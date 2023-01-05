Read full article on original website
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES UPDATES MISSOURI DROUGHT MITIGATION AND RESPONSE PLAN
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is developing an updated drought mitigation and response plan that will help guide future state-wide, multi-entity drought response efforts. The plan is designed to aid government officials, water users and water suppliers in planning and responding to droughts in Missouri. The current plan has been in use since 2002.
On Capitol attack anniversary, challenge of Hawley announced
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two years to the day since U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley’s now-famous raised-fist salute to rioters at the U.S. Capitol, a Marine veteran who ran unsuccessfully for Senate in 2022 announced Friday that he’ll try to unseat Hawley in 2024. Lucas Kunce, 40, served 13 years in the Marines. A video released […]
MISSOURI SOYBEANS YIELD CONTEST WINNERS ANNOUNCED
The Missouri Soybean Association (MSA) Yield Contest is a near decade old battle of the brands recognizing the state’s soybean producers and their successful crop – many reaching triple digits. Each year, growers from across Missouri submit their best numbers for the annual competition to showcase the power of the soybean industry. Several growers from the KMMO listening area were recognized.
