Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Damar Hamlin Tweets Reaction to Bills' Opening Touchdown Vs. Patriots
Damar Hamlin tweets reaction to Bills’ opening touchdown vs. Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Buffalo Bills are playing for Damar Hamlin on Sunday, and they didn’t wait long to give him something to cheer for. Nyheim Hines sent Highmark Stadium into a frenzy when he...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Texans Lose No. 1 Overall Draft Pick After Wild Last-Second Win
Texans lose No. 1 pick after wild last-second win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Houston, we have a problem. A last-second win on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts dropped the Houston Texans out of contention for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Lovie Smith’s team...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Players Across NFL Show Love to Damar Hamlin in Week 18
Players across NFL show love to Damar Hamlin in Week 18 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The NFL is wrapping up the regular season on Sunday, and players and teams from across the league are using the day as a chance to celebrate Damar Hamlin. The Buffalo Bills safety...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Damar Hamlin Back in Buffalo After Being Discharged From Hospital
Damar Hamlin’s road to recovery has brought him back to Buffalo. The Bills safety was discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and flown out of Cincinnati on Monday. Hamlin took to Twitter to relay the news and show his appreciation for the outpouring of support he’s received.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Packers' Quay Walker Ejected for Shoving Lions' Medical Staffer
Packers' Quay Walker ejected for shoving Lions' medical staffer originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker became the only player to be ejected twice this season following a strange and seemingly unprovoked shove of a Detroit Lions athletic trainer during Sunday Night Football. The Lions...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Aaron Rodgers Fuels Retirement Talk After Refusing Jersey Swap
Rodgers fuels retirement talk after refusing jersey swap originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers were eliminated from playoff contention after losing to the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football in Week 18. But it was what happened on the field after the game that has the NFL world buzzing.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
NFL Rumors: Jim Harbaugh to Interview With Broncos, Interested in Panthers Job
Report: Former 49ers coach Harbaugh to interview for Broncos job originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Former 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh could be back in the NFL next season. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, citing sources, that the Denver Broncos plan to interview Harbaugh for their...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Why Don't the Dolphins Have a 2023 First-Round Pick?
Why don’t the Dolphins have a 2023 first-round pick? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Miami Dolphins won’t have a first-round pick in the NFL draft in consecutive seasons. With an 11-6 win over the New York Jets in Week 16 and the New England Patriots falling...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tracking NFL Coaches Fired After 2022 Season
Tracking head coaches fired after 2022 NFL season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Sunday marked the end of the 2022 NFL regular season, and some teams are not wasting time when it comes to major changes. One organization fired its head coach mere hours after its Week 18 game,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Lions Troll Aaron Rodgers, Packers With Hilarious Video After Playing Spoiler
Lions hilariously troll Aaron Rodgers, Packers after playing spoiler originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Detroit Lions didn't have a path into the playoffs on Sunday Night Football. But they certainly didn't mind playing spoiler against a division rival. In a win-and-you're-in game for the Green Bay Packers, Dan...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Eagles' Jalen Hurts Rocks Michael Jordan ‘I'm Back' Shirt in Week 18 Return
LOOK: Hurts' incredible outfit has huge MVP energy originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. On top of being one of the best players in the NFL this season, Jalen Hurts has also been turning heads with his gameday outfits all year long. The third-year QB has impeccable taste, from bespoke streetwear to colorful tailored suits. He can do it all.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Kliff Kingsbury Fired After Four Seasons With Arizona Cardinals
Kliff Kingsbury fired after four seasons with Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Kliff Kingsbury is out as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals after four seasons, the team announced on Monday. In addition, the Cardinals announced that Steve Keim was stepping away from his position as general manager.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How to Watch Chargers Vs. Jaguars Wild Card Game
How to watch Chargers vs. Jaguars wild card game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. One year can change everything in the NFL – just ask the Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars. Both teams were at home preparing for the offseason this time last year. Fast forward 12...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How effective is the NFL’s Rooney Rule and why does it exist?
The NFL regular season has officially drawn to a close, which means the coaching carousel is about to ramp up in high gear. Some established coaches will get a second -- or even third -- chance to lead an NFL sideline, while other positions will be filled by little-known up-and-comers.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How Many NFL Wild Card Teams Have Won the Super Bowl?
How many NFL wild card teams have won the Super Bowl? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Six wild card teams enter the 2022 NFL playoffs looking to make history – the Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins in the AFC and the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks in the NFC.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How to Watch Seahawks Vs. 49ers Wild Card Game
How to watch Seahawks vs. 49ers wild card game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. It may be the wild card round, but this year’s NFL playoffs will begin with a matchup between division rivals when the second-seeded San Francisco 49ers host the seventh-seeded Seattle Seahawks. The 49ers are...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Christian McCaffrey Becomes Most Productive Midseason Addition in NFL History
CMC makes history as most productive midseason acquisition ever originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. When the 49ers traded to acquire Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers in October, they knew the star running back would make an immediate offensive impact. But even they couldn't imagine the bevy of draft...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Seahawks' Jason Myers Gets Redemption, Drills Game-Winning Field Goal in Playoff Hunt
Seahawks’ Myers gets redemption, drills game-winning FG in playoff hunt originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Seattle Seahawks were a 46-yard field goal away from getting closer to the playoffs. Then they heard the infamous doink. Jason Myers’ potential game-winning field goal as time expired in regulation drifted...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How to Watch Giants Vs. Vikings Wild Card Game: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
How to watch Giants vs. Vikings wild card game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Minnesota Vikings’ postseason quest to win their first Super Bowl begins Sunday. The first hurdle for the Vikings, who last reached the Super Bowl in 1976 and are one of 12 current NFL...
