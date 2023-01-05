Read full article on original website
TikTok Creator Noah Brady Has Passed Away at 21 Years Old
Just because someone looks happy on social media doesn't mean they aren't struggling behind the scenes. As of late, we are sad to report that popular TikTok influencer Noah Brady (@pworddestroyer69) has died via suicide. He was 21 years old. Article continues below advertisement. Noah's mother, Rena Smith Brady, took...
Adam Rich, ‘Eight Is Enough’ actor, dead at 54
Adam Rich, an actor who rose to fame as a child playing the youngest Bradford family member, Nicholas, on the TV drama “Eight Is Enough,” has died, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. He was 54. Rich died Saturday at his home in LA, according to...
James Cameron revisits the moment he calls ‘cringeworthy’ in his 1998 Oscars speech
“Avatar: The Way of Water” is setting box office records and generating Oscar buzz, which recently got director James Cameron reflecting on a moment he had celebrating one of his other big films. Cameron revealed in a conversation with CNN’s Chris Wallace for a new episode of “Who’s Talking...
After a makeover, the Golden Globes return to NBC. For how long remains to be seen
After a history punctuated by dysfunction and scandal, the Golden Globes struck a TV deal with NBC in the 1990s that solidified their place as a major TV and awards event. Now, after another controversy drove the ceremony off the air in 2022, the Globes return to NBC for an 80th anniversary dogged by questions as to how diluted and damaged the brand might be.
Jeremy Renner celebrates 52nd birthday in the hospital after snowplow accident
Jeremy Renner is celebrating his 52nd birthday with a message of gratitude to his medical care team. The actor is continuing to recover from injuries sustained in a snowplow accident. “Thank you renowned medical ICU team for beginning this journey,” Renner wrote on an image shared to his Instagram story....
Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy are expecting their third child
“Homeland” star Claire Danes and fellow actor Hugh Dancy will be welcoming another baby into the family this year. This will be the couple’s third child, their representative told People. They already have sons Cyrus and Rowan, aged 10 and 4, respectively. CNN has reached out to the...
Quinn K. Redeker, longtime soap star on ‘Days of Our Lives’ and co-writer of ‘The Deer Hunter,’ dead at 86
Actor and writer Quinn K. Redeker, whose credits include “Days of Our Lives,” “The Young and the Restless” and “The Deer Hunter,” the latter of which earning him an Academy Award nomination for best original screenplay, died last month, according to his representative Christopher Hartman.
