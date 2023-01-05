ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

theadvocate.com

Audit shows Baton Rouge schools flush with federal COVID cash

Buoyed by a tide of federal COVID 19 relief money, the East Baton Rouge Parish school system finds itself in a strong financial position, with revenue well outpacing spending and a surplus as big as the district has seen in years. The longer term picture, though, is more challenging. The...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Hundreds of Louisiana's ancient sites at risk of washing away, study says

Louisiana scientists are sounding the alarm about hundreds of archeological sites that may soon be torn away by storms or swallowed up by rising seas. A new study from researchers at LSU and other universities calls for a large-scale effort to protect and study more than 1,000 ancient sites, some of which have sat along the Louisiana coast for more than 4,500 years but now face threats from climate change and rapid erosion.
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

Overbilled Entergy customers still awaiting an unpredictable refund

BATON ROUGE - After overbilling customers for years, a ruling by the Federal Energy Regulatory system is calling for a refund for Entergy customers across Louisiana. When it'll come is something Entergy says they aren't sure of. In the meantime, residents across Baton Rouge are still dealing with incredibly high Entergy bills.
BATON ROUGE, LA
BRProud

Destination Louisiane: False River in Pointe Coupee Parish

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Back in the 1700s, the False River, was originally part of the Mississippi River. Today, its considered an oxbow lake, filled with rich culture and history. The False River has been cherished by many community members of Pointe Coupee Parish, outside of Louisiana’s capital city. The U-shape of the […]
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking the Public’s Help Finding 19-Year-Old Fugitive Wanted in Three Parishes

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking the Public’s Help Finding 19-Year-Old Fugitive Wanted in Three Parishes. Authorities in Louisiana are seeking the public’s help in finding a 19-year-old suspected in connection with a series of vehicle burglaries, a vehicle theft, and an armed robbery charge. Raceland, Louisiana – Lafourche Parish...
RACELAND, LA
brproud.com

Couple found dead inside home in Baton Rouge community

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two bodies were found inside of a home in the 16000 block of Indigo Ridge Avenue on Monday, Jan. 9. East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office deputies say the two bodies were discovered by a relative who went to check on Coby Manuel, 59, and Jenell Manuel, 59, after not hearing from them. The coroner’s office will determine the couple’s cause and time of death.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

‘Antiques Roadshow’ searching for treasures in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It might be hard to believe but “Antiques Roadshow” is going to be filming its 28th season in 2023. The PBS series allows everyone the chance to have their treasures appraised by experts. The 2023 production tour for “Antiques Roadshow” is scheduled...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

$100k winning ticket sold at gas station in Central

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The New Orleans Saints finished this season with a losing record. On the other hand, someone who decided to play the New Orleans Saints scratch-off game did not lose. A winning New Orleans Saints scratch-off ticket worth $100,000 was sold in East Baton Rouge Parish....
CENTRAL, LA
brproud.com

LSU professors create new project to protect historic collections from climate change

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — LSU professors explain how cultural heritage institutions, including galleries, libraries, archives and museums, or GLAMs, are being impacted by climate change. “PROTECCT-GLAM: Providing Risk of the Environment’s Changing Climate Threats for Galleries, Libraries, Archives & Museums” is a three-year developing project, receiving a grant...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

SU Law Center to host expungement intake event

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University Law Center has partnered with other groups to host an expungement intake event on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The event is for residents of East Baton Rouge Parish and is set to take place at the Dr. Leo S. Butler Community Center located at 950 E Washington St. in Baton Rouge. Residents can receive assistance between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Couple found shot to death in home off O'Neal Lane

BATON ROUGE - Two people were found dead in their home after an apparent shooting in a suburban Baton Rouge neighborhood. Their bodies were found shortly before 12:30 p.m. on White Oak Trace Drive, off O'Neal Lane. Sources told WBRZ that the pair was a married couple, and it appeared they may have been dead for some time before they were found Monday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Inflation smothers smokehouse in Baton Rouge, owner says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The owner of Pimanyoli’s says it’s time to call it quits. Yolanda Perrilloux chose Wednesday, Jan. 4 to shutter the restaurant’s only Baton Rouge location. “Our closing, albeit sad, has brought me remarkable joy,” Perrilloux shared. Perrilloux explains she fought for...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Video Released of Deadly Police Chase Near Baton Rouge

When is it ok for police officers to chase a suspect? This question is now front and center in Louisiana after a high-speed chase in the Baton Rouge area that left 2 teenager girls dead. WBRZ TV in Baton Rouge has gotten traffic camera video of the crash that ended...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Events: How Baton Rouge is observing Martin Luther King Jr. Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Every year, the U.S. honors a man who earned international acclaim for leading America’s nonviolent movement against Jim Crow laws and other forms of racial discrimination in the 1950s and 1960s. On the third Monday of every January, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr....
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana DOTD Announces Opening of One Lane of I-10 Overpass at I-49 After Damage From 18-Wheeler

Louisiana DOTD Announces Opening of One Lane of I-10 Overpass at I-49 After Damage From 18-Wheeler. Lafayette, Louisiana – On January 4, 2023, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced that it will open the left lane of the Interstate 10 overpass at Interstate 49 (Evangeline Thruway) in Lafayette Parish this evening once safety measures are in place.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA

