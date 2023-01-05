Read full article on original website
New York Judge Makes Ruling, Denying Dismissal of 250 Million Lawsuit which has been brought against Donald TrumpPhilosophy BloggerNew York City, NY
Kevin Durant Suffers Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersBoston, NY
Did You Get Your One-Time Payment up to $1,050? If Not, You Still May QualifyR.A. Heim
This is The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania, According to Travel WebsiteMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
East Brunswick Public Library receives $750K for infrastructure improvements
EAST BRUNSWICK – Federal funds will help the East Brunswick Public Library with much needed infrastructure improvements. Newly passed legislation in Washington, D.C. will provide over $15 million for Community Projects in New Jersey’s 12th District, with $750,000 allocated to the East Brunswick Public Library (EBPL). A press...
Closing! We Say “Good-Bye” to Another Great Place in Ocean County, NJ
Every summer we would frequent this café several times on LBI. It's sad to see another great place closing in Ocean County. The owners recently wrote on their Facebook page saying they are retiring after 20 years on the island. What's the latest great place to close in Ocean...
Three Arrested in $71,157 Theft from Atlantic Health System
Three women have been arrested in New Jersey in connection with the theft of approximately $71,157 from Atlantic Health System. Morris County Prosecutor's Office announces an arrest in connection with a theft of over $70k from Atlantic Health Systems.
Police: Construction site for industrial space in Sayreville damaged in criminal act
Sayreville police say heavy machinery was likely used to damage the newly built wall of the Ashland construction project at the intersection of Minisink Avenue and Cheesequake Road between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m.
New Jersey Department of Agriculture identifies three counties in need of gypsy moth treatment
There are eight towns across the New Jersey counties of Burlington, Cape May, and Ocean where treatment to combat the gypsy moth is being recommended by the State Department of Agriculture. All together, the NJDA said in a statement that there is 5,100 acres of residential and county owned properties...
Serious Crash Reported On Route 130 In Bordentown
A serious crash with injuries occurred on Route 130 in Burlington County, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 2:15 p.m. north of Route 206 in Bordentown, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said. Route 130 was closed in both directions, according to 511nj.org. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to...
WGAL
Crash cleared on I-95, New Jersey Turnpike exit ramp in Middlesex County
JAMESBURG, N.J. — A crash was blocking an I-95 New Jersey Turnpike exit ramp this morning. The exit ramp from I-95 New Jersey Turnpike Northbound to Cr-535 westbound was blocked due to a crash. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned to normal.
Employee Molests Underage Girl In Back Area Of Krauszers In Park Ridge: Authorities
An employee fondled and kissed the breasts of an underage girl in the back of a Krauszers in Park Ridge after giving her THC pens, authorities charged. Sharath K. Reddy, 27, of New Milford didn't know the girl and a female friend who'd entered the Park Avenue convenience store around 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, they said.
Franklin Lakes Detectives Tie Break-Ins To Statewide Theft Ring
A team of persistent Franklin Lakes police detectives tied two members of a major statewide auto theft ring to nearly a dozen vehicle and residential burglaries in town, authorities announced Friday. “Patient and painstaking work” by Detectives Jon Rynander and Frank O’Brien, assisted by Detective David Blum, led to charges...
hudsoncountyview.com
Murphy, Booker, Scutari, & Menendezes join HCDO in backing 7 candidates for June primary
Gov. Phil Murphy (D), U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ), U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ), New Jersey Senate President Nick Scutari (D-22), and U.S. Rep. Rob Menendez (D-8) joined the county Democrats in backing seven June primary candidates. “When I looked at the lineup led by two dear friends, Brian Stack,...
Middlesex County Office of Passport Services earns 100% rating three years in a row
MIDDLESEX COUNTY – The Office of Passport Services was officially recognized by the United States Department of State for fully meeting annual inspection requirements for managing passport applications and renewals for three consecutive years. The Office of Passport Services received a 100% rating with zero penalties or deductions on...
Police break up car club event in Burlington County
CINNAMINSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – In South Jersey, police in Cinnaminson Township say a car club event got out of hand and had to be broken up.About 300 cars showed up in a Sonic restaurant parking lot on Burlington Pike just off Riverton Road.In a post on the department's Facebook page, the police chief says some of the drivers then went to a nearby parking lot.It took two hours to break up the event.CBS Philadelphia doesn't have any word about arrests.Last September, a car rally in Cape May County turned deadly, causing public outcry and demand for change.
This Bucks County River Is Being Affected by Rising Sea Levels. Here’s What to Know
One of Bucks County’s most important rivers may soon see its shores affected by the climate and other factors. Samantha Maldonado wrote about the river for The City. Experts are now predicting that rising sea levels will have a major impact on local bodies of water, with the nearby Delaware River being one of them.
shorebeat.com
Lanes Closed As Months-Long Bridge Replacement Begins in Brick
Crews this week began construction on the much-awaited replacement of the Duck Farm Bridge, which carries traffic on Old Hooper Avenue (at the Chambers Bridge Road extension) over a creek stemming from the Metedeconk River. The construction began earlier this week after crews started preliminary staging earlier this fall. The...
Inspector Scrima Leaving Second Precinct for New Post
Suffolk Police Inspector William Scrima is leaving command of the Second Precinct in Huntington and transferring to headquarters. His successor was not announced. Community activist Jim McGoldrick said, “He’s a very good police inspector–he listened to the community and he was good for us. He Read More ...
my9nj.com
NJ art teacher overdoses in front of students
Westfield, N.J. - An art teacher at a suburban New Jersey school is facing felony charges after a shocking overdose in a classroom of students. The Westfield Police Department said it happened at Roosevelt Intermediate School. 57-year-old Frank Thompson was found unconscious and unresponsive on the floor of his second-floor...
Powerball Tickets Good For $50K Each Sold In North Jersey
Three Powerball tickets good for $50,000 a piece were sold in North Jersey. The tickets from the Saturday, Jan. 7 drawing win the second-tier prize. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:. Bergen County: Quick Mart, 2 E Joseph St., Moonachie;. Passaic County: Jackpocket, 355 Warwick Tpke., Hewitt; and,
wrnjradio.com
Morris County Narcotics Task Force arrest man on drug charges
MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – An Essex County man is facing a slew of drug charges in Morris County, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. Jimmy Taveras-Rodriguez, 26, of Newark was arrested in Morristown on Jan. 6 for the alleged distribution over five ounces of heroin mixed with fentanyl, Carroll said.
21-Year-Old Man Killed In Route 80 Crash
A 21-year-old Morris County man was killed in a Route 80 crash over the weekend, authorities said.Kevin Barradas of Dover was heading east in a Saab 93 when his car veered off the road to the right and hit a road marker in Parsippany on Friday evening, New Jersey State Police said.The car overturne…
1 dead in crash at N.J. highway intersection, cops say
One motorist was killed early Sunday morning after his vehicle collided with a car that was going through a green traffic signal, police said. The Honda was traveling north when it struck a vehicle that was driving east at Route 1&9 and Maple Avenue about 4 a.m., Elizabeth Police spokeswoman Ruby Contreras said.
