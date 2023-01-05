Read full article on original website
alachuachronicle.com
Motorist advisory: Active fire near Hawthorne
HAWTHORNE, Fla. – There is currently an active burn just west of US 301 at State Road 20 in the area of the town of Hawthorne, within Alachua County. This may affect travel on State Road 20 due to smoke on the roadways throughout the night and into the morning hours. Motorists are urged to use caution when traveling in the area as visibility may deteriorate quickly, especially during the night time and early morning hours. Motorists are reminded to reduce their speed and utilize low beam headlights in order to adapt to changing weather conditions.
WCJB
Man is dead after a crash in Putnam County
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man has died after a crash in Putnam County. On Sunday around 6:30 p.m., a vehicle was traveling east on State Road 20 and lost control while trying to make a left hand curve. As a result, the vehicle traveled onto a south shoulder of...
WCJB
A fire in Trenton led to a person being arrested
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - 1 person was arrested after a fire in Trenton on the morning of January 8th turned into an arson case. Around 10 a.m., Gilchrist County emergency crews were called to 6-19 NE Second Avenue in Trenton. When they got to the scene, the first half of...
ocala-news.com
Two drivers trauma alerted after crash in northeast Ocala
Two drivers were trauma alerted to a local hospital on Sunday afternoon after their vehicles collided near an intersection in Ocala. Shortly before 2:55 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue units consisting of Engine 5, Rescue 5, Tower 1, Battalion Chief 22, and a Safety Officer were dispatched to the 2400 block of NE 49th Terrace due to reports of a motor vehicle accident.
alachuachronicle.com
Photos: ACFR extinguishes debris pile fire that spread to 100 hay bales
HAWTHORNE, Fla. – This afternoon at about 2:35 p.m., units from Alachua County Fire Rescue’s Station 62 in Hawthorne were dispatched to a small brush fire off of SE 171st Street. Upon Engine 62’s arrival, crews found a large debris pile on fire that had gotten out of control, caught approximately 100 large hay bales on fire, and was spreading into the field.
Driver hits Clay County Deputy Vehicle
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A driver at Clay County hit a Deputy vehicle causing the hood of the car to completely bend. Clay County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook page a car with great damages and then their deputies car also damaged. Based off their post, the...
Ocala crash shuts down roadway, loss of power, firefighters say
OCALA, Fla. — East Silver Springs Boulevard is closed after a crash Saturday, Ocala Fire Rescue said. Firefighters said the crash happened around 9 p.m. near Northeast 19th Avenue. Crews are working to restore a substantial loss of power, and East Silver Springs Boulevard is closed between the blocks...
WCJB
Detours expected due to construction in Columbia County
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Construction in Columbia County means detours at one roundabout from January 8th to January 11th. At the intersection of US 41 and Bascom Norris Drive, there will be some changes for the next few days. If you are driving on US 41, you will have...
Middleburg man facing manslaughter charges for fatal New Year’s Eve crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been charged in connection to a deadly Clay County crash on New Year's Eve, according to Clay County Sheriff's Office. Fabian Paul Urioste, 40, was charged with manslaughter. The Florida Highway Patrol says around 7:45 p.m., Urioste was driving a Lincoln Navigator southbound...
ocala-news.com
Resident asks for increased police presence on SW 60th Avenue to catch speeders
I have contacted law enforcement concerning the speeding on SW 60th Avenue. The speed limit is 45 mph, and most people in big trucks and semis feel like this is the racetrack between Highway 27 and Highway 200. Homes rattle and pictures move on walls. I’ve clocked people doing 70...
WCJB
Police arrest 65-year-old Trenton woman accused of arson
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A house fire in Trenton turned into an arson investigation. Police in Trenton arrested Pamela Tucker, 65, who admitted to setting a house on fire. Officials said Tucker lived in the home with her boyfriend, the homeowner. “I couldn’t believe what was going on to start...
WCJB
Gunman injured in Gainesville Police officer-involved shooting sentenced to 20 years
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A judge sentenced a man from Gainesville to 20 years behind bars after he entered a plea agreement following a shootout with police officers. On Monday, D’armani Ward was sentenced by Eighth Circuit Court Judge William Davis to 20 years in state prison. Prosecutors say...
WCJB
Deputies: Man holds woman against her will at Gainesville Hotel
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman ran to the lobby of a hotel she was staying at in Gainesville to ask for help after she was held against her will in one of the rooms. According to the arrest report, Richard Nico, 45, and the victim went to the La Quinta Inn on Northwest 69th Terrace. On Saturday, the two got into an argument, at which point, Nico held her down and refused to let her leave for hours.
ocala-news.com
Arson suspect arrested in Marion County after fleeing deputies, hiding in tree
A 39-year-old arson suspect was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he fled from deputies and attempted to hide in a tree. On Sunday, January 1, an MCSO deputy located a male arson suspect, identified as Jessie James Kropp, who was traveling westbound in a vehicle on Highway 318 in Citra, according to MCSO.
WCJB
Man hits and threatens Levy County Sheriff’s Office deputy responding to bar fight
INGLIS, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriff’s Office deputies are pursuing charges against a man they say threatened and attacked a deputy trying to break up a bar fight. According to the arrest report, Aaron Beam, 43, was arrested on Sunday morning on charges of burglary with an assault or battery and battery on a law enforcement officer.
News4Jax.com
Orange Park man arrested following deadly stabbing at hotel, officials say
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal Sunday morning stabbing in Orange Park, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. According to the arrest report, around 3:30 p.m., an employee at the Kangaroo gas station across the street from the Stay Suites on Wells Road called 911 to report that Alvin Jones, 30, came to the store and said he did something. What Jones specifically said was redacted in the report.
WCJB
Arsonist arrested for intentionally setting BlueTooth speaker on fire in Gainesville home
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from Gainesville was arrested for arson after Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies say she broke into a home and started a fire. Sheriff’s deputies arrested Sierra Fararo-Curran, 30, late Thursday night after getting a call about a burglary. They responded to a home on Southwest 63rd Court just after 9 p.m.
WCJB
Crash in Marion County left an Ocala man dead
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Marion County has left a pedestrian dead. A car was headed eastbound on Southeast Maricamp Road in the outside lane just after 12:30 a.m. Friday. The driver did not see the 42-year-old Ocala man. He was also in the outside lane. The front...
News4Jax.com
FHP: Infant in critical condition, 8 others injured in crash on Oakleaf Plantation Parkway
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – An infant is in critical condition and eight others are suffering from minor injuries from a three-vehicle crash that happened Thursday night on Oakleaf Plantation at Eagle Landing Parkway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. One of the three vehicles failed to stop at a...
