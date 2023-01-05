ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Distractify

TikTok Creator Noah Brady Has Passed Away at 21 Years Old

Just because someone looks happy on social media doesn't mean they aren't struggling behind the scenes. As of late, we are sad to report that popular TikTok influencer Noah Brady (@pworddestroyer69) has died via suicide. He was 21 years old. Article continues below advertisement. Noah's mother, Rena Smith Brady, took...
ARIZONA STATE
Idaho8.com

Adam Rich, ‘Eight Is Enough’ actor, dead at 54

Adam Rich, an actor who rose to fame as a child playing the youngest Bradford family member, Nicholas, on the TV drama “Eight Is Enough,” has died, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. He was 54. Rich died Saturday at his home in LA, according to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Idaho8.com

After a makeover, the Golden Globes return to NBC. For how long remains to be seen

After a history punctuated by dysfunction and scandal, the Golden Globes struck a TV deal with NBC in the 1990s that solidified their place as a major TV and awards event. Now, after another controversy drove the ceremony off the air in 2022, the Globes return to NBC for an 80th anniversary dogged by questions as to how diluted and damaged the brand might be.
Idaho8.com

Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy are expecting their third child

“Homeland” star Claire Danes and fellow actor Hugh Dancy will be welcoming another baby into the family this year. This will be the couple’s third child, their representative told People. They already have sons Cyrus and Rowan, aged 10 and 4, respectively. CNN has reached out to the...

