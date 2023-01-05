ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merrillville, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

O’Malley’s Monday Musings

— Notre Dame won’t be deficient at quarterback in a game next season. That doesn’t mean they’ll have the best quarterback in the contest, but it will no longer be an immediate differentiator in the opponent’s favor prior to kickoff. — The downfield passing game has...
NOTRE DAME, IN
insidethehall.com

Five takeaways from Indiana’s loss against Northwestern

Indiana dropped to 1-3 in Big Ten play with an 84-83 loss against Northwestern on Sunday at Assembly Hall. Here are five takeaways from the loss to the Wildcats:. Indiana got back to the NCAA tournament last season for the first time since 2016 on the strength of its defense.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
The Spun

5 College Basketball Players Reportedly Hospitalized After Workout

A college basketball program is under massive fire and scrutiny after a "rigorous workout" reportedly resulted in five players being sent to the hospital. According to the Associated Press via ESPN, Concordia University Chicago - a Division III program in Illinois - has postponed all games and temporarily removed head coach Steve Kollar from his position as a result of the incident.
RIVER FOREST, IL
d1sportsnet.com

Malik Elzy commits to Illinois

4 star wide receiver Malik Elzy has committed to Illinois. The 6-2, 204 pound Elzy, from Simeon High School in Chicago IL, chose Illinois over 28 offers. He originally chose Cincinnati in June. He is rated the No. 43 wide receiver in the 2023 class and No. 305 overall. January...
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Farewell to Dave’s Records

In August 2009, I moved into a three-bedroom on Clark a few blocks north of Fullerton, with no clue about Lincoln Park’s cultural position in Chicago. I had grad-school classes in Evanston and the Loop, so the neighborhood seemed to make sense—it was more or less in between the two. I felt out of place amid the college football fans crammed into sports bars along Clark, the drunk DePaul students stampeding Five Guys and the Wieners Circle after midnight, and the tony white-collar workers in their million-dollar homes. I lived in a cheap, shabby apartment, and I cherished anything subversive that survived in the cracks in the neighborhood’s facade.
CHICAGO, IL
The Flint Journal

Body found on Lake Michigan beach in 1997 identified as woman who went missing in Wisconsin

MANISTEE COUNTY, MI – A body that washed up along Lake Michigan’s shoreline in 1997 has been identified 26 years later. Troopers with the Michigan State Police used genetic genealogy and worked with several out-of-state departments and a lab in Utah to identify Dorothy Lynn (Thyng) Ricker, a then-26-year-old from Chicago who was last seen on Oct. 2, 1997.
CHICAGO, IL
247Sports

247Sports

69K+
Followers
416K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy