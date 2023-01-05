ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

postsouth.com

Officer arrested after fatal car crash bonds out of WBR Jail

Addis Police Officer David Cauthron, who was arrested following a crash in a high-speed chase that killed two Brusly High School students on New Year’s Eve, bonded out of jail Sunday, according to Sheriff Mike Cazes. Cauthron, who was booked into West Baton Rouge Jail on two counts of...
ADDIS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Father and son shot dead in Luling

Cops are working to determine what happened in a home in St. Charles Parish, where they discovered two bodies overnight. The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the incident shortly after 1:00am.
LULING, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested, Charged with Murder, Weapons Charges, Other Crimes in Connection with a September 30 Shooting

Louisiana Man Arrested, Charged with Murder, Weapons Charges, Other Crimes in Connection with a September 30 Shooting. Ascension Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, and aggravated criminal damage to property in connection with the homicide of Jasper Dorsey in Gonzales, Louisiana on September 30, 2022.
GONZALES, LA
theadvocate.com

Man arrested, accused of burning woman with chemicals, EBRSO says

A Central man was arrested Saturday, accused of trying to suffocate a woman with a mattress and burning her with a caustic cleaning product, after an argument turned violent from Thursday night into Friday afternoon, the arrest affidavit says. The victim told East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies at Lane Regional...
CENTRAL, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two From Louisiana Arrested Suspected of Armed Robbery and Attempted Murder in Baton Rouge

Two From Louisiana Arrested Suspected of Armed Robbery and Attempted Murder in Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Two people from Louisiana have been arrested and are suspected of armed robbery and attempted murder after an alleged shooting and robbery in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on January 2, 2023. The arrests were made with the help of a tip from Crime Stoppers.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Victim shot and killed in Baton Rouge, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened around 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. According to BRPD, the shooting happened on Oak Crest Dr. off of Greenwell Springs Rd. Police said the victim, Eric Ricks, 38, was shot several times...
BATON ROUGE, LA
houmatimes.com

Two teenagers arrested for Arson, Burglary in Pelican Point Preschool fire

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that a man and woman, both of Gray, have been arrested in connection with a December 26, 2022 Arson investigation that occurred at the business of Pelican Point Preschool. Tecumseh Norman Chaisson, 19, and Brooke Lirette 19, have been arrested on charges of Simple Burglary and Arson stemming from the investigation.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Couple found shot to death in home off O'Neal Lane

BATON ROUGE - Two people were found dead in their home after an apparent shooting in a suburban Baton Rouge neighborhood. Their bodies were found shortly before 12:30 p.m. on White Oak Trace Drive, off O'Neal Lane. Sources told WBRZ that the pair was a married couple, and it appeared they may have been dead for some time before they were found Monday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Blood drive to help survivor of deadly Brusly crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There will be a blood drive on Monday, Jan. 9 for the survivor of a deadly police chase crash that happened on New Year’s Eve. Turner Industries announced the company is hosting the drive for Liam Dunn from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. at 8687 United Plaza Boulevard in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office investigating homicide in Raceland

RACELAND, La. — A man is dead following a shooting in Raceland. A news release from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office said that the victim is a man in his 20s. Investigators believe the crime happened on Market Street. No other details about the deadly shooting are being released...
RACELAND, LA

