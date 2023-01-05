Read full article on original website
Deputies ID man found fatally shot at Orange County apartments
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies identified a man who was fatally shot late Saturday at an apartment complex in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies responded at 11:11 p.m. to the 1900 block of Lake Atriums Circle, according to a news release. [TRENDING: SpaceX plans nighttime...
Deputies: Man shot, killed in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating what led to a deadly shooting at a condo complex. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to a scene on the 1900 block of Lake Atriums Circle for a shooting around 11:10 p.m. Saturday. Deputies found...
Tenant shoots landlord after being told to vacate Seminole County home, deputies say
SANFORD, Fla. – A man renting a bedroom in Seminole County was arrested Sunday, accused of shooting his landlord after being told to leave the residence, deputies said. Michael Mathews, 50, was with his girlfriend in the bedroom of a home on South Crystal View when his landlord — who deputies noted has one arm — entered the room and demanded they both leave within 10 minutes, warning that a friend of his was present and ready to help remove the two by force, according to an arrest report.
Man arrested in Pinellas County linked to Melbourne gun shop break-in, police say
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – A man arrested in Pinellas County is the suspect linked to a break-in at a Melbourne gun store last week, according to police. Melbourne police confirm Jeremy Middleton, 24, of Apopka, was taken into custody by authorities in Pinellas County and that he appears to be the suspect wanted for stealing several guns at Sicarios Gun Shop last Thursday morning. The department said it has not arrested him in connection with the thefts as of yet.
Man found shot, killed Saturday night in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are investigating what led up to a deadly shooting in Orange County on Saturday night. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting call on the 1900 block of Lake Atriums Circle around 11:10 p.m. on Saturday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
Lakeland man ran over pedestrian in hit-and-run, waited for deputies to look for him at home: PCSO
A Lakeland man was arrested after he hit a woman riding a scooter with a car and allegedly left her to die, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
Orchestra members speak out after $20K in music equipment stolen from Volusia nonprofit
DEBARY, Fla. – Two members of a Volusia County symphony orchestra are sharing the impact that thieves had on members after the thieves stole thousands of dollars’ worth of musical equipment. Kay Cooke and Chas Monaghan with Volusia Community Arts based in DeLand met with News 6 in...
Man dead, woman critically injured after shooting incident in Port Orange, police say
PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A woman was hospitalized with critical injuries Saturday night in Port Orange after being shot by a man who was then fatally shot by his roommate, according to police. Officers responded at 8:27 p.m. to an address on Downing Drive, described by police as home...
Nearly $100K worth of boat equipment stolen from DeLand business, police say
DELAND, Fla. – Police are searching for a thief accused of stealing nearly $100,000 worth of equipment from a boating business in DeLand. According to officers, the burglary occurred overnight Thursday at Mystic Powerboats, located at 1848 Patterson Ave. Employees told officers someone gained entry to the business after it closed by cutting the fence behind the boats, the department said.
9 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Orlando, fire officials say
ORLANDO, Fla. – Nine people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Orlando, according to fire officials. The Orlando Fire Department said the crash happened on John Young Parkway and L B McLeod Road. [TRENDING: Woman thrown from horse dies after barrel race at Florida rodeo |...
All lanes of SR 417 open in Orange County after semi crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash on North State Road 417 in Orange County temporarily shut down the northbound lanes and all but one southbound lane, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. Officials said the crash involved a semitruck with a fuel leak. [TRENDING: Woman thrown from horse dies...
Longwood man accused of pouring diesel fuel around home, threatening to ignite it
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested early Sunday morning after he poured diesel fuel around a Longwood home and threatened to set it ablaze, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Steven Carden, 38, showed up at a house along South Terrace Boulevard with...
Can your employer track you? Lake County man fired after company’s app detected him at competitor
LEESBURG, Fla. – The day before Thanksgiving, tow truck driver Gary Leady sent a text message to his employer claiming he needed to stay home to care for his kids because his wife was sick. But Leady admits he had an ulterior motive for skipping work that day. “I...
2 injured in semitruck crash on I-4 in Orange County, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two drivers were injured Monday morning when a semitruck rear-ended another semitruck on Interstate 4 in Orange County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The westbound lanes were shut down from Central Florida Parkway to State Road 528 but later reopened. As of 10:30 a.m., there...
Gunman carjacks driver at Orlando International Airport, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A driver was carjacked Monday by a gunman at Orlando International Airport, according to police. Orlando police said that a man wearing dark clothing approached the driver’s-side door of a vehicle that was curbside at the Frontier Airlines entrance. [TRENDING: Woman thrown from horse dies...
Pedestrian struck, killed in crash on US-1 at I-95 in Volusia County, troopers say
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – A pedestrian was killed Monday morning when he was struck by a vehicle on US-1 at Interstate 95 in Volusia County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to the wreck around 5:20 a.m. in the northbound lanes. [TRENDING: Woman thrown from horse dies after...
Man hit, killed in crash on US-1 and I-95 in Ormond Beach: Florida troopers
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A man is dead after he was struck by a pickup truck in Volusia County early Monday, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. at US Highway 1 and Interstate 95 in Ormond Beach. In a news release, FHP said the...
Man robs Circle K at gunpoint in Daytona Beach, steals clerk’s car, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police on Sunday said a man had robbed a convenience store at gunpoint that morning and drove away in an employee’s car. Officers responded to the Circle K at 201 Main Street Bridge, which was robbed just before 8 a.m., according to a news release. Police, seeking information from the public, shared photos of the suspect on social media, describing him as a Black man about 6 ft. tall who wore a dark gray, two-tone Russell Athletic zip-up coat with red lettering and a hood, a black durag, dark pants and black shoes.
Driver arrested after Brevard County crash kills woman, police say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Police said a driver was arrested after a Brevard County crash. On Thursday, two cars crashed in Melbourne on Sarno and Croton roads. A pickup truck was making a left turn onto Croton Road when it struck a Kia eastbound on Sarno Road, according to the Melbourne Police Department.
Police: 2 injured in Volusia County shooting
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Volusia County on Saturday is under investigation. The Daytona Beach Police Department said the shooting occurred near Hudson Street. Two people had injuries that were non-life-threatening. Police are asking people to avoid the area as they investigate the shooting.
