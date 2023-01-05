Read full article on original website
Related
DHEC: COVID-19 transmission high in 4 South Carolina counties
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s lead health agency is once again urging residents to monitor COVID-19 levels in their community amid a recent surge in cases that comes just weeks after the holidays. State health officials said cases have been on the rise over the past several weeks. For the week ending on Oct. […]
WYFF4.com
South Carolina: Health officials say all but 2 counties have high or medium levels of COVID-19
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Health officials in South Carolina are urging residents to track levels of COVID-19 in their counties using the map provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and follow the masking recommendations for high and medium community levels. The South Carolina Department of Health...
WIS-TV
SC Southern Drawl tops list of slowest speech in U.S.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - How fast can you talk? If you’re from South Carolina a new study says you might be among the slowest speakers in the nation. The language learning platform Prebly compiled a ranking of the fast and slowest-speaking states in America. South Carolina was ranked the second-slowest-talking state, averaging 4.80 syllables per second. The only state with a slower average is Louisiana.
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of South Carolina residents
Payments of $4,000 could come for millions of South Carolina residents because residents are already facing lots of financial and economic trouble due to the cost of living crisis and high inflation.
FOX Carolina
Upstate pharmacy to pay $275K after 46 bottles of cough syrup go missing, investigators say
ABBEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Department of Justice said an Upstate pharmacy has agreed to pay $275,000 after an inspection revealed the business could not account for 46 bottles of cough syrup. The Drug Enforcement Agency and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control launched an...
WLTX.com
South Carolina man convicted of defrauding state Medicaid of over $1 million despite not having clients
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Prosecutors say a South Carolina man claimed to be providing behavioral health services to disabled, low-income people. But details released during his recent trial suggest he actually used the stolen identities of nearly 200 people with disabilities to game the system of over $1 million in Medicaid funds.
WMBF
McLeod Health facilities returning to universal masking with rise of positive COVID cases
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Rising positive COVID cases and increased transmission risks have led Grand Strand and Pee Dee medical facilities to bring back universal masking. McLeod Health announced Friday the return of universal masking in a statement: “The transmission risk and high percentages of positive COVID cases are rising in many of the counties served by McLeod Health. Therefore, we are following the CDC guidelines and returning to Universal Masking at all McLeod Health facilities that are patient-facing – hospitals, urgent cares and medical offices.”
kentuckytoday.com
Most abortions illegal in 14 states after Idaho, South Carolina rulings
BOISE, Idaho (BP) – Most abortions are banned in 14 states as the overturning of Roe v. Wade continues to impact state laws protecting life in the nation. In the latest pro-life ruling, the Idaho Supreme Court rejected a challenge from Planned Parenthood and ruled on Jan. 5 that the state constitution includes no implicit abortion protections. In the 3-2 ruling, the court upheld the constitutionality of three state laws restricting abortion.
WXII 12
South Carolina lawmakers are working to legalize medical marijuana
Editor's Note: Video from Nov. 2022 features two charged after marijuana discovered in truck. The South Carolina medical marijuana legalization fight continues. Michael Priester, a South Carolina resident who receives cancer treatment in Georgia was diagnosed with lymphoma cancer in January 2022. Priester said that gummies from a CBD store...
South Carolina lawmakers to consider ending part of approval process for new health care facilities
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina lawmakers will once again consider getting rid of part of the approval process for new health care facilities across the state. A bill in the State Senate would remove the Certificate of Need review process for most health care facilities in South Carolina. Only nursing homes would have […]
iheart.com
Priest Who Served In South Carolina Accused Of Abusing Child
(Charleston, SC)-- A Catholic priest who used to serve in the Charleston Diocese is facing federal charges. Sixty-eight-year-old Jaime Adolfo Gonzalez-Farias is accused of abusing an 11-year-old child. Prosecutors say Gonzalez-Farias traveled with the child from South Carolina to another state when the crime allegedly happened in 2020. Gonzalez-Farias worked...
Upstate man sentenced in multimillion Medicaid scheme
(WSPA) – A Greer man was sentenced to over seven years in federal prison in regard to theft of government funds of over $1 million. 51-year-old Jonathan W. Sumter pleaded guilty to his scheme to defraud South Carolina Medicaid. According to evidence presented in court, Sumter founded PHC Supportive Services as a company allegedly providing […]
FOX Carolina
Who is the judge overseeing the Murdaugh murder trial?
South Carolina Circuit Court Judge Clifton B. Newman is the judge overseeing the court cases involving disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh, who is charged with the murders of his wife and youngest son. Newman was born in Kingstree and raised in Greeleyville. He graduated valedictorian of Williamsburg County Training School before...
Old NASA satellite falls harmlessly from sky off Alaska
CAPE CANAVERAL, FLA. — After almost 40 years circling Earth, a retired NASA science satellite plunged harmlessly through the atmosphere off the coast of Alaska, NASA reported Monday. The Defense Department confirmed that the satellite — placed in orbit in 1984 by astronaut Sally Ride — reentered late Sunday...
groundbreakcarolinas.com
Harper General Contractors President David Wise on Building Trust in the Carolinas
Grounded in a culture of trust and community and 73 years of experience, Harper General Contractors has grown into an almost 300-employee company, with offices spread across North and South Carolina. Harper is a full-service general contracting and construction management firm with a very distinct and enduring philosophy: “Do what you say you’re going to do, the way you say you’re going to do it.”
Gas prices on the rise, could be $4 by Memorial Day weekend
The average gas price in North Carolina on Tuesday is $3.13 a gallon, nearly 10 cents higher than a week ago. It’s a substantial jump from the prices we saw around New Year’s Day. Just 10 days ago, the average price in the state was under $3, and Gas Buddy predicts we won’t see gas prices that low for the rest of the year.
W.Va. journalist let go after reporting on abuse allegations
CHARLESTON, W.VA. — A West Virginia journalist lost her job last month after she reported about alleged abuse of people with disabilities within the state agency that runs West Virginia's foster care and psychiatric facilities. Amelia Ferrell Knisely, a reporter at West Virginia Public Broadcasting, said she was told...
wspa.com
SC Governor wants pay increases for teachers, law enforcement, state employees in 2023
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster unveiled his executive budget for the upcoming fiscal year Friday morning. SC Governor wants pay increases for teachers, law …. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster unveiled his executive budget for the upcoming fiscal year Friday morning. Brian Lane meets Westside team in person for the...
FOX Carolina
NC wildlife groups offer $6,000 reward for information regarding deadly elk shooting
CHEROKEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two North Carolina wildlife groups are offering a reward of $6,000 for information after an elk calf was shot and killed illegally with an arrow in December. According to the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) Natural Resources, on Sunday, December 18, 2022, staff responded...
WYFF4.com
Restaurant operator in South Carolina violated child labor laws, US Department of Labor says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — What began as a child labor investigation at one Arby’s restaurant location in Laurens, expanded to include other restaurants operated by the same business operator, according to theU.S. Department of Labor. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The department’s Wage and Hour Division...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
72K+
Followers
78K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0