Read full article on original website
Related
Turnto10.com
Granddaughters' concern led to man's arrest for keeping his elderly mom's body in filth
COCOA, Fla. (TND) — Police made a troubling discovery after making a welfare check on an 80-year-old woman, despite her son’s attempts to prevent it. On New Year’s Day, the woman’s granddaughter called the Cocoa Police Department in Central Florida to check on Kathleen Ruhlander because her son, Robert Ruhlander, “would not allow her access,” according to his latest arrest report.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man shoots landlord trying to evict him from Sanford home, deputies say
SANFORD, Fla. - A Florida man is facing an attempted murder charge for shooting his disabled landlord who was trying to evict him, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said. According to an arrest report, on Saturday, the landlord entered a bedroom the suspect – 50-year-old Michael Mathews – rented on South Crystal View in Sanford, and demanded he and his girlfriend leave the home.
Man found shot, killed Saturday night in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are investigating what led up to a deadly shooting in Orange County on Saturday night. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting call on the 1900 block of Lake Atriums Circle around 11:10 p.m. on Saturday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
Troopers: Man walking in lanes of U.S. 1 in Volusia County hit, killed by truck
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man who troopers say was walking in the lanes of U.S. Highway 1 in Volusia County was hit and killed by a truck early Monday morning. Troopers said the man was not in a marked crosswalk when he walked into the northbound lanes directly in the path of a 2017 Chevy Silverado north of I-95. He died on the scene.
Orange County deputies search for suspect after teen shot near Wekiva High School
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said a teen was taken to the hospital in stable condition after he was found with a gunshot wound near Wekiva High School. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Orange County deputies and Apopka Police responded to...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man accused of stealing guns from gun store allegedly tried to break into a second store | affidavit
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. - A man accused of breaking into a gun store and stealing guns in Melbourne, Florida, was caught days later attempting to break into another gun store in Clearwater, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Department said surveillance video showed 24-year-old Jeremy...
WPBF News 25
Deputies: Group wearing clown masks armed with sledgehammer robbed older woman in Orange County
Video above: A look at Saturday's top headlines and weather. Four people are accused of robbing an older Orange County woman last month in a bizarre fashion, according to the sheriff’s office. Melissa Martinez, 23, Shakira Rivera Colon, 26, Jaydie Cintron Mayoral, 24, and Nelson Cruz Medina, 42, have...
WESH
Driver arrested after Brevard County crash kills woman, police say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Police said a driver was arrested after a Brevard County crash. On Thursday, two cars crashed in Melbourne on Sarno and Croton roads. A pickup truck was making a left turn onto Croton Road when it struck a Kia eastbound on Sarno Road, according to the Melbourne Police Department.
click orlando
Man robs Circle K at gunpoint in Daytona Beach, steals clerk’s car, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police on Sunday said a man had robbed a convenience store at gunpoint that morning and drove away in an employee’s car. Officers responded to the Circle K at 201 Main Street Bridge, which was robbed just before 8 a.m., according to a news release. Police, seeking information from the public, shared photos of the suspect on social media, describing him as a Black man about 6 ft. tall who wore a dark gray, two-tone Russell Athletic zip-up coat with red lettering and a hood, a black durag, dark pants and black shoes.
fox35orlando.com
Man hit, killed in crash on US-1 and I-95 in Ormond Beach: Florida troopers
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A man is dead after he was struck by a pickup truck in Volusia County early Monday, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. at US Highway 1 and Interstate 95 in Ormond Beach. In a news release, FHP said the...
DeLand police urge residents to stop keep firearms inside vehicles after recent thefts
DELAND, Fla. — Police in DeLand are urging residents to lock their doors after recent gun thefts from vehicles. Last Tuesday, investigators said thieves got into more than 10 cars. Police said the thieves get away with weapons, scopes and ammo. DeLand Police Chief Jason Umberger said two task...
click orlando
Pedestrian struck, killed in crash on US-1 at I-95 in Volusia County, troopers say
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – A pedestrian was killed Monday morning when he was struck by a vehicle on US-1 at Interstate 95 in Volusia County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to the wreck around 5:20 a.m. in the northbound lanes. [TRENDING: Woman thrown from horse dies after...
One killed, another in critical condition following a domestic disturbance, police say
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — One person was killed and another seriously injured during a shooting at a Port Orange home, according to police. On Saturday, at around 8:20 p.m., police responded to a shooting call at a home on Downing Drive. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
fox35orlando.com
Florida couple arrested for allegedly molesting 2-year-old, deputies said
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida couple is facing charges after they allegedly sexually abused a 2-year-old in October 2022, Volusia County deputies said. Jason Zeak, 35, and Andrea Shearin, 31, are charged with one count of lewd or lascivious molestation, one count of lewd or lascivious exhibition and one count of child abuse, deputies said.
villages-news.com
Lady Lake man jailed after allegedly ripping off woman who traveled out of town for funeral
A Lady Lake man has been jailed after allegedly ripping off a woman who traveled out of town for a funeral. Michael James Hendrix, 29, was arrested in Arkansas on warrants charging him with grand theft and burglary. He was booked this past week at the Lake County Jail. Hendrix...
WDW News Today
Man Gets Drunk at T-Rex Cafe, Then Unleashes Dinosaur-Like Rampage at Disney Springs Fighting Manager, Knocking Over Child, and Attempting to Bite Sheriff’s Deputy
A man’s evening out at Disney Springs led to his wild arrest. By the time the night was over, the man had fought a restaurant manager, was responsible for knocking over a child and tried to bite the sheriff’s deputy who was going to arrest him, the Orange County Sheriff’s arrest report said. All of it was a public spectacle as the scene happened in front of Disney guests enjoying their evening at the popular shopping and restaurant complex.
WESH
Police: 2 injured in Volusia County shooting
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Volusia County on Saturday is under investigation. The Daytona Beach Police Department said the shooting occurred near Hudson Street. Two people had injuries that were non-life-threatening. Police are asking people to avoid the area as they investigate the shooting.
click orlando
2 injured in semitruck crash on I-4 in Orange County, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two drivers were injured Monday morning when a semitruck rear-ended another semitruck on Interstate 4 in Orange County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The westbound lanes were shut down from Central Florida Parkway to State Road 528 but later reopened. As of 10:30 a.m., there...
Armed carjacking reported at Orlando International Airport
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police in Orlando are investigating a reported armed carjacking at Orlando International Airport. Officers said they were called around early Monday for a report of a carjacking at the airport. Police said the incident happened at the Frontier Airlines curbside area. According to a report, an...
Two men arrested using pickup truck with "stolen tag" as license plate
Deputies in Brevard County arrested two men on grand theft and burglary charges after the two were caught riding in a pickup truck with a piece of cardboard that read "stolen tag" where the license plate should be.
Comments / 0