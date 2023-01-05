Read full article on original website
NJ Corrections Officer Awarded “Hero of Civilization" for Recuing Elderly BoaterMorristown MinuteLittle Egg Harbor Township, NJ
New Jersey Woman Shoots Politician-Husband Dead on Christmas DayAMY KAPLANAtlantic City, NJ
Murder on Christmas Day: New Jersey woman arrested for allegedly killing husbandEdy ZooMays Landing, NJ
She Told People They Were Getting Married, But He Already Had A Wife. Then She Disappeared.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRunnemede, NJ
The Best Southern Food in all of New Jersey Can be Found at this Little Hole-in-the-Wall JointTravel MavenHammonton, NJ
Say Goodbye To A Decades-Old Beachfront Eatery In Wildwood Crest, NJ
It's always sad to see a beloved restaurant close its doors. This time, though, it's for good reason. According to the folks over at Wildwood Video Archive, Wildwood Crest's Coronado Café on Atlantic Avenue is no more. Since this place has been a favorite of so many tourists and locals alike, it was upsetting to hear. It's easy to see why people loved it there so much. Their menu is pretty impressive! Lots of options for you to choose from.
Another Dead Whale Washes Ashore in Atlantic City, NJ
It appears another dead whale has been beached along the Jersey Shore, this latest incident in Atlantic City. This marks the second time in two weeks a (presumed) humpback whale has washed ashore in A.C. Another, 30-feet in length, was found on the Chelsea Avenue beach on December 23rd, Marine Mammal Stranding Center reports.
A New Way to View Art in Philadelphia, PA
There's an interesting art exhibit that is unlike anything you've seen. The exhibit is called Wonderspaces and is probably unlike anything you've ever seen. If you're like me, you may have a preconceived notion of what a visit to an art studio might be like. We've all seen scenes in movies where rich people, cocktail in hand, walk around a sterile-looking room with paintings hanging from walls. They stop to gaze at each painting and then move on.
The Philadelphia ‘Choco Taco’ Discontinued – Will It Return?
The “Choco Taco” was created almost 40 years ago by Alan Drazen, when he worked for the Jack & Jill Ice Cream Company of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The genesis of this idea came at a time when the Mexican restaurant chain Chi Chi‘s was supremely popular. The proximity...
$4.2 Million Will Buy You This N. Wildwood, NJ Bar & Restaurant Now For Sale
How'd ya like to become the new owner of an already-established bar and restaurant in North Wildwood?. The beautiful (outside and in) Salty Mermaid on W. 26th and Delaware Ave. is for sale. During busy summers' past, patrons would be lined up on the sidewalk outside Salty Mermaid Bar &...
Do affluent NJ residents care? Making it too easy for burglars, car thieves
For all the proposed legislation and local laws to toughen the penalties for car theft in New Jersey, it might all come down to one basic preventative measure: locking your car and home doors. In four cases of attempted home burglaries in Toms River on Friday morning, two ended with...
Wildwood Fishing & Boating Expo This Weekend
The winter show season kicks off this weekend with the Wildwood Fishing & Boating Expo running Saturday and Sunday, January 7 and 8, at the Wildwoods Convention Center, 4501 Boardwalk, in Wildwood. Last year’s event was a home run. This year’s looks to be a grand slam as exhibitor space...
Ocean City, NJ, Named One of Best Places To Live In New Jersey
Well, while its a small state, there are tons of great places to call home in the Garden State, including one city right in our backyard. America's greatest family resort was just named one of the best places to live in New Jersey, coming in at No. 4 on the list of the Top 8 places to live in the state by the website nomadlawyer.org.
Cheapest Atlantic City Casino to Stay Valentine’s Weekend
Look at you! You're in love! You know Valentine's Day is coming so you want to spend the weekend at a nice Atlantic City casino hotel with your special someone. Technically, Valentine's Day falls on a Tuesday, but for our purposes, we are calling "Valentines Weekend" Friday, February 10 - Sunday, February 12.
Move over, Vermont! South Jersey taps into maple syrup industry
GALLOWAY — Nothing makes a stack of pancakes or waffles taste so delicious than the maple syrup poured on it. A team of faculty members at Stockton University in Galloway Township has been awarded a three-year U.S. Department of Agriculture grant to promote maple sugaring in South Jersey through research and community outreach.
Burlington County, NJ Woman Part of Homeless Veteran GoFundMe Scam Gets 3 Years in State Prison
Katelyn McClure of Burlington County was sentenced to three years in state prison for her involvement in a fake fundraising scam. In late 2017, Katelyn McClure and her boyfriend Mark D’Amico faked a story about connecting with a homeless vet named Johnny Bobbitt at a gas station in Philadelphia. Bobbitt supposedly gave McClure the last $20 he had to fill her vehicle's empty gas tank and help her get home, People.com reported.
The Oldest Pizzeria in New Jersey Has Been Making Pies For Over 100 Years
Sure, you can have your pizza delivered, but there's something special about getting a slice on a paper plate and sitting in a booth at your favorite pizzeria. I've always been fascinated by the pizza-making process. Isn't cool to take a peek "behind the scenes" and see how the magic...
Zac Brown Band to Atlantic City’s Hard Rock Casino
Things will be a little "Chicken Fried" in Atlantic City later this year. The Zac Brown Band will be playing the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino on Friday, September 15th!. Tickets for the Zac Brown show will go on sale this Friday, January 13th. King Calaway will open up the show.
Armed Teen Arrested After Police Chase in Atlantic City, NJ
A 19-year-old man from Atlantic City is facing a list of charges following a police foot chase Thursday afternoon. The Atlantic City Police Department reports their detectives were conducting an investigation in the area of New York and Mediterranean Avenues after they received information about a man with a gun.
