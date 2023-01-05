Read full article on original website
Sicknick's wrongful death claim against Trump is the most severe allegation to dateVictorWashington, DC
Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Shipley Brings Its Scrumptious Made-Fresh-Daily Donuts to OdentonMadocOdenton, MD
A new development in the disappearance of a Massachusetts woman who worked in DC real estateMario DonevskiWashington, DC
'White House is full of hypocrites, led by Hypocrite-in-Chief' - Abbott as he defends busing migrants during ChristmasVictorTexas State
casualhoya.com
Potential Head Coach Candidates for the Georgetown Hoyas
The situation surrounding the basketball team at 3700 O St. has reached an inevitable conclusion. With each passing loss in the Big East, the hole Patrick Ewing and staff have dug for themselves becomes more and more insurmountable. It seems a certainty that a national coaching search is on deck for Hoyas brass, although it is anybody’s guess who will be making the final decision on the school’s next head basketball coach.
Howard storms past MEAC competitor Delaware State
The transition game was a big factor in the Bisons' success with 26 points coming off the fast break. The post Howard storms past MEAC competitor Delaware State appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
fox5dc.com
DC becoming nationwide destination for flag football
D.C. could become a major destination for an unlikely sport! The District is home to nationally ranked flag football players, who are gearing up for the flag football pro bowl in a few weeks. FOX 5 photojournalist Jesse Burkett-Hall caught up with them to talk about the game.
Bay Net
Loyal Lottery Player From La Plata Scores $50,000 Powerball Prize
WHITE PLAINS, Md. – He enjoys playing a variety of Maryland Lottery games and has won “a little bit” here and there, so when the player from La Plata scored $50,000 on the Nov. 7, 2022 Powerball drawing, he was tickled. “I’m going to keep on playing,”...
Nottingham MD
Winning lottery tickets produce three new Maryland millionaires
BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland has three new millionaires after a week when two people bought second-tier winning Mega Millions tickets in Upper Marlboro and White Hall, and a third person in Waldorf bought a FAST PLAY progressive jackpot ticket worth $1,540,419. As of January 9, only one of the three life-changing...
Inside Nova
Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken opens today in Woodbridge
Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken opens its first East Coast eatery in Woodbridge today. The hot chicken franchise at 12707 Ridgefield Village Drive will be managed by restaurant industry veterans John Filipiak and Nabil Asad, with a second location in the area set to open in 2023, the company said in a news release. Doors open at 11 a.m.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Crab Cake Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
Bay Net
Maryland Lottery Makes 3 New Millionaires
– Maryland has three new millionaires after a week when two people bought second-tier winning Mega Millions tickets in Upper Marlboro and White Hall, and a third person in Waldorf bought a FAST PLAY progressive jackpot ticket worth $1,540,419. As of Jan. 9, only one of the three life-changing prizes...
'Mega Millions' Players In Virginia, Maryland Holding On To Uncashed $1M Tickets
The DMV proved to be the place to play “Mega Millions” as two winning $1 million tickets are burning a hole in lottery players’ pockets in Virginia and Maryland to kick off the new year.There was no grand prize-winning $785 million jackpot winner on Tuesday, Jan. 3, but one winning seven-figure “Me…
fox5dc.com
$1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Maryland; jackpot jumps to $940 million
WHITE HALL, Md. - Check those tickets! Lottery officials say a lucky $1 million winning ticket for the Tuesday, Jan. 3 Mega Millions drawing was sold in Maryland!. The winning ticket was purchased at the High's store on Norrisville Road in the White Hall area of Harford County. Officials say...
Sears about to close final Maryland store
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Sears was a big part of many people’s retail shopping experience, but the legendary department store is about to close its last location in Maryland. The Sears at the Francis Scott Key Mall in Frederick opened in 1978, but its last week in business is here. “I grew up […]
Major Texas doughnut chain opens first Maryland store in Anne Arundel County
A major Texas-based doughnut chain has just opened its first restaurant in Odenton, Anne Arundel County, and has big plans to open more shops throughout Maryland.
dcnewsnow.com
Sorority Starts Youth Leadership Institute in Prince George's County
A sorority launched a program to help young people develop many skills, including communication, and to bolster their belief in themselves and their abilities. Sorority Starts Youth Leadership Institute in Prince …. A sorority launched a program to help young people develop many skills, including communication, and to bolster their...
Washington, DC named the 'loneliest' city in the US, study says
WASHINGTON — If you are living in Washington, D.C. odds are you or someone you know might be "lonely", according to a new study that deems the nation's capital as the loneliest city in the U.S. The study is based on people living alone across the country. According to...
A Local’s Guide to the Best Cheap Eats in Every DC Ward
When it comes to food, cheap does not mean unworthy or anything pejorative. A few years ago, The Washington Post ceased using “cheap” to describe food under a certain price point, and while that absolutely makes sense, people still look for cheap food so today, in our guide to affordable eats throughout D.C., we’re using the word “cheap.”
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in Maryland
A fast-growing restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Maryland this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 6, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Maryland location in Landover Hills.
Nottingham MD
Police searching for missing Towson teen
TOWSON, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Towson teen. Hermonie Quick, 17, is 5’2” tall and weighs 143 pounds. She was last seen in the Towson area wearing a black tank top, leopard pants, and white Crocs. Anyone with information on Hermonie Quick‘a whereabouts...
WJLA
It's been 27 years since the Blizzard of '96 crippled the DC area with snow
WASHINGTON (7News) — Twenty-seven years ago, one of the worst winter storms to ever hit the Washington, D.C. area dumped up to 30 inches of snow from the mountains to the bay. The Blizzard of '96 ranks as the sixth heaviest snowfall on record at Reagan National and third...
dcnewsnow.com
Teenager walked to hospital with injuries after shooting
A teenager walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds on Sunday. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/washington-dc/teenager-walked-to-hospital-with-injuries-after-shooting/. Teenager walked to hospital with injuries after shooting. A teenager walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds on Sunday. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/washington-dc/teenager-walked-to-hospital-with-injuries-after-shooting/. Woman Crossing Road Killed After Truck Hits Her in …. The Washington...
bethesdamagazine.com
100-plus cyclists use Old Georgetown Road bike lanes to rally support for changes
More than 100 bikers convened in a parking lot and posed for a video camera Sunday at Old Georgetown Road and West Cedar Lane before they embarked on a journey along Old Georgetown Road. Organizers said they wanted to show elected officials and opponents that people throughout the region had used newly installed bike lanes on the state road.
