Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A 7-year-old child from Louisiana was killed by a neighbor's pit dog while playing outsideMalek SherifEast Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Little VillageM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
2 cheerleaders died in an accident involving a Louisiana policeMalek SherifAddis, LA
Related
Louisiana Woman Shoots, Kills Intruder
While protecting her children, a Louisiana woman shot and killed an intruder.
brproud.com
3 suspects in fraternity house party shooting face 11 counts of attempted murder
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Three suspects accused in an October shooting that left 11 hurt during a fraternity house party near Southern University were formally charged Monday. According to a bill of information, Miles Moss, 25, Daryl Stansberry, 28, and Jaicedric Williams, 22, were indicted on 11 counts...
postsouth.com
Officer arrested after fatal car crash bonds out of WBR Jail
Addis Police Officer David Cauthron, who was arrested following a crash in a high-speed chase that killed two Brusly High School students on New Year’s Eve, bonded out of jail Sunday, according to Sheriff Mike Cazes. Cauthron, who was booked into West Baton Rouge Jail on two counts of...
Father and son shot dead in Luling
Cops are working to determine what happened in a home in St. Charles Parish, where they discovered two bodies overnight. The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the incident shortly after 1:00am.
Louisiana Man Arrested, Charged with Murder, Weapons Charges, Other Crimes in Connection with a September 30 Shooting
Louisiana Man Arrested, Charged with Murder, Weapons Charges, Other Crimes in Connection with a September 30 Shooting. Ascension Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, and aggravated criminal damage to property in connection with the homicide of Jasper Dorsey in Gonzales, Louisiana on September 30, 2022.
theadvocate.com
Married couple found shot dead in home off O'Neal Lane, East Baton Rouge Sheriff says
A married couple were found shot dead inside a home in a subdivision off O'Neal Lane on Monday afternoon, authorities said, drawing a large law enforcement presence as neighbors and family gathered on doorsteps to look on. The victims were found inside a house in the 1600 block of Indigo...
theadvocate.com
Man arrested, accused of burning woman with chemicals, EBRSO says
A Central man was arrested Saturday, accused of trying to suffocate a woman with a mattress and burning her with a caustic cleaning product, after an argument turned violent from Thursday night into Friday afternoon, the arrest affidavit says. The victim told East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies at Lane Regional...
Two From Louisiana Arrested Suspected of Armed Robbery and Attempted Murder in Baton Rouge
Two From Louisiana Arrested Suspected of Armed Robbery and Attempted Murder in Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Two people from Louisiana have been arrested and are suspected of armed robbery and attempted murder after an alleged shooting and robbery in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on January 2, 2023. The arrests were made with the help of a tip from Crime Stoppers.
Deputies release names of couple found dead in quiet BR subdivision
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies have released the names of a couple found dead inside a home on Monday, Jan. 9. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, the victims are Coby Manuel, 59, and Jenell Manuel, 59. Their bodies were found in a...
Central man accused of pouring chemicals on woman, trying to suffocate her with a mattress
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - 37-year-old Christopher Wheat of Central is facing charges of second-degree battery and domestic abuse battery with child endangerment after a domestic incident that began back on Jan. 6. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place on Denham Road in...
NIPD investigating weekend shooting that left juvenile dead
On Sunday, January 8, 2023, the juvenile died because of his injuries. This incident is still under investigation and is being investigated as a homicide.
theadvocate.com
Owner of dog in deadly attack facing negligent homicide charges: East Baton Rouge Sheriff
The owner of a dog that mauled a 7-year-old girl to death in a Baton Rouge neighborhood Friday is now facing a count of negligent homicide, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said. Erick Lopez, 20, was taken into custody Saturday morning, EBRSO spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said. Friday evening,...
Victim shot and killed in Baton Rouge, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened around 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. According to BRPD, the shooting happened on Oak Crest Dr. off of Greenwell Springs Rd. Police said the victim, Eric Ricks, 38, was shot several times...
houmatimes.com
Two teenagers arrested for Arson, Burglary in Pelican Point Preschool fire
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that a man and woman, both of Gray, have been arrested in connection with a December 26, 2022 Arson investigation that occurred at the business of Pelican Point Preschool. Tecumseh Norman Chaisson, 19, and Brooke Lirette 19, have been arrested on charges of Simple Burglary and Arson stemming from the investigation.
wbrz.com
Couple found shot to death in home off O'Neal Lane
BATON ROUGE - Two people were found dead in their home after an apparent shooting in a suburban Baton Rouge neighborhood. Their bodies were found shortly before 12:30 p.m. on White Oak Trace Drive, off O'Neal Lane. Sources told WBRZ that the pair was a married couple, and it appeared they may have been dead for some time before they were found Monday.
Blood drive to help survivor of deadly Brusly crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There will be a blood drive on Monday, Jan. 9 for the survivor of a deadly police chase crash that happened on New Year’s Eve. Turner Industries announced the company is hosting the drive for Liam Dunn from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. at 8687 United Plaza Boulevard in Baton Rouge.
Shooting in New Iberia leaves juvenile dead
The juvenile shot in New Iberia on Jan. 7 has died from their injuries.
theadvocate.com
Police pursuits in Baton Rouge killed 4 last year. Families say policy change is overdue.
At least three times last year, Baton Rouge police officers initiated high-speed vehicle pursuits that would end in massive wrecks, leaving a total of four people dead — three of them bystanders. The latest carnage came on New Year's Eve when an Addis police officer blew a red light...
Accused murderer set free for a month before being re-arrested
In Dec. 2022, accused murderer Travis Layne, Jr., was released from the St. Mary Parish Jail on bond while warrants for his arrest were still active in Iberia Parish for second-degree murder.
WDSU
Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office investigating homicide in Raceland
RACELAND, La. — A man is dead following a shooting in Raceland. A news release from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office said that the victim is a man in his 20s. Investigators believe the crime happened on Market Street. No other details about the deadly shooting are being released...
Comments / 7