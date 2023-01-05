Read full article on original website
news9.com
Fatal Shooting Victim Found Between 2 Cars At SW Oklahoma City Apartment Complex
Police are investigating a deadly shooting on the southwest side of the city. The victim's body was discovered Saturday night in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Southwest 89th and Drexel Ave. Police at the scene did not have any details about the victim and said no arrests...
news9.com
Police Searching For SUV Driver That Flipped Over & Abandoned Car In Oklahoma City
Police are searching for a driver they say rolled over and then abandoned their SUV on Saturday. Traffic was backed up around 6 p.m. Saturday following the single-car crash at I-40 and South Agnew. No injuries were reported.
news9.com
Driver Injured After Truck Crashes Into Yukon Home
One person was injured after they crashed Sunday afternoon into a Yukon home. The crash happened at a home near West Britton Road and North Piedmont Road. Oklahoma City Police said the driver of the truck was experiencing a medical episode when they drove into the home. Police said the...
news9.com
OHP: 62-Year-Old Hit, Killed By Vehicle In Pottawatomie County Crash
A 62-year-old man was hit and killed by a vehicle late Saturday night in Pottawatomie County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at around 11:27 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of I-40 at mile marker 180, about two miles west of Shawnee, Okla. A vehicle...
news9.com
Community Tips Lead To Raid, Arrests At Local Pool Hall
An undercover investigation of a pool hall in northwest Oklahoma City revealed a number of alleged crimes. Police arrested the business owner and another man during a recent raid. The investigation involving Oklahoma City police and state authorities started with tips from the community. Tipsters alerted police the Cue Pro...
news9.com
OKC Stolen Car Victim Sets Up GoFundMe Page To Help With Damages
A single mother from McLoud is asking for help after her car was stolen and crashed following a high-speed chase Thursday afternoon. Oklahoma City Police identified the suspect in the chase Friday morning as 22-year-old Hunter Berry. Berry is in custody, facing at least half a dozen charges, including eluding...
news9.com
Runners Gather To Train For Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon
Training for the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon started Saturday morning. Around 800 runners gathered to train for the upcoming marathon. News 9's Robin Marsh spoke with some of the runners at the finish line during News 9's Saturday morning newscast.
news9.com
Family Legacy Spans 4 Generations Of Serving The OKC Community
For some families, serving the community is in their blood. Lieutenant Paul Galyon holds a unique spot in the history of the Oklahoma City Police Department. He is the fourth generation of officers—that’s almost 100 years serving our community. The legacy began with Lt. Galyon’s great-grandfather in the...
news9.com
Bethany Breaks Ground On Western Oaks Sidewalk
The City of Bethany broke ground on a new sidewalk along Northwest 23rd Street in front of Western Oaks Middle School. Bethany officials said that with the help of Putnam City Schools and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, the new sidewalk will be a "significant improvement in the safety and quality of life" for kids and pedestrians.
news9.com
OKC Memorial Marathon Makes Special Announcements After Training Run
The Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon made several announcements during the Saturday morning training. President and CEO of the Oklahoma National Memorial Museum Kari Watkins announced the return of the burgers at the finish line. The marathon said they are partnering with SPARK in Scissortail Park to bring back the highly requested tradition.
news9.com
OKC Looking Forward As New Year Begins
Several new projects are coming to Oklahoma City in 2023, with a new multi-purpose stadium and new professional sports teams already lined up for the year. In addition to new sports teams and stadiums, new technology at Will Rogers World Airport will speed up security lines, and new shopping centers and restaurants are coming to the terminal.
news9.com
Gov. Kevin Stitt Inaugurated For 2nd Term
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt was sworn into office for the second time Monday morning. Organizers were setting up all last week at the Capitol in Oklahoma City in preparation for the big day. The ceremony is set to begin at 11:30 a.m. and is free and open to the public.
