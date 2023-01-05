Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Mom Saves Money on Groceries By Finding Edible Plants Near Her HomeJudyDSoutheast, NY
This Abandoned New York Town is One of the Eeriest Places in the CountryTravel MavenPottersville, NY
Last Sears Store in New York Permanently ClosesTy D.Newburgh, NY
Which Bed Bath & Beyond Is Closing In Hudson Valley?Still UnsolvedKingston, NY
Popular New Jersey restaurant chain opens another location in the Garden StateKristen WaltersMahwah, NJ
‘Premiere’ Hudson Valley Treat Shop Expanding This Winter
As we all know, winter is a time of hibernation and renewal. It allows us to rest and restore during the cooler months. Many of us feel as if we can slow down and be still in the Winter. Some of us may be enjoying the season as we sip...
Fishkill’s Favorite ‘Has It All’ Store Celebrates Fifty Years In 2023
You know you're from Fishkill or the surrounding areas if...someone mentions school supplies, greeting cards, unique gifts and decor, lottery tickets, or party supplies and the first thing that comes to mind is Jerrick's!. A staple in the Fishkill community for now 50 years, Jerrick's is the go-to spot for...
Just Arrived: Highly Anticipated HV Brewery is Finally Open
"The day has finally come!", came the announcement from the two friends (and Columbia County locals) behind the brewery the Hudson Valley has been waiting on for months. Luckily, that wait is over. "After years of construction and setbacks, Upper Depot is proud to finally announce our Grand Opening!", the...
Something Amazing is Vanishing from the Beacon Library
Book buffs, library nerds and cheapskates alike, it's time to celebrate... Howland Public Library in Beacon, NY recently made an announcement that everybody can appreciate. Howland Public Library in Beacon, NY is Now "Fine-Free" The big (and unexpected) news is that the library will now be "fine-free", meaning that there...
First Ever Tigman’s Bandana Cabana Party Rocks Newburgh Waterfront [Gallery]
A good time was had by all this past Friday night at Jet Set Tiki Bar. Jet Set Tiki Bar, the newest hotspot on the Newburgh waterfront, was the setting for the first ever Tigman's Bandana Cabana Party on Friday night, January 6, and the party was off the hook. Jet Set is a tropical Tiki Bar with a great staff offering good eats and fun drinks.
Great Pizza Debate: Is the Tip of a Slice of Pizza the Top or Bottom?
It's a question that has the Hudson Valley screaming at each other!!!. No matter how big or small your family is at one time or another a family argument has broken out. The fights can be about anything, politics, celebrities, the family budget, the list of things families argue about goes on and on. When those types of arguments start most of us like to win them and will do just about anything to do it...LOL! One Hudson Valley family has shared their most recent fight with us hoping that we might help end it.
Search continues for 2 missing Hudson Valley women
Volunteers met in Middletown Monday to share flyers asking for information on the whereabouts of Heather Callas and Shaniece Harris.
Acclaimed Hudson Valley Brewpub Will Reopen ‘For Limited Time’
One of the best places in the Hudson Valley to get amazing pub grub with a pint of beer will be reopening, but not for long. When it comes to comfort food, there's nothing better than those cozy menu items that can be found at a great brewpub. Especially during the cold, winter months in the Hudson Valley, there's something about grabbing a pint with friends and diving into some fish and chips, sharing a charcuterie board or tackling a thick, juicy burger.
Young New York Woman Killed Near School In Hudson Valley
A young Hudson Valley woman lost her life walking late in the afternoon in the region. On Friday, the Clarkstown Police Department announced an investigation into a fatal accident in Rockland County, New York. Woman Fatally Hit in Rockland County, New York. On Thursday, January 5, at approximately 5:10 p.m.,...
When is the Hudson Valley’s Next Chance for Snow?
The Hudson Valley saw very mild temperatures this week for early January, with highs in some areas hitting 60 F. Some towns even saw record-high temperatures. So far, 2023 has gotten off to a warm start. And while there's been pretty steady precipitation across most of the area this week, it has fallen in the form of rain. But as we enter another winter in the Hudson Valley, one has to wonder where all the snow is at.
‘Hidden Gem’ Hudson Valley Hiking Spot is a Must Visit
Here's the perfect place to get in better shape for the new year. After a VERY, VERY bad hiking experience a few years ago, I've decided it's time to try again and enjoy the beautiful scene the Hudson Valley has to offer. Thankfully, I have a few girlfriends who are experienced hikers and have taken me under their wing to show me the ropes...well the mountains.
New York City Claims: The Most 20 Likely Ways To Die In Upstate New York
New York City residents believe these are the most likely ways to die in the Hudson Valley. Do you agree?. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Hudson Valley Man With Hammer Charged With Murder With Intention
A man was airlifted to the hospital after police say a Hudson Valley man viciously hit him with a hammer. On Tuesday, New York State Police reported an investigation after a man was severely injured with a hammer. Man Hit In Head With Hammer In Ulster County, New York. On...
Hudson Valley 83-Year-Old ‘Heartbroken’ After Decorations Stolen
A 50-year-old tradition has been destroyed by thieves who targeted an elderly Hudson Valley man. In 1972 Vincent Poloniak's daughter, Paula, asked him if they could have Christmas decorations on their house. Vincent obliged, carving a Santa and some reindeer out of wood, painting them and propping them up on the front lawn.
Insane Hudson Valley Gourmet Sandwich Shop Hiding in Plain Sight
This is New York and if there's one thing New Yorkers love it is a good sandwich. There are great delis everywhere you look in the Hudson Valley region but one small shop here is going above and beyond to make some awesome-looking sandwiches. Some delis are good, quick and...
The Best Delis You Must Try in Westchester, New York
According to Yelp reviews, these Westchester delis are to die for. Don't believe me? Check out the glowing reviews left by people like you below!
The HV Farm Providing New York’s First Legal Cannabis
2022 was a historic year for the cannabis industry in New York, including the celebration of the first recreational cannabis dispensary opening their doors on December 29th in New York City. On the shelves were a product that was grown right here in the Hudson Valley. Legal Recreational Cannabis in...
Major Changes Coming To Site Of Woodstock In Upstate New York?
Major changes could be coming to the site of Woodstock as it's been called a "prime development location." On Wednesday, the Saugerties Town Board approved a list of numerous required studies and reviews to help determine the development potential of Winston Farm. Saugerties, New York Approves Study For Site Of...
Major Change Coming for Two New York Colleges! Will UAlbany Be Impacted?
Two New York state colleges are already getting a jump on their New Year's resolutions. Both schools are going through changes after officially being recognized as universities, as opposed to colleges. It's a great time for both of these institutions, who join an elite group of state university centers here in New York.
Beloved Business for Sale in Cornwall, New York
I can't tell you how much I wish I had won the mega millions over the holiday. If I had I know what I would be spending part of the money on. I just found out that one of my favorite places in my hometown of Cornwall-on-Hudson is up for sale, Painter's Tavern at 266 Hudson Street in the heart of the Village.
