out a few degrees cooler with highs in the middle to upper 30s. Still a seasonable January day!
Q 105.7

‘Substantial’ Snow Could Finally Hit Capital Region Later This Week

A developing storm could bring our first big snow of winter later next week. Weather prognosticators came into the season with some big predictions for Upstate New York and the Northeast in general. You may recall both the Farmers' Almanac and the Olde Farmer's Almanac predicted lots of cold and snow. After a promising start in December, winter has taken a turn in the other direction with mild temperatures and December snow has been long gone here in the Capital Region.
CBS Boston

Warm, wet weather hurting Massachusetts ski resorts

WESTMINSTER -- Skiers and snowboarders braved the dreary conditions on Wachusett Mountain Wednesday during a mild and wet week."The visibility I would say is fairly poor," said skier Yayra Musabek of Rhode Island.   Matt Maffei of Auburn did what he could to make the most of it. "Even though we've got a little rain today we have some spring-like conditions," he told WBZ-TV. Skier Shawn Coughlin of North Brookfield said the mountain itself had great depth, despite the weather.  "They got a ton of snow," he said.Wachusett's public relations manager Chris Stimpson told WBZ they made sure to plan ahead for the...
NECN

Crash Causes Serious Injuries, Closes Route 1 at I-95 in Dedham

A car crash on U.S. Route 1 caused serious injuries, knocked down utility wires and closed more than one highway in Dedham, Massachusetts, near Westwood on Monday, officials said. The crash took place at the intersection of Route 1, which was closed in both directions, and Interstate 95, which was...
mprnews.org

How much snow did we get? Reports from around Minnesota are in

With the fourth biggest January snowfall since record-keeping began, snow reports have many locations recording over a foot of snow throughout the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota. We’ve got a roundup of snow totals reported by the National Weather Service, based on reports submitted by snow spotters across Minnesota and...
WBUR

It's the third winter of COVID. But this one is different

It’s the third winter of COVID. Cases and hospitalizations are climbing again after the December holidays. Boston-area wastewater data show a steep spike in COVID levels in recent weeks. It's a now familiar pattern. But this period looks different from the last two pandemic winters. COVID is not the...
MassLive.com

Sale closed in East Longmeadow: $630,000 for a three-bedroom home

Ryan Mccarthy and Kristin Mccarthy acquired the property at 41 Rollins Drive, East Longmeadow, from Thomas P Sweeney and Karen L Sweeney on Dec. 21, 2022. The $630,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $258. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.0-acre lot.
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

