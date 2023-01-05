ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Johnson City man feels city didn’t do enough during extreme winter weather

By Clarice Scheele
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1riN3E_0k4xijWy00

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Steve Wheeler plans to send a letter to the city detailing his frustrations with the city’s handling of the frigid weather during the holidays.

Frigid, single-digit temperatures sweep through the Tri-Cities beginning the evening of Dec. 23rd and lasting until Dec. 26.

As someone who works with the homeless, Wheeler feels he is a voice for the voiceless.

“But, they are still a part of this city and they are still our community and I think, you know, we need to take care of our community,” said Wheeler.

Watauga Orthopaedics, Ballad Health at odds over trauma care

He works with Munsey United Methodist Church with their Melting Pot Ministries. He believes it’s not just the city that’s at fault but also community churches as well.

“Shame on us,” Wheeler. “Shame on the city. Shame on the churches for not coordinating with each other on what we were going to do to help folks out on the street.”

Wheeler feels the city could’ve opened one of its community centers to provide extra shelter such as the Carver Recreation Center.

Man charged with reckless endangerment in fatal Monarch shooting

The City of Johnson City says it’s the responsibility of community agencies to provide shelter during this time.

The city added in a statement:

“City officials were in contact with multiple service providers to ensure resources were available to those in need. Capacity remained available throughout the event. Outreach teams provided coats, gloves, hats, blankets, etc., for those who chose not to seek shelter.”

During the weather, the Salvation Army of Johnson City declared a “white flag,” providing shelter to an additional 28 people over their capacity.

“With the cold spell that came in, of course we had our white flag out,” said Administrator and Pastor at the Johnson City Salvation Army Capt. Benny Carringer. “We extended our open hours to allow folks to come in throughout the day to get warm. We provided warm coffee and pastries to them as well.”

Toys R Us coming down, coffee spot up on North Roan

The Salvation Army believes the city was very helpful during this time, allowing more people to find shelter at the Salvation Army.

“We’re very grateful for their leadership and the way that they were able to help us,” Carringer said. “They do allow us, you know, to extend a little bit on those barriers, but we are very grateful for them and their partnership and even their leadership in those desperate times.”

Steve Wheeler hopes this can make at least churches in the community more aware and allow them to work together when the next extreme weather comes in the future.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kingsport Times-News

Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter at capacity for dogs

The Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter took in 64 dogs and 74 cats in the two weeks before Dec. 28, causing them to stop intake for dogs. “For the whole entire past year, we’ve seen an increase in the number of dogs. We always have probably three times as many cats as we do dogs in the building at any given time, but this year we’ve seen an increase in the number of dogs coming in,” said Shelter Director Tammy Davis. “And typically, you know, spring and summer months we know we’re going to have an increase. It’s kitten season, that always happens, but it’s very unusual for us to have this large number of animals coming in in November and December.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Jonesborough alderman: Leaders ‘heartbroken’ over water outages, committed to accelerating upgrades

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — An alderman in Tennessee’s oldest town says elected leaders are “heartbroken” at the outsized impact the bitter Christmas cold had on town water customers and hope to accelerate planned upgrades. About 80% of the town’s 13,000 water customers had their service disrupted for anywhere from four to six days after the […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Kingsport Main Post Office remains closed amid ‘extensive repair work’

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport’s primary post office remains closed nearly two weeks after a sprinkler water main break prompted a temporary closure. According to a United States Postal Service (USPS) spokesperson, the Kingsport Main Post Office at 1001 N. Eastman Rd. remains closed as of Monday, Jan. 9. “The safety and well-being of our […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Relocation of utilities to impact traffic in Elizabethton

Relocation of utilities to impact traffic in Elizabethton. Relocation of utilities to impact traffic in Elizabethton. Jonesborough Middle, Elementary students select redesigned …. Jonesborough Middle, Elementary students select redesigned tiger mascot. VSP investigating fatal crash in Buchanan County. Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating after a crash left one person...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Kingsport announces next phase of water meter replacement project

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The City of Kingsport is set to replace another 10,000 water meters over the next six months. According to the city, Maryland-based contractor EnvoCore will install the meters. Work will begin in Colonial Heights before moving to the Sullivan Gardens, Meadowview, Fordtown Road, and Lynn Garden communities. According to the city, […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

North Roan re-zoning vote raises traffic concerns

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City commissioners voted to move forward with plans to rezone a lot on North Roan Street to allow for a drive-thru coffee shop, Coble Coffee. The proposed site, in the school zone for Indian Trail Middle School, is adjacent to three residences, including Jan Yates’. Yates told News Channel […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating quadruple stabbing in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a quadruple stabbing. Sheriff Buddy Harwood said one person in connection to the stabbings is currently in custody. The Sheriff confirmed the stabbing in a Facebook post just before 6:30 a.m. on Monday. At this time,...
MADISON COUNTY, NC
WJHL

Memorial Park Community Center plans to reopen after repairs

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After closing for repairs for several weeks, the Memorial Park Community Center in Johnson City will reopen to the public on Monday, Jan. 9. A release from the city states that all visitors must use the Aquatics/Athletics entrance. Visitors may access all center parts except the Senior Services desk and […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

1 injured in Bristol, Tenn. house fire

A house fire sent one person to the hospital on Monday. A house fire sent one person to the hospital on Monday. Superintendent discusses impact of third grade retention …. Tennessee state lawmakers return to Nashville on Tuesday to begin the 113th General Assembly. They're expected to address controversial topics like abortion, the Department of Children's Services, gender-affirming health care for minors, marijuana, and education.
BRISTOL, TN
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Avery County, NC at 301 pm EST, Jan 7th 2023

NCZ033-049-050-501-503-505-080900- Avery-Yancey-Mitchell-Caldwell Mountains-Burke Mountains- McDowell Mountains- Including the cities of Ingalls, Banner Elk, Newland, Swiss,. Burnsville, Celo, Micaville, Ramseytown, Busick, Spruce Pine,. Poplar, Patterson, Jonas Ridge, Ashford, Sugar Hill, Woodlawn,. and Old Fort. 301 PM EST Sat Jan 7 2023. …LIGHT WINTRY MIX POSSIBLE LATE TONIGHT INTO SUNDAY MORNING…. A...
AVERY COUNTY, NC
WJHL

Driver injured after striking trees, spilling steel pipes onto I-81

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One person was injured Monday morning after a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 81 North in Greene County, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). A preliminary report from the THP states the crash occurred at 6:12 a.m. at mile marker 27. A tractor-trailer reportedly went off the left […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
Diana Rus

These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
TENNESSEE STATE
993thex.com

UPDATE: Remains identified as missing Damascus woman

Washington County, Virginia officials confirmed the remains found near Laurel Creek last month are those of a Damascus woman. Shelly Trivett, 48, had been reported missing since Oct. 21st when she was last seen leaving her aunt’s residence at Riverside Apartments. The body was recovered in a wooded area near Douglas Drive.
DAMASCUS, VA
WJHL

Greeneville-Greene County shelter closes temporarily

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society will be temporarily closed to the public starting Monday, Jan. 9. According to Shelter Director Janet Medcalf, the humane society will be temporarily closed from Monday, Jan. 9 to Monday, Jan. 23 as they move the shelter to its new 400 North Rufe Taylor Road location. […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
supertalk929.com

Convicted killer to have post conviction relief hearing in Carter County

A man found guilty in 2015 for the bludgeoning death of a 78-year-old resident is asking for post-conviction relief in Carter County. A hearing is scheduled for this week for Timothy Pate who is currently serving a life sentence for the 2012 murder of Lonnie Townsend. Pate and his girlfriend had befriended Townsend who police said was killed by Pate with a hammer.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

First female fire chief carries on family legacy

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greene County has announced CJ Vickery as the first female fire chief for the Cedar Creek Volunteer Fire Department. Not only is this a huge honor for the county, but it’s an even bigger honor for the new fire chief, who’s been with the department since she was 16. “It’s […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
993thex.com

Sullivan County Woman Arrested After Child Found Wandering Outside In Cold With No Shoes

A Piney Flats Tennessee woman is scheduled for arraignment after being charged with Child Abuse and Neglect or Endangerment after authorities found a small child wandering around an apartment complex on Pickens Bridge Road Saturday morning. Johnson City Police arrested Sarah McCurry after police found the child with no shoes on, freezing cold with his hands and feet bright red. The child was taken a local hospital for treatment. McCurry was found by police inside an apartment asleep and unaware that the child was outside. McCurry is now being housed in the Sullivan County Jail.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

47K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy