theadvocate.com
Audit shows Baton Rouge schools flush with federal COVID cash
Buoyed by a tide of federal COVID 19 relief money, the East Baton Rouge Parish school system finds itself in a strong financial position, with revenue well outpacing spending and a surplus as big as the district has seen in years. The longer term picture, though, is more challenging. The...
2 Louisiana Cities Among The 'Hardest-Working' Cities In The U.S.
WalletHub analyzed over 100 cities across the country to find the most hardworking cities around.
NOLA.com
Hundreds of Louisiana's ancient sites at risk of washing away, study says
Louisiana scientists are sounding the alarm about hundreds of archeological sites that may soon be torn away by storms or swallowed up by rising seas. A new study from researchers at LSU and other universities calls for a large-scale effort to protect and study more than 1,000 ancient sites, some of which have sat along the Louisiana coast for more than 4,500 years but now face threats from climate change and rapid erosion.
wbrz.com
Overbilled Entergy customers still awaiting an unpredictable refund
BATON ROUGE - After overbilling customers for years, a ruling by the Federal Energy Regulatory system is calling for a refund for Entergy customers across Louisiana. When it'll come is something Entergy says they aren't sure of. In the meantime, residents across Baton Rouge are still dealing with incredibly high Entergy bills.
Destination Louisiane: False River in Pointe Coupee Parish
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Back in the 1700s, the False River, was originally part of the Mississippi River. Today, its considered an oxbow lake, filled with rich culture and history. The False River has been cherished by many community members of Pointe Coupee Parish, outside of Louisiana’s capital city. The U-shape of the […]
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking the Public’s Help Finding 19-Year-Old Fugitive Wanted in Three Parishes
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking the Public’s Help Finding 19-Year-Old Fugitive Wanted in Three Parishes. Authorities in Louisiana are seeking the public’s help in finding a 19-year-old suspected in connection with a series of vehicle burglaries, a vehicle theft, and an armed robbery charge. Raceland, Louisiana – Lafourche Parish...
brproud.com
Couple found dead inside home in Baton Rouge community
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two bodies were found inside of a home in the 16000 block of Indigo Ridge Avenue on Monday, Jan. 9. East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office deputies say the two bodies were discovered by a relative who went to check on Coby Manuel, 59, and Jenell Manuel, 59, after not hearing from them. The coroner’s office will determine the couple’s cause and time of death.
brproud.com
‘Antiques Roadshow’ searching for treasures in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It might be hard to believe but “Antiques Roadshow” is going to be filming its 28th season in 2023. The PBS series allows everyone the chance to have their treasures appraised by experts. The 2023 production tour for “Antiques Roadshow” is scheduled...
brproud.com
LDAF gives out food to Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, upcoming food distributions scheduled for January
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank was one of five food pantries that received donated chicken and non-perishable items from the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry. Ten truckloads filled with 40,000 lbs. of chicken were donated by Foster Farms, which operates out of...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish firefighters extinguish grass fires along Interstate 10
Ascension Parish firefighters responded to grass fires Jan. 6 that were burning along Interstate 10 from the Hwy. 73 exit in the Dutchtown area east to the Hwy. 30 exit in the Gonzales area. Firefighters from Gonzales, Prairieville, Sorrento, and Geismar were able to contain and extinguish the fire. The...
brproud.com
$100k winning ticket sold at gas station in Central
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The New Orleans Saints finished this season with a losing record. On the other hand, someone who decided to play the New Orleans Saints scratch-off game did not lose. A winning New Orleans Saints scratch-off ticket worth $100,000 was sold in East Baton Rouge Parish....
brproud.com
LSU professors create new project to protect historic collections from climate change
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — LSU professors explain how cultural heritage institutions, including galleries, libraries, archives and museums, or GLAMs, are being impacted by climate change. “PROTECCT-GLAM: Providing Risk of the Environment’s Changing Climate Threats for Galleries, Libraries, Archives & Museums” is a three-year developing project, receiving a grant...
wbrz.com
Blood drive for Brusly crash survivor hosted in Baton Rouge on Monday
BATON ROUGE - A blood drive will be hosted in Baton Rouge for Liam Dunn, the third victim in a deadly crash during a high-speed police chase on New Year's Eve. Dunn is still listed to be in critical condition. He's in need of blood donations after an Addis police...
SU Law Center to host expungement intake event
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University Law Center has partnered with other groups to host an expungement intake event on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The event is for residents of East Baton Rouge Parish and is set to take place at the Dr. Leo S. Butler Community Center located at 950 E Washington St. in Baton Rouge. Residents can receive assistance between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
wbrz.com
Couple found shot to death in home off O'Neal Lane
BATON ROUGE - Two people were found dead in their home after an apparent shooting in a suburban Baton Rouge neighborhood. Their bodies were found shortly before 12:30 p.m. on White Oak Trace Drive, off O'Neal Lane. Sources told WBRZ that the pair was a married couple, and it appeared they may have been dead for some time before they were found Monday.
Inflation smothers smokehouse in Baton Rouge, owner says
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The owner of Pimanyoli’s says it’s time to call it quits. Yolanda Perrilloux chose Wednesday, Jan. 4 to shutter the restaurant’s only Baton Rouge location. “Our closing, albeit sad, has brought me remarkable joy,” Perrilloux shared. Perrilloux explains she fought for...
Concerns grow to fear for residents living in Louisiana neighborhood overtaken by squatters
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Some Lafayette residents are voicing their concerns about squatters setting up shop in their neighborhood. “We have seen people coming out of the woods dressing, putting on clothes, it is our understanding they are having sex in the field and doing drugs,” Brenda Montgomery said. “People walking the streets, on the main […]
Kiss Country 93.7
Video Released of Deadly Police Chase Near Baton Rouge
When is it ok for police officers to chase a suspect? This question is now front and center in Louisiana after a high-speed chase in the Baton Rouge area that left 2 teenager girls dead. WBRZ TV in Baton Rouge has gotten traffic camera video of the crash that ended...
brproud.com
Events: How Baton Rouge is observing Martin Luther King Jr. Day
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Every year, the U.S. honors a man who earned international acclaim for leading America’s nonviolent movement against Jim Crow laws and other forms of racial discrimination in the 1950s and 1960s. On the third Monday of every January, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr....
Louisiana DOTD Announces Opening of One Lane of I-10 Overpass at I-49 After Damage From 18-Wheeler
Louisiana DOTD Announces Opening of One Lane of I-10 Overpass at I-49 After Damage From 18-Wheeler. Lafayette, Louisiana – On January 4, 2023, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced that it will open the left lane of the Interstate 10 overpass at Interstate 49 (Evangeline Thruway) in Lafayette Parish this evening once safety measures are in place.
