Man arrested on suspicion of stabbing, wounding parents in Vista

A 22-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stabbing both his parents in a Vista apartment, sheriff’s officials said.

The incident was reported just after 1 p.m. on Santa Fe Avenue near Townsite Drive, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Paul Park.

Deputies arrived on the scene and contacted both of the parents who told them their son had attacked them with a knife and was still inside their apartment, Park said.

They were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that were not considered life threatening injuries, Park said.

As deputies cleared residents from nearby homes, smoke was seen coming out of the apartment where the suspect was believed to be holed up, deputies said.

Deputies attempted to ask the man come out, but he refused, Park said. Deputies then sent in a canine unit.

The man was detained and later booked on suspicion of attempted murder.

Firefighters determined the smoke came from a piece of paper placed on top of a stove, Park said. No damage was reported to the apartment.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .