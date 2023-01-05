ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crystal, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ccxmedia.org

Organics Recycling Station in Crystal Popular Among Composters

If there’s one thing Tim Pratt at the Hennepin Recycling Group likes to do, it’s talk trash with county residents. The recyclable kind of trash. In 2022, Pratt oversaw the installation of a drop-off container to encourage organics recycling. The container is located in the northeast corner of...
CRYSTAL, MN
ccxmedia.org

Demolition Work Underway at Former Golden Valley Optum Site

A prominent site for redevelopment in Golden Valley now looks much different. Demolition work has started at a vacant office building north of Highway 55 and east of Golden Valley Country Club. The site, which has been vacant since 2016, used to be offices for Optum Health. The Golden Valley...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
ccxmedia.org

Ice Dams Plague Homeowners, ‘They’re Starting to Get Bad’

Drive down any neighborhood in Robbinsdale and you’ll likely notice icicles dangling off the roofs of homes. Our recent rollercoaster weather is to blame. “It got cold, warm, cold, and now it’s really warm,” said Greg Platzer, owner of Totally Guaranteed Painting Company. Besides painting, Platzer removes...
ROBBINSDALE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Robbin Gallery Features ‘Home and Away’ Through Jan. 29

The Robbin Gallery features the work of Tomas Alvarez and Autumn Carolynn in “Home and Away” that’s on exhibit from now through Jan. 29. “Hopefully it puts you in a happy place or a place of wonderment or the urge to discover something you haven’t seen before,” said Jeanne Johnson, gallery director. “The two photographers, their work plays so nicely together. It’s really a dynamic exhibit.”
MAPLE GROVE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Park Center Gymnastics Wins at MGGOA Meet

The Park Center gymnastics team won their division at the annual MGGOA meet Saturday, scoring 123.85- best among the seven teams competing in the meet’s Division 2. The Pirates’ Maya Woods won all four events- vault, bars, beam and floor- and finished with an all-around score of 35.725.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
ccxmedia.org

Wayzata Girls Hockey Beats Buffalo

The Wayzata girls’ hockey team scored a goal in each period on the way to a 3-1 Lake Conference victory over Buffalo. It was the second straight win for Wayzata. Nicole Britz, Sam Mathe, and Davy Mokelke were the goal scorers for the Trojans. Raegan Wurm scored the lone...
WAYZATA, MN
ccxmedia.org

Totino-Grace Boys Basketball Beats Maple Grove

The defending state class AAA champion Totino-Grace boys basketball team scored a good road win, handing Maple Grove a 65-56 defeat. The Eagles took the lead early in the game before the Crimson battled back behind their outside shooting. TG had a 26-23 halftime lead. The lead grew to double...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
ccxmedia.org

CCX Sports Spotlight: NuNu Agara

In this week’s CCX Sports Spotlight John Jacobson profiles Hopkins High School senior and girls basketball player NuNu Agara. Agara is a four-year letterwinner for the defending state Class 4A champion Royals. She is averaging 19 points and nine rebounds per game this season for top-ranked and undefeated Hopkins.
HOPKINS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Cooper Girls Basketball Rolls Past Richfield

The Cooper girls basketball team started fast and never looked back on the way to a 76-32 win over Richfield Friday. The Hawks bolted out to a 19-2 lead to start the game and controlled play from the beginning. Four players scored in double figures for the Hawks: Bre Frazier...
RICHFIELD, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy