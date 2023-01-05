ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

92.7 WOBM

The many mysteries that have washed up on NJ beaches

A 30-ton whale washed up dead on the beach in Atlantic City. It was a 33-foot humpback discovered around 8 a.m. Saturday. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center which showed up to measure and take samples says they don’t know what killed it. Testing will be done. It’s the fourth...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
