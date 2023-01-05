ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earliest evidence of written language discovered in 20,000-year-old cave painting, new study claims

By Jona Jaupi
 4 days ago
PECULIAR symbols found in a cave painting have been identified as the 'first-known writing' in a new study.

Around 20,000 years ago, humans living in what is today Europe created cave paintings.

Peculiar symbols found in a cave painting have been identified as the 'first-known writing' in a new study Credit: JoJan; Wikimedia Commons; (CC BY 4.0))
These paintings comprised animals that were adorned with strange lines, dots, and Y-shaped symbols Credit: Henri Breuli
Researchers posit in a new study that these mysterious symbols may be the first known writing in the history of humankind Credit: Berenguer, M.

These paintings comprised animals that were adorned with strange lines, dots, and Y-shaped symbols.

Now researchers posit in a new study that these mysterious symbols may be the first known writing in the history of humankind.

In fact, scholars believe that dots and lines, when looked at holistically with animal imagery, could indicate a complex writing system for that time.

They used a database of images spanning the European Upper Palaeolithic to theorize what the symbols meant.

"The line <|>, the dot <•>, and the — functioned as units of communication," the researchers write in the study.

"We demonstrate that when found in close association with images of animals the line and dot constitute numbers denoting months and form constituent parts of a local phenological/meteorological calendar beginning in spring and recording time from this point in lunar months," the study continued.

"We also demonstrate that the sign, one of the most frequently occurring signs in Palaeolithic non-figurative art, has the meaning ."

Basically, their data suggest that the writing system's purpose was to convey seasonal behavioral information pertaining to animals.

Some researchers, however, remain skeptical of the findings presented in the new study.

Melanie Chang, a paleoanthropologist at Portland State University who was not involved in the study, told Live Science in an email that researchers' "hypotheses are not well-supported by their results, and they also do not address alternative interpretations of the marks they analyzed."

However, she did agree with the researchers' assessment that "Upper Palaeolithic people had the cognitive capacity to write and to keep records of time."

The researchers, likely anticipating some backlash, noted in their study: "It is, we hope, uncontroversial that the Upper Palaeolithic groups used notational numeric systems, evidenced in numerous examples of notched, lined and otherwise marked batons, pebbles, bones, beads, and other items, in addition to cave and rock-shelter walls.

"That artificial/external memory systems played a role in Upper Palaeolithic life is clear, but exactly what information they were recording has until now eluded us."

