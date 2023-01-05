ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

alachuachronicle.com

Motorist advisory: Active fire near Hawthorne

HAWTHORNE, Fla. – There is currently an active burn just west of US 301 at State Road 20 in the area of the town of Hawthorne, within Alachua County. This may affect travel on State Road 20 due to smoke on the roadways throughout the night and into the morning hours. Motorists are urged to use caution when traveling in the area as visibility may deteriorate quickly, especially during the night time and early morning hours. Motorists are reminded to reduce their speed and utilize low beam headlights in order to adapt to changing weather conditions.
HAWTHORNE, FL
WCJB

Man is dead after a crash in Putnam County

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man has died after a crash in Putnam County. On Sunday around 6:30 p.m., a vehicle was traveling east on State Road 20 and lost control while trying to make a left hand curve. As a result, the vehicle traveled onto a south shoulder of...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
WCJB

A fire in Trenton led to a person being arrested

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - 1 person was arrested after a fire in Trenton on the morning of January 8th turned into an arson case. Around 10 a.m., Gilchrist County emergency crews were called to 6-19 NE Second Avenue in Trenton. When they got to the scene, the first half of...
TRENTON, FL
ocala-news.com

Two drivers trauma alerted after crash in northeast Ocala

Two drivers were trauma alerted to a local hospital on Sunday afternoon after their vehicles collided near an intersection in Ocala. Shortly before 2:55 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue units consisting of Engine 5, Rescue 5, Tower 1, Battalion Chief 22, and a Safety Officer were dispatched to the 2400 block of NE 49th Terrace due to reports of a motor vehicle accident.
OCALA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Photos: ACFR extinguishes debris pile fire that spread to 100 hay bales

HAWTHORNE, Fla. – This afternoon at about 2:35 p.m., units from Alachua County Fire Rescue’s Station 62 in Hawthorne were dispatched to a small brush fire off of SE 171st Street. Upon Engine 62’s arrival, crews found a large debris pile on fire that had gotten out of control, caught approximately 100 large hay bales on fire, and was spreading into the field.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Driver hits Clay County Deputy Vehicle

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A driver at Clay County hit a Deputy vehicle causing the hood of the car to completely bend. Clay County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook page a car with great damages and then their deputies car also damaged. Based off their post, the...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Detours expected due to construction in Columbia County

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Construction in Columbia County means detours at one roundabout from January 8th to January 11th. At the intersection of US 41 and Bascom Norris Drive, there will be some changes for the next few days. If you are driving on US 41, you will have...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Police arrest 65-year-old Trenton woman accused of arson

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A house fire in Trenton turned into an arson investigation. Police in Trenton arrested Pamela Tucker, 65, who admitted to setting a house on fire. Officials said Tucker lived in the home with her boyfriend, the homeowner. “I couldn’t believe what was going on to start...
TRENTON, FL
WCJB

Deputies: Man holds woman against her will at Gainesville Hotel

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman ran to the lobby of a hotel she was staying at in Gainesville to ask for help after she was held against her will in one of the rooms. According to the arrest report, Richard Nico, 45, and the victim went to the La Quinta Inn on Northwest 69th Terrace. On Saturday, the two got into an argument, at which point, Nico held her down and refused to let her leave for hours.
GAINESVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Orange Park man arrested following deadly stabbing at hotel, officials say

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal Sunday morning stabbing in Orange Park, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. According to the arrest report, around 3:30 p.m., an employee at the Kangaroo gas station across the street from the Stay Suites on Wells Road called 911 to report that Alvin Jones, 30, came to the store and said he did something. What Jones specifically said was redacted in the report.
ORANGE PARK, FL
WCJB

Crash in Marion County left an Ocala man dead

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Marion County has left a pedestrian dead. A car was headed eastbound on Southeast Maricamp Road in the outside lane just after 12:30 a.m. Friday. The driver did not see the 42-year-old Ocala man. He was also in the outside lane. The front...
MARION COUNTY, FL

