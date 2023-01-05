Read full article on original website
Related
WGME
'It brought Maine together:' Sen. King reflects on aftermath of Ice Storm of '98
PORTLAND (WGME) -- This month marks 25 years since the Ice Storm of '98 hit Maine, when now Senator Angus King was governor. The storm left hundreds of thousands of Mainers without power, some for several weeks. Eight people died, many from carbon monoxide poisoning as people tried to heat...
WGME
Daughter's overdose death sends Maine lawmaker into battle against opioids
(BDN) -- Addiction affects nearly all Mainers, regardless of wealth, education or location. That’s something state Sen. Brad Farrin knows all too well. Farrin’s 26-year-old daughter, Haley, was working at her accounting job one day in July. The next day, she died of a fentanyl overdose. It devastated her family and made her one of 565 Mainers to lose their life to a fatal overdose between last January and October, a stark figure that put Maine on pace to have its deadliest year in history for drug overdoses.
WGME
Maine city warmed at an alarming rate in December
BANGOR (BDN) -- Things are heating up in Bangor. The average December temperature was 30.9 degrees Fahrenheit, 5 degrees above normal for the Queen City, according to the scientific group Climate Central that tracks weather trends and information in 182 locations across the country. Of those 182, Bangor was the...
WGME
Couple fighting in court to mine $1.5 billion lithium deposit in Maine
NEWRY (WGME) -- A couple in Newry who recently discovered a valuable lithium deposit on their property is now fighting in court to mine it. According to the Maine Monitor, Mary and Gary Freeman are looking to excavate what may be the world's largest lithium deposit. The highly sought-after mineral...
WGME
Maine CDC says newest COVID strain is most dominant in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The newest variant of COVID is the most dominant in Maine and the Northeast. The Maine CDC says the "XBB" strain accounts for about a third of cases in all of the U.S. Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah says the new strain is more contagious than...
WGME
Recreational marijuana sales nearly doubled in Maine in 2022
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The sale of recreational cannabis products increased by nearly double in Maine in 2022. Almost $159 million in cannabis products were sold in the state last year, according to the Office of Cannabis Policy. That was an increase from the 2021 total of about $82 million.
WGME
Longtime WGME reporter Dave Silverbrand has passed away
EUREKA, California (WGME/KAEF) -- One of Maine's original television feature reporters and longtime employee of WGME-TV, Dave Silverbrand has died. For more than 20 years, from the 1970's until the early 90's, Silverbrand developed an enormous following for his feature reports known as "Dave's People." Many of those stories were captured in several books written by Silverbrand.
WGME
Warm weather has made ice fishing dangerous across Maine
WATERBORO (WGME)-- Ice fishermen are ready for the fishing season- the ice however- not quite. Maine's winter weather has been warmer than usual for some of Maine's lake, making it unsafe to icefish. Game wardens say ice fishing is dependent on cold temperatures, the size of the lake, and what...
Comments / 0