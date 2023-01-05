ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Driver Injured After Truck Crashes Into Yukon Home

One person was injured after they crashed Sunday afternoon into a Yukon home. The crash happened at a home near West Britton Road and North Piedmont Road. Oklahoma City Police said the driver of the truck was experiencing a medical episode when they drove into the home. Police said the...
YUKON, OK
Community Tips Lead To Raid, Arrests At Local Pool Hall

An undercover investigation of a pool hall in northwest Oklahoma City revealed a number of alleged crimes. Police arrested the business owner and another man during a recent raid. The investigation involving Oklahoma City police and state authorities started with tips from the community. Tipsters alerted police the Cue Pro...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OKC Stolen Car Victim Sets Up GoFundMe Page To Help With Damages

A single mother from McLoud is asking for help after her car was stolen and crashed following a high-speed chase Thursday afternoon. Oklahoma City Police identified the suspect in the chase Friday morning as 22-year-old Hunter Berry. Berry is in custody, facing at least half a dozen charges, including eluding...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Family Legacy Spans 4 Generations Of Serving The OKC Community

For some families, serving the community is in their blood. Lieutenant Paul Galyon holds a unique spot in the history of the Oklahoma City Police Department. He is the fourth generation of officers—that’s almost 100 years serving our community. The legacy began with Lt. Galyon’s great-grandfather in the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Bethany Breaks Ground On Western Oaks Sidewalk

The City of Bethany broke ground on a new sidewalk along Northwest 23rd Street in front of Western Oaks Middle School. Bethany officials said that with the help of Putnam City Schools and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, the new sidewalk will be a "significant improvement in the safety and quality of life" for kids and pedestrians.
BETHANY, OK
OKC Memorial Marathon Makes Special Announcements After Training Run

The Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon made several announcements during the Saturday morning training. President and CEO of the Oklahoma National Memorial Museum Kari Watkins announced the return of the burgers at the finish line. The marathon said they are partnering with SPARK in Scissortail Park to bring back the highly requested tradition.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OKC Looking Forward As New Year Begins

Several new projects are coming to Oklahoma City in 2023, with a new multi-purpose stadium and new professional sports teams already lined up for the year. In addition to new sports teams and stadiums, new technology at Will Rogers World Airport will speed up security lines, and new shopping centers and restaurants are coming to the terminal.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Gov. Kevin Stitt Inaugurated For 2nd Term

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt was sworn into office for the second time Monday morning. Organizers were setting up all last week at the Capitol in Oklahoma City in preparation for the big day. The ceremony is set to begin at 11:30 a.m. and is free and open to the public.
OKLAHOMA STATE

