The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game

Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
Tri-City Herald

As UW Welcomes an Army of New Corners, Don’t Forget About Irvin

Cornerback Julius Irvin, son of the NFL's legendary LeRoy Irvin, just sort of quietly disappeared this past season from the University of Washington football team — and, according to his coaches, he was a huge loss. Much was made about Irvin being inserted on the fly during the second...
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receiver Injured Against Atlanta Falcons

If the past week has shown the NFL-watching world anything it's that players, like those suiting up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, are people and deserving of compassion when injuries are experienced. This is why injuries shouldn't be celebrated, even when concerns over playing key members of the Bucs roster...
TAMPA, FL
Tri-City Herald

Two Potential Names to Watch for Browns Defensive Coordinator job

With the firing of defensive coordinator Joe Woods, the Cleveland Browns will now be in search of their next defensive coordinator. According to a report, two names to watch are Brian Flores and Jerod Mayo. Flores is the former Miami Dolphins head coach that is currently suing the NFL. At...
CLEVELAND, OH
Tri-City Herald

Dennis Allen Expects to be Back as Saints Coach

Dennis Allen feels confident about being back next season for the Saints, as he discussed during his end of the year press conference on Monday. "I don't think there's any need to discuss that further," Allen said when asked about his future. He added that he feels certain going forward as head coach.
Tri-City Herald

Seahawks Coach Sean Desai Targeted by AFC Team for Interview

The Cleveland Browns have submitted a request to interview Seattle Seahawks associate head coach and defensive assistant Sean Desai for their open defensive coordinator position, per reports from NFL Network on Monday. Desai, who was hired by the Seahawks in February, joined the NFL coaching ranks after being brought on...
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Damar Hamlin Apologizes(?) to Bills; Dolphins in Wild Card Next - Live Game Log

The Buffalo Bills welcomed the New England Patriots to Highmark Stadium on Sunday for a matchup in the regular-season finale. ... and in the Damar Hamlin was an inspiration in every way as the Bills took down the Patriots 35-23 - including, interestingly thanks to an apology to the team ...
Tri-City Herald

Lakers: Three LA Trade Candidates From A Stacked Nuggets Team

Let me just say right off the bat that finding workable trade deals between your Los Angeles Lakers and the class of the West, the Denver Nuggets, is going to be difficult for a few different reasons. It is typically difficult for two semi-rivals with similar objectives (i.e. to be...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Countdown to Kickoff: Giants vs. Eagles

Things move quickly in the NFL. Turn back to Dec. 18 when the Eagles moved to 13-1 with a workmanlike performance in Chicago, it seemed like Week 18 might be a chance to kick back for the No. 1 seed in the conference. A sprained SC joint in Jalen Hurts’...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tri-City Herald

Five Important Takeaways From Hawks Win Over Clippers

The Atlanta Hawks' annual California road trip ended with a victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night. The game was far from pretty, but a win is a win for Atlanta. Below are our five biggest takeaways from Sunday night's game. First Half Fire. Atlanta fell behind 9-2...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Tampa Bay Buccaneers finalize list of opponents for 2023 season

The Buccaneers clinched the NFC South Division with a victory against the Carolina Panthers in Week 17. That made Sunday afternoon's loss to the Atlanta Falcons virtually meaningless as Tampa Bay prepares to host the Dallas Cowboys next Monday. However, there was another game yesterday that did have some meaning as the Philadelphia Eagles held on against the New York Giants to win the NFC East.
TAMPA, FL

