Read full article on original website
Related
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said Marjorie Taylor Greene 'broke her promise' by backing Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker
"I'm very surprised that the one - I won't name her name but it's Marjorie Taylor Greene- broke her promise," Lindell said.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Says First Priority for House Republicans Is To Repeal Recruitment of 87,000 IRS Agents
MTG delighted that Kevin McCarthy is finally House Speaker. Following the debacle within the House of Representatives last week, that saw repeated inconclusive votes to nominate the new Speaker of the House, Republican Kevin McCarthy was finally voted into the position on Saturday January 7.
Ilhan Omar's Reaction When Approached by Matt Gaetz Goes Viral
Social media users found the Minnesota representative's body language quite telling.
Joe Biden accidentally says 'what happened on July the 6th' while discussing Capitol riot
President Joe Biden says "July the 6th" during his speech commemorating the anniversary of the Capitol riot that occurred on January 6, 2021.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit
Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
Marjorie Taylor Greene vows to impeach President Biden in November: "It will be easy," she tweets
Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican House of Representatives congresswoman for Georgia's 14th district asserted in a November 2021 tweet that impeaching Biden "will be easy" and that he will be impeached "with proof." She also made reference to her 'NO' vote against Nancy Pelosi’s push to impeach President Trump, calling it a "political assassination attempt" with "zero evidence" (source).
Meet Cheryl Johnson, the House clerk managing the speaker votes
The speaker is usually the person running things in the House of Representatives. But in the absence of a speaker, that job has fallen to House Clerk Cheryl Johnson. Johnson has calmly guided proceedings, including doing the time-consuming and repetitive work of calling on lawmakers to make nomination speeches and cast their votes — and announcing the results.
After Kevin McCarthy's election as speaker, Congress looks ahead
After fifteen rounds of voting, House Republicans finally got Kevin McCarthy as their House Speaker. We look at what that means moving forward, in taking on the work that Congress must undertake. Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's...
South Carolina U.S. House district ruled racial gerrymander
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Federal judges ordered South Carolina lawmakers to draw new congressional maps, ruling Friday that the U.S. House district lines of a seat flipped by Democrats four years ago were intentionally redrawn to split Black neighborhoods to dilute their voting power. The state used the maps...
Biden makes his first visit to the southern border as president
President Biden is visiting the U.S.-Mexico border for the first time as president on Sunday, stopping in El Paso, Texas, on his way to Mexico. The visit comes after two years of back-and-forth with Republicans over the Biden administration's immigration policy. Republican state officials and the Biden administration are sparring...
'The Divided Dial' examines how right-wing radio spreads misinformation
Before the attack on the U.S. Capitol in 2021, a talk radio host was on the air. Eric Metaxas interviewed a man who denied the presidential election results and who in turn got a call from Donald Trump. (SOUNDBITE OF RADIO SHOW, "THE ERIC METAXAS SHOW") ERIC METAXAS: Mr. President,...
How Biden plans to persuade migrants not to risk coming to the U.S.-Mexico border
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas discusses the White House's new immigration rules. The president says the U.S. will make it harder for people to get in, if they show up at the border.
Potentially classified documents found in Biden Center closet, White House says
Personal lawyers for President Biden discovered "a small number of documents with classified markings" in the locked closet of an office Biden used at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington from 2017 to 2019, White House special counsel Richard Sauber said Monday. The roughly 10 documents were discovered Nov. 2 and handed over to the National Archives and Records Administration on Nov. 3, Sauber said. The National Archives referred the matter to the Justice Department, and Attorney General Merrick Garland assigned U.S. Attorney John Lausch in Chicago to review what's in the potentially classified documents and...
The State Department will begin spelling Turkey as Türkiye
The State Department will start spelling Turkey as "Türkiye" in diplomatic and formal settings. The name change was approved by the U.S. Board on Geographic Names following a request from the Turkish embassy, State Department spokesperson Ned Price confirmed on Thursday. The State Department, which handles America's foreign policy,...
Trump and two rioters are sued over the death of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick
The longtime partner of a U.S. Capitol Police officer who died following the Jan. 6. insurrection has sued former President Donald Trump and two rioters for wrongful death. Sandra Garza, who is representing the estate of Brian Sicknick, claims her partner's death was "a direct and foreseeable consequence" of Trump's words that day. She also assigns liability to Julian Elie Khater and George Pierre Tanios, two men accused of assaulting Sicknick with chemical spray during the breach.
Hillary Clinton joins Columbia University as a professor and fellow in global affairs
Hillary Clinton will join Columbia University as a professor and presidential fellow in global affairs, the university announced Thursday. Clinton will become a professor of practice at the School of International and Public Affairs and a presidential fellow at Columbia World Projects next month, Columbia President Lee C. Bollinger said in a statement.
Why we can — and cannot — collect rainwater in places like California
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Andrew Fisher, a professor and hydrogeologist, about why we can — and cannot — collect rainwater in places like California. Erika Ryan is a producer for All Things Considered. She joined NPR after spending 4 years at CNN, where she worked for various shows and CNN.com in Atlanta and Washington, D.C. Ryan began her career in journalism as a print reporter covering arts and culture. She's a graduate of the University of South Carolina, and currently lives in Washington, D.C., with her dog, Millie.
'PROBLEM OF NATIONAL SECURITY': GOP senators weigh in on ICE losing track of 150,000 illegal migrants
During a congressional delegation to Eagle Pass at the southern border, three Republican senators weigh in on ICE losing track of 150,000 illegal migrants.
WFAE
9K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
Comments / 0