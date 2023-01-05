Read full article on original website
Mike Pratt to have jersey retired on February 4th at Kentucky vs. Florida game
Mike Pratt, who earned All-America and Academic All-America honors as a University of Kentucky Wildcats basketball player and served 21 seasons as an analyst on UK radio broadcasts, will have a jersey retired in his honor, Director of Athletics Mitch Barnhart announced Monday. “It is with deep gratitude that we...
John Calipari contacted by Texas, per report
Is John Calipari a realistic candidate for the Texas Longhorns?. According to 247 Sports reporter Travis Branham (via KSR), Texas has made contact with Calipari following last week’s firing of Chris Beard. Branham also believes Calipari would accept an offer to be the Longhorns’ next head coach if they make a competitive offer.
Kentucky vs. South Carolina viewing info, what to watch for, and predictions
After an embarrassing 26-point loss to Alabama on Saturday, Kentucky basketball is not in a good state. The fans are frustrated, the team is not a cohesive unit, and the coaching staff looked bewildered over what happened this past weekend. Fortunately, the Wildcats will have a ‘pick-me-up’ opportunity at Rupp...
J.J. Weaver returning to Kentucky for 2023 season
A pillar of the Kentucky defense has announced he’ll be coming back for one more year in Lexington. After going through Senior Day festivities back in November, it looked like J.J. Weaver was about to leave for the 2023 NFL Draft. But after taking time to decide and evaluate his options, Weaver has decided to return for next season.
Former 5-star recruit Keeshawn Silver visits Kentucky Football
The Kentucky Wildcats football program very quietly got a big name on campus over the weekend, according to Justin Rowland of Cats Illustrated. Rowland is reporting that Keeshawn Silver, a former five-star defensive lineman and North Carolina Tar Heels transfer, was indeed in Lexington over the weekend. Silver is a...
Injury Updates on CJ Fredrick and Jacob Toppin
As the Kentucky Wildcats walked out of Coleman Coliseum with a 26-point loss, they were embarrassed but also unsure of the injury status of Jacob Toppin. After going up to defend a shot at the rim, Toppin injured his shoulder in the second half and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.
Kobi Albert enters transfer portal
This last few weeks have been an interesting one for the Kentucky Wildcats football program. After landing a top-10 transfer class from the portal this offseason, it has also seen several former high profile recruits opt to take their talents elsewhere. Another name can be added to that list, as...
Alabama drills Kentucky: 4 things to know and postgame banter
Things have quickly gone from bad to worse for the Kentucky Wildcats after falling to the No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide 78-52 on Saturday afternoon at Coleman Coliseum. Picked in the preseason to win the SEC regular season title, Kentucky has now dropped to 1-2 in conference play and 10-5 overall, falling outside of the Top 25 rankings.
Box score and MVP as Kentucky gets rolled by Alabama
The Kentucky Wildcats traveled to Tuscaloosa on Saturday afternoon for a date with the Alabama Crimson Tide. In what many hoped would be a turning point for the Cats, it ended up just being another ugly loss added to the record as they fell in Coleman Coliseum, 78-52. The first...
Kentucky vs. Alabama game thread and pregame reading
The Kentucky Wildcats take on the No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide at 1 pm ET at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa. You can watch the game on ESPN or stream it live at WatchESPN, ESPN+, SEC Network+ or ESPN app. The Cats had one of their best performances of the season...
