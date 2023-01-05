ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to address issues close to New Yorkers' hearts as she gives her State of the State Address Tuesday. At her inauguration on Jan. 1, the governor didn't go into policy specifics, but cited affordability, gun violence and the lingering effects of COVID as her priorities for 2023.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO