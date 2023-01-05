ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

click orlando

Deputies ID man found fatally shot at Orange County apartments

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies identified a man who was fatally shot late Saturday at an apartment complex in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies responded at 11:11 p.m. to the 1900 block of Lake Atriums Circle, according to a news release. [TRENDING: SpaceX plans nighttime...
WESH

Deputies: Man shot, killed in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating what led to a deadly shooting at a condo complex. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to a scene on the 1900 block of Lake Atriums Circle for a shooting around 11:10 p.m. Saturday. Deputies found...
click orlando

Tenant shoots landlord after being told to vacate Seminole County home, deputies say

SANFORD, Fla. – A man renting a bedroom in Seminole County was arrested Sunday, accused of shooting his landlord after being told to leave the residence, deputies said. Michael Mathews, 50, was with his girlfriend in the bedroom of a home on South Crystal View when his landlord — who deputies noted has one arm — entered the room and demanded they both leave within 10 minutes, warning that a friend of his was present and ready to help remove the two by force, according to an arrest report.
click orlando

Man arrested in Pinellas County linked to Melbourne gun shop break-in, police say

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – A man arrested in Pinellas County is the suspect linked to a break-in at a Melbourne gun store last week, according to police. Melbourne police confirm Jeremy Middleton, 24, of Apopka, was taken into custody by authorities in Pinellas County and that he appears to be the suspect wanted for stealing several guns at Sicarios Gun Shop last Thursday morning. The department said it has not arrested him in connection with the thefts as of yet.
click orlando

Nearly $100K worth of boat equipment stolen from DeLand business, police say

DELAND, Fla. – Police are searching for a thief accused of stealing nearly $100,000 worth of equipment from a boating business in DeLand. According to officers, the burglary occurred overnight Thursday at Mystic Powerboats, located at 1848 Patterson Ave. Employees told officers someone gained entry to the business after it closed by cutting the fence behind the boats, the department said.
click orlando

9 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Orlando, fire officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Nine people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Orlando, according to fire officials. The Orlando Fire Department said the crash happened on John Young Parkway and L B McLeod Road. [TRENDING: Woman thrown from horse dies after barrel race at Florida rodeo |...
click orlando

All lanes of SR 417 open in Orange County after semi crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash on North State Road 417 in Orange County temporarily shut down the northbound lanes and all but one southbound lane, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. Officials said the crash involved a semitruck with a fuel leak. [TRENDING: Woman thrown from horse dies...
click orlando

2 injured in semitruck crash on I-4 in Orange County, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two drivers were injured Monday morning when a semitruck rear-ended another semitruck on Interstate 4 in Orange County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The westbound lanes were shut down from Central Florida Parkway to State Road 528 but later reopened. As of 10:30 a.m., there...
click orlando

Gunman carjacks driver at Orlando International Airport, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A driver was carjacked Monday by a gunman at Orlando International Airport, according to police. Orlando police said that a man wearing dark clothing approached the driver’s-side door of a vehicle that was curbside at the Frontier Airlines entrance. [TRENDING: Woman thrown from horse dies...
click orlando

Man robs Circle K at gunpoint in Daytona Beach, steals clerk’s car, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police on Sunday said a man had robbed a convenience store at gunpoint that morning and drove away in an employee’s car. Officers responded to the Circle K at 201 Main Street Bridge, which was robbed just before 8 a.m., according to a news release. Police, seeking information from the public, shared photos of the suspect on social media, describing him as a Black man about 6 ft. tall who wore a dark gray, two-tone Russell Athletic zip-up coat with red lettering and a hood, a black durag, dark pants and black shoes.
WESH

Police: 2 injured in Volusia County shooting

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Volusia County on Saturday is under investigation. The Daytona Beach Police Department said the shooting occurred near Hudson Street. Two people had injuries that were non-life-threatening. Police are asking people to avoid the area as they investigate the shooting.
