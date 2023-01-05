ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IN

Bedford man faces charges after family member reports suspected possession of child sexual abuse material

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
 4 days ago

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — Police have a man in custody after an investigation into a family member’s suspicion that he had child sexual abuse material.

The Indiana State Police said the investigation began in December after a family member found suspected child sexual abuse material on Paul Imhoff’s electronic devices.

Paul Imhoff

After interviewing Imhoff about the allegations, the Indiana State Police said officers were able to confirm that he was in possession of child sexual abuse material. He was arrested on preliminary charges of:

  • Four counts of possession of child pornography under 12 years of age
  • Two counts of possession of child pornography

The Indiana State Police said this remains an active investigation. More charges in other jurisdictions may be forthcoming.

Man charged with death of Bloomington woman walking dogs in OWI crash

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — More than six months after a fatal crash that killed a Bloomington woman walking her dogs, the driver involved has been charged in connection to her death. Investigators said Caleb Washburn, 33, tested positive for opioids when taken into custody immediately following the June 10, 2022 crash that killed Stacy Lamb, […]
Man with AR-15 arrested in I-69 road rage case

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – Police arrested a 24-year-old man accused of pointing an AR-15 rifle during an alleged road rage incident on I-69. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called around 4:45 p.m. Sunday to southbound I-69 after receiving reports that someone in a white GMC Acadia was pointing an AR-15 rifle. […]
Both drivers killed in 2 car crash on US-31 in Johnson County

FRANKLIN, Ind. — A crash involving two vehicles claimed the lives of both drivers Monday night on US-31 in Johnson County. Deputies with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department were called around 9:20 p.m. Monday to an area of US-31 north of State Road 252 for a serious vehicle accident. Upon arrival to the area, which […]
Police arrest 4 people in connection with Lawrence County meth case

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. – Police arrested four people in connection with a lengthy investigation surrounding methamphetamine in Lawrence County. Indiana State Police said the ISP Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) had been investigating 53-year-old Denna Cooper after receiving multiple tips that the Bedford woman had been dealing large amounts of meth in the […]
Indiana man vanishes after leaving hospital over a week ago

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — An Indiana family is searching for answers after they say one of their relatives went missing shortly before the end of the year. The Huntingburg Police Department shared a photo of the missing man, identified as Joseph D. Ellis Jr., in hopes someone may have seen him. Police say the 72-year-old […]
Forest Service to start Indiana project despite concerns

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service is pushing ahead with plans to log or conduct controlled burns in parts of the Hoosier National Forest despite concerns the project could taint the drinking water supply used by more than 100,000 people. Environmental groups and officials in southern Indiana’s Monroe County sued the federal agency […]
