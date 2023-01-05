ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Brunswick, NJ

Daily Voice

Serious Crash Reported On Route 130 In Bordentown

A serious crash with injuries occurred on Route 130 in Burlington County, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 2:15 p.m. north of Route 206 in Bordentown, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said. Route 130 was closed in both directions, according to 511nj.org. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
Windsor Hights Herald and Cranbury Press

Middlesex County Office of Passport Services earns 100% rating three years in a row

MIDDLESEX COUNTY – The Office of Passport Services was officially recognized by the United States Department of State for fully meeting annual inspection requirements for managing passport applications and renewals for three consecutive years. The Office of Passport Services received a 100% rating with zero penalties or deductions on...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Police break up car club event in Burlington County

CINNAMINSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – In South Jersey, police in Cinnaminson Township say a car club event got out of hand and had to be broken up.About 300 cars showed up in a Sonic restaurant parking lot on Burlington Pike just off Riverton Road.In a post on the department's Facebook page, the police chief says some of the drivers then went to a nearby parking lot.It took two hours to break up the event.CBS Philadelphia doesn't have any word about arrests.Last September, a car rally in Cape May County turned deadly, causing public outcry and demand for change.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
shorebeat.com

Lanes Closed As Months-Long Bridge Replacement Begins in Brick

Crews this week began construction on the much-awaited replacement of the Duck Farm Bridge, which carries traffic on Old Hooper Avenue (at the Chambers Bridge Road extension) over a creek stemming from the Metedeconk River. The construction began earlier this week after crews started preliminary staging earlier this fall. The...
BRICK, NJ
HuntingtonNow

Inspector Scrima Leaving Second Precinct for New Post

Suffolk Police Inspector William Scrima is leaving command of the Second Precinct in Huntington and transferring to headquarters. His successor was not announced. Community activist Jim McGoldrick said, “He’s a very good police inspector–he  listened to  the community and he was good for us. He Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
my9nj.com

NJ art teacher overdoses in front of students

Westfield, N.J. - An art teacher at a suburban New Jersey school is facing felony charges after a shocking overdose in a classroom of students. The Westfield Police Department said it happened at Roosevelt Intermediate School. 57-year-old Frank Thompson was found unconscious and unresponsive on the floor of his second-floor...
WESTFIELD, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Morris County Narcotics Task Force arrest man on drug charges

MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – An Essex County man is facing a slew of drug charges in Morris County, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. Jimmy Taveras-Rodriguez, 26, of Newark was arrested in Morristown on Jan. 6 for the alleged distribution over five ounces of heroin mixed with fentanyl, Carroll said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

21-Year-Old Man Killed In Route 80 Crash

A 21-year-old Morris County man was killed in a Route 80 crash over the weekend, authorities said.Kevin Barradas of Dover was heading east in a Saab 93 when his car veered off the road to the right and hit a road marker in Parsippany on Friday evening, New Jersey State Police said.The car overturne…
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

1 dead in crash at N.J. highway intersection, cops say

One motorist was killed early Sunday morning after his vehicle collided with a car that was going through a green traffic signal, police said. The Honda was traveling north when it struck a vehicle that was driving east at Route 1&9 and Maple Avenue about 4 a.m., Elizabeth Police spokeswoman Ruby Contreras said.
ELIZABETH, NJ
Local news for East Brunswick in Middlesex County, NJ.

 https://centraljersey.com/eb-sentinel/

