ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
101.5 WPDH

Just Arrived: Highly Anticipated HV Brewery is Finally Open

"The day has finally come!", came the announcement from the two friends (and Columbia County locals) behind the brewery the Hudson Valley has been waiting on for months. Luckily, that wait is over. "After years of construction and setbacks, Upper Depot is proud to finally announce our Grand Opening!", the...
HUDSON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Something Amazing is Vanishing from the Beacon Library

Book buffs, library nerds and cheapskates alike, it's time to celebrate... Howland Public Library in Beacon, NY recently made an announcement that everybody can appreciate. Howland Public Library in Beacon, NY is Now "Fine-Free" The big (and unexpected) news is that the library will now be "fine-free", meaning that there...
BEACON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Great Pizza Debate: Is the Tip of a Slice of Pizza the Top or Bottom?

It's a question that has the Hudson Valley screaming at each other!!!. No matter how big or small your family is at one time or another a family argument has broken out. The fights can be about anything, politics, celebrities, the family budget, the list of things families argue about goes on and on. When those types of arguments start most of us like to win them and will do just about anything to do it...LOL! One Hudson Valley family has shared their most recent fight with us hoping that we might help end it.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Acclaimed Hudson Valley Brewpub Will Reopen ‘For Limited Time’

One of the best places in the Hudson Valley to get amazing pub grub with a pint of beer will be reopening, but not for long. When it comes to comfort food, there's nothing better than those cozy menu items that can be found at a great brewpub. Especially during the cold, winter months in the Hudson Valley, there's something about grabbing a pint with friends and diving into some fish and chips, sharing a charcuterie board or tackling a thick, juicy burger.
HYDE PARK, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

When is the Hudson Valley’s Next Chance for Snow?

The Hudson Valley saw very mild temperatures this week for early January, with highs in some areas hitting 60 F. Some towns even saw record-high temperatures. So far, 2023 has gotten off to a warm start. And while there's been pretty steady precipitation across most of the area this week, it has fallen in the form of rain. But as we enter another winter in the Hudson Valley, one has to wonder where all the snow is at.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

‘Hidden Gem’ Hudson Valley Hiking Spot is a Must Visit

Here's the perfect place to get in better shape for the new year. After a VERY, VERY bad hiking experience a few years ago, I've decided it's time to try again and enjoy the beautiful scene the Hudson Valley has to offer. Thankfully, I have a few girlfriends who are experienced hikers and have taken me under their wing to show me the ropes...well the mountains.
PINE PLAINS, NY
101.5 WPDH

The HV Farm Providing New York’s First Legal Cannabis

2022 was a historic year for the cannabis industry in New York, including the celebration of the first recreational cannabis dispensary opening their doors on December 29th in New York City. On the shelves were a product that was grown right here in the Hudson Valley. Legal Recreational Cannabis in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Major Changes Coming To Site Of Woodstock In Upstate New York?

Major changes could be coming to the site of Woodstock as it's been called a "prime development location." On Wednesday, the Saugerties Town Board approved a list of numerous required studies and reviews to help determine the development potential of Winston Farm. Saugerties, New York Approves Study For Site Of...
SAUGERTIES, NY
101.5 WPDH

Beloved Business for Sale in Cornwall, New York

I can't tell you how much I wish I had won the mega millions over the holiday. If I had I know what I would be spending part of the money on. I just found out that one of my favorite places in my hometown of Cornwall-on-Hudson is up for sale, Painter's Tavern at 266 Hudson Street in the heart of the Village.
CORNWALL, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy