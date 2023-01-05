ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

casualhoya.com

Potential Head Coach Candidates for the Georgetown Hoyas

The situation surrounding the basketball team at 3700 O St. has reached an inevitable conclusion. With each passing loss in the Big East, the hole Patrick Ewing and staff have dug for themselves becomes more and more insurmountable. It seems a certainty that a national coaching search is on deck for Hoyas brass, although it is anybody’s guess who will be making the final decision on the school’s next head basketball coach.
fox5dc.com

DC becoming nationwide destination for flag football

D.C. could become a major destination for an unlikely sport! The District is home to nationally ranked flag football players, who are gearing up for the flag football pro bowl in a few weeks. FOX 5 photojournalist Jesse Burkett-Hall caught up with them to talk about the game.
Nottingham MD

Winning lottery tickets produce three new Maryland millionaires

BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland has three new millionaires after a week when two people bought second-tier winning Mega Millions tickets in Upper Marlboro and White Hall, and a third person in Waldorf bought a FAST PLAY progressive jackpot ticket worth $1,540,419. As of January 9, only one of the three life-changing...
Inside Nova

Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken opens today in Woodbridge

Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken opens its first East Coast eatery in Woodbridge today. The hot chicken franchise at 12707 Ridgefield Village Drive will be managed by restaurant industry veterans John Filipiak and Nabil Asad, with a second location in the area set to open in 2023, the company said in a news release. Doors open at 11 a.m.
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Crab Cake Spots in Maryland

MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
Bay Net

DC News Now

Sears about to close final Maryland store

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Sears was a big part of many people’s retail shopping experience, but the legendary department store is about to close its last location in Maryland. The Sears at the Francis Scott Key Mall in Frederick opened in 1978, but its last week in business is here. “I grew up […]
dcnewsnow.com

Sorority Starts Youth Leadership Institute in Prince George's County

A sorority launched a program to help young people develop many skills, including communication, and to bolster their belief in themselves and their abilities. Sorority Starts Youth Leadership Institute in Prince …. A sorority launched a program to help young people develop many skills, including communication, and to bolster their...
InsideHook

A Local’s Guide to the Best Cheap Eats in Every DC Ward

When it comes to food, cheap does not mean unworthy or anything pejorative. A few years ago, The Washington Post ceased using “cheap” to describe food under a certain price point, and while that absolutely makes sense, people still look for cheap food so today, in our guide to affordable eats throughout D.C., we’re using the word “cheap.”
Nottingham MD

Police searching for missing Towson teen

TOWSON, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Towson teen. Hermonie Quick, 17, is 5’2” tall and weighs 143 pounds. She was last seen in the Towson area wearing a black tank top, leopard pants, and white Crocs. Anyone with information on Hermonie Quick‘a whereabouts...
dcnewsnow.com

Teenager walked to hospital with injuries after shooting

A teenager walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds on Sunday.
bethesdamagazine.com

100-plus cyclists use Old Georgetown Road bike lanes to rally support for changes

More than 100 bikers convened in a parking lot and posed for a video camera Sunday at Old Georgetown Road and West Cedar Lane before they embarked on a journey along Old Georgetown Road. Organizers said they wanted to show elected officials and opponents that people throughout the region had used newly installed bike lanes on the state road.
