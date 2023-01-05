Read full article on original website
Consumers See Inflation—and Spending—Cooling Off in the Year Ahead, New York Fed Survey Shows
The one-year inflation outlook declined to 5%, the lowest level since July 2021, according to a New York Fed survey released Monday. Household spending expectations tumbled a full percentage point to 5.9%, the lowest level since January 2022. Consumers expect gas prices to increase 4.1% and food prices to rise...
Used Vehicle Prices Are Falling But Not Enough to Offset Grossly Inflated Levels
DETROIT — Used vehicle prices are expected to come down further this year amid rising interest rates and improved availability of new cars and trucks, according to Cox Automotive. The automotive data firm expects wholesale prices on its Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index, which tracks prices of used vehicles...
Jim Cramer Warns Investors Not to ‘Gamble' on Tech Stocks Despite Recent Gains
CNBC’s Jim Cramer told investors to continue staying away from tech stocks, even after their gains on Monday. "These short-term sector rotations like we saw today — they're irrelevant because they can't last. Think renters, not owners. The fundamentals, now they last," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer told...
Consumer Confidence in Housing Finally Rises, Thanks to Falling Home Prices
A monthly housing sentiment index from Fannie Mae showed sentiment improving from November to December. The share of respondents saying now is a good time to buy a home was still low, at just 21%, but it was up from 16% in October and November. More consumers now believe home...
Stock Futures Are Flat After Nasdaq Posts a Second Day of Gains
Stock futures were barely changed Monday evening after the Nasdaq Composite posted a second day of gains, helped by Tesla and other tech shares. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 hovered just below the flat line. In regular trading, the Nasdaq Composite posted...
Rolls-Royce Sees Record Sales in 2022, No Slowdown in Spending by the Wealthy
Rolls-Royce sold a record number of cars in 2022 as demand for its $500,000 vehicles remained strong, despite recession fears, according to CEO Torsten Muller-Otvos. "We haven't seen any slowdown or downturn," Muller-Otvos told CNBC. "We haven't seen any negative impact." Rolls-Royce delivered 6,021 cars last year, up 8% over...
Asia-Pacific Markets Trade Mixed After Nasdaq Extends Gains Backed by Technology
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed after the Nasdaq Composite extended gains for a second day on Wall Street. Technology stocks helped the index skirt losses Monday as traders added to bets that inflation may be easing. The Nikkei 225 rose 0.87% and the...
Successfully Applying for Social Security Disability Is Difficult. Applying as a Long Covid Patient Is Even Trickier
Long Covid has caused millions of Americans who suffer from symptoms to be out of work. For long-term cases, Social Security disability benefits may be the best bet for replacing lost income. But getting approved may be difficult, due to the "invisible" set of symptoms long Covid patients experience. When...
Now Is an ‘Ideal' Time for Young People to Start Building Wealth, Says Investing Expert
I'm still thinking about a financial tweet I saw on New Year's Eve. It shows a screengrab from a TikTok picturing a young, smiling woman, whose username is cropped out. The superimposed text reads, "When the market falls at the same time you decide to invest, so you're buying shares cheaper and can earn higher returns."
