ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Turnto10.com

Granddaughters' concern led to man's arrest for keeping his elderly mom's body in filth

COCOA, Fla. (TND) — Police made a troubling discovery after making a welfare check on an 80-year-old woman, despite her son’s attempts to prevent it. On New Year’s Day, the woman’s granddaughter called the Cocoa Police Department in Central Florida to check on Kathleen Ruhlander because her son, Robert Ruhlander, “would not allow her access,” according to his latest arrest report.
COCOA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida man shoots landlord trying to evict him from Sanford home, deputies say

SANFORD, Fla. - A Florida man is facing an attempted murder charge for shooting his disabled landlord who was trying to evict him, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said. According to an arrest report, on Saturday, the landlord entered a bedroom the suspect – 50-year-old Michael Mathews – rented on South Crystal View in Sanford, and demanded he and his girlfriend leave the home.
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

Man robs Circle K at gunpoint in Daytona Beach, steals clerk’s car, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police on Sunday said a man had robbed a convenience store at gunpoint that morning and drove away in an employee’s car. Officers responded to the Circle K at 201 Main Street Bridge, which was robbed just before 8 a.m., according to a news release. Police, seeking information from the public, shared photos of the suspect on social media, describing him as a Black man about 6 ft. tall who wore a dark gray, two-tone Russell Athletic zip-up coat with red lettering and a hood, a black durag, dark pants and black shoes.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida couple arrested for allegedly molesting 2-year-old, deputies said

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida couple is facing charges after they allegedly sexually abused a 2-year-old in October 2022, Volusia County deputies said. Jason Zeak, 35, and Andrea Shearin, 31, are charged with one count of lewd or lascivious molestation, one count of lewd or lascivious exhibition and one count of child abuse, deputies said.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WDW News Today

Man Gets Drunk at T-Rex Cafe, Then Unleashes Dinosaur-Like Rampage at Disney Springs Fighting Manager, Knocking Over Child, and Attempting to Bite Sheriff’s Deputy

A man’s evening out at Disney Springs led to his wild arrest. By the time the night was over, the man had fought a restaurant manager, was responsible for knocking over a child and tried to bite the sheriff’s deputy who was going to arrest him, the Orange County Sheriff’s arrest report said. All of it was a public spectacle as the scene happened in front of Disney guests enjoying their evening at the popular shopping and restaurant complex.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Police: 2 injured in Volusia County shooting

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Volusia County on Saturday is under investigation. The Daytona Beach Police Department said the shooting occurred near Hudson Street. Two people had injuries that were non-life-threatening. Police are asking people to avoid the area as they investigate the shooting.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

2 injured in semitruck crash on I-4 in Orange County, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two drivers were injured Monday morning when a semitruck rear-ended another semitruck on Interstate 4 in Orange County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The westbound lanes were shut down from Central Florida Parkway to State Road 528 but later reopened. As of 10:30 a.m., there...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy