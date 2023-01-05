Soccer-Mexican league to use semi-automated offside technology

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MEXICO CITY, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Semi-automated offside technology (SAOT) will be used in Mexico's Clausura club tournament, the country's Football Federation (FMF) said on Thursday.

The system, which uses special cameras that track points on players' bodies and provide player locations with 3D animations for VAR reviews, was used at last year's World Cup in Qatar.

"The technical department and the Liga MX referees are prepared to receive the offside line, it is an automatic technology," FMF refereeing commission director of instruction Enrique Osses told a news conference in Mexico City.

"The referees have prepared for around 400 hours in the last two months, they have gone to the stadiums to verify the measurements of the pitches, so the technology is ready to be able to receive this new aid to the referees."

The Clausura tournament starts on Friday.

SAOT technology will be used in Italy's Serie A from Jan. 27.

