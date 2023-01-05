ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker, MI

Paw Paw woman faces several charges

PAW PAW TWP. – A 27-year-old Paw Paw faces several charges, including leaving the scene of a crash and resisting and obstructing police officers, after an incident, Tuesday afternoon, December 27, in Paw Paw Township, according to a press release from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office. Van...
PAW PAW, MI
Sheriff: murder-suicide in Allegan Co. involves two kids

LEE TOWNSHIP — The Allegan County Sheriff confirmed that a murder-suicide took place on Saturday, involving a family with two kids. Deputies were called to a residence in Lee Township on 54th Street after a man called 911. The man told authorities he went to the house to check...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
Corner Bar sets new goal, fundraises for family of Mya Kelley

ROCKFORD, Mich. — The Corner Bar in Rockford continues to support the family of Mya Kelley. Kelley was shot and killed the day after Christmas. Her father, a long-time line cook at the Corner Bar, is faced with the unimaginable. General Manager, and friend of the family for three...
ROCKFORD, MI
18-year-old shot in leg during Grand Rapids shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An 18-year-old man is hurt following a shooting in Grand Rapids early Thursday morning. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says officers responded to reports of multiple shots fired near Dorchester Avenue and Hayden Street shortly after midnight. We’re told the victim entered a nearby...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Woman to stand trial for toddler death, says court

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A mother accused of killing her toddler will stand trial, says the Kalamazoo County District Court. Coty Lyon is facing homicide and child abuse charges after the child was found unresponsive in August of 2021 at a home in Van Buren County. According to the Kalamazoo...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
Morning Buzz: January 9

1. Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park is preparing to welcome its 14-millionth guest on Monday, January 9, around Noon. Meijer Gardens first opened to the public in 1995 and welcomes guests from around the world. David Hooker, Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park President & CEO, will welcome the special guest and present them with a gift basket.
KALAMAZOO, MI

