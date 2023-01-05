ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stock Futures Are Flat After Nasdaq Posts a Second Day of Gains

Stock futures were barely changed Monday evening after the Nasdaq Composite posted a second day of gains, helped by Tesla and other tech shares. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 hovered just below the flat line. In regular trading, the Nasdaq Composite posted...
Rolls-Royce Sees Record Sales in 2022, No Slowdown in Spending by the Wealthy

Rolls-Royce sold a record number of cars in 2022 as demand for its $500,000 vehicles remained strong, despite recession fears, according to CEO Torsten Muller-Otvos. "We haven't seen any slowdown or downturn," Muller-Otvos told CNBC. "We haven't seen any negative impact." Rolls-Royce delivered 6,021 cars last year, up 8% over...
Asia-Pacific Markets Trade Mixed After Nasdaq Extends Gains Backed by Technology

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed after the Nasdaq Composite extended gains for a second day on Wall Street. Technology stocks helped the index skirt losses Monday as traders added to bets that inflation may be easing. The Nikkei 225 rose 0.87% and the...
Now Is an ‘Ideal' Time for Young People to Start Building Wealth, Says Investing Expert

I'm still thinking about a financial tweet I saw on New Year's Eve. It shows a screengrab from a TikTok picturing a young, smiling woman, whose username is cropped out. The superimposed text reads, "When the market falls at the same time you decide to invest, so you're buying shares cheaper and can earn higher returns."
