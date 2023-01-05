ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brigantine, NJ

Say Goodbye To A Decades-Old Beachfront Eatery In Wildwood Crest, NJ

It's always sad to see a beloved restaurant close its doors. This time, though, it's for good reason. According to the folks over at Wildwood Video Archive, Wildwood Crest's Coronado Café on Atlantic Avenue is no more. Since this place has been a favorite of so many tourists and locals alike, it was upsetting to hear. It's easy to see why people loved it there so much. Their menu is pretty impressive! Lots of options for you to choose from.
WILDWOOD CREST, NJ
Another Dead Whale Washes Ashore in Atlantic City, NJ

It appears another dead whale has been beached along the Jersey Shore, this latest incident in Atlantic City. This marks the second time in two weeks a (presumed) humpback whale has washed ashore in A.C. Another, 30-feet in length, was found on the Chelsea Avenue beach on December 23rd, Marine Mammal Stranding Center reports.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
A New Way to View Art in Philadelphia, PA

There's an interesting art exhibit that is unlike anything you've seen. The exhibit is called Wonderspaces and is probably unlike anything you've ever seen. If you're like me, you may have a preconceived notion of what a visit to an art studio might be like. We've all seen scenes in movies where rich people, cocktail in hand, walk around a sterile-looking room with paintings hanging from walls. They stop to gaze at each painting and then move on.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wildwood Fishing & Boating Expo This Weekend

The winter show season kicks off this weekend with the Wildwood Fishing & Boating Expo running Saturday and Sunday, January 7 and 8, at the Wildwoods Convention Center, 4501 Boardwalk, in Wildwood. Last year’s event was a home run. This year’s looks to be a grand slam as exhibitor space...
WILDWOOD, NJ
Burlington County, NJ Woman Part of Homeless Veteran GoFundMe Scam Gets 3 Years in State Prison

Katelyn McClure of Burlington County was sentenced to three years in state prison for her involvement in a fake fundraising scam. In late 2017, Katelyn McClure and her boyfriend Mark D’Amico faked a story about connecting with a homeless vet named Johnny Bobbitt at a gas station in Philadelphia. Bobbitt supposedly gave McClure the last $20 he had to fill her vehicle's empty gas tank and help her get home, People.com reported.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

