bethesdamagazine.com
Takoma Park police investigate church vandalism
The Bright Light Baptist Church, in the 7300 block of New Hampshire Ave. in Takoma Park, was vandalized between Saturday night and Sunday morning, according to a news release from Takoma Park Police. Someone threw rocks through a stained-glass window of the church, according to the release. Takoma Park Police...
bethesdamagazine.com
100-plus cyclists use Old Georgetown Road bike lanes to rally support for changes
More than 100 bikers convened in a parking lot and posed for a video camera Sunday at Old Georgetown Road and West Cedar Lane before they embarked on a journey along Old Georgetown Road. Organizers said they wanted to show elected officials and opponents that people throughout the region had used newly installed bike lanes on the state road.
bethesdamagazine.com
This is how Montgomery County honors MLK Jr.
On Jan. 16, people around the country will come together in honor of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. In Montgomery County, there are celebrations and plenty of volunteer opportunities, from assembling food boxes for Meals on Wheels, to helping animals in need. Here are some of the ways to take part:
