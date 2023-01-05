Read full article on original website
WRGB
Advocates sue Iowa over failure to provide mental health care to eligible children
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KGAN) — Disability Rights Iowa, Children's Rights, National Health Law Program, and Ropes & Gray, LLP have filled a lawsuit against the state claiming that Iowa is denying Medicaid-eligible children their legal right to mental health care. The filing comes as the need for mental health...
WRGB
New Yorkers can now choose 'X' as gender on birth, marriage, and death certificates
NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — The New York State Department of Health announced Monday the implementation of a non-binary option for birth, marriage, and death certificates for New Yorkers who reside outside of New York City, which maintains its own vital records. In addition to "male" and "female" designating...
WRGB
Gov. Kathy Hochul to give State of the State Address Tuesday
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to address issues close to New Yorkers' hearts as she gives her State of the State Address Tuesday. At her inauguration on Jan. 1, the governor didn't go into policy specifics, but cited affordability, gun violence and the lingering effects of COVID as her priorities for 2023.
WRGB
Comptroller DiNapoli prioritizes transparency, accountability in inauguration speech
NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — Sunday, state comptroller Thomas DiNapoli had his local inauguration speech. He began the speech by thanking everyone who has helped him along his elections. DiNapoli has served 2 decades in the state assembly making him the second longest serving comptroller after being elected in...
WRGB
Affordability and renewability: state leaders talk costs of climate action legislation
CAPITAL REGION (WRBG) — By the year 2030, New York state leaders have set a goal of achieving 70 percent renewable energy, and 3 million electric vehicles on the roads. Those are just a few of the multi-decade Climate Leadership Protection Act plan to combat climate change. CBS spoke...
WRGB
Conversations continue on footing climate change costs
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Climate change advocates and critics will be looking for more guidance on the state's climate change action plan as Governor Kathy Hochul is expected to comment on it during her state of the state address Tuesday. One of the biggest debates surrounding the Climate...
WRGB
Expert: Speaker vote process likely to affect 2024 election process
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — The process to elect McCarthy speaker certainly will make an impact moving forward. Congressman Molinaro won in a district Joe Biden beat Donald Trump in during the 2020 election. Political expert Dr. Lee Miringoff tells us why this might all impact what happens in 2024.
WRGB
Million-dollar Mega Millions winners in Troy, Manhattan
NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — While there were no winning jackpot tickets in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing, the New York Lottery announced Saturday two second-prize tickets for the drawing were sold, one each in Manhattan and in Troy. Each ticket is worth a guaranteed $1,000,000. The tickets were...
WRGB
Princetown shooting suspect facing upgraded charges
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — A man accused of killing his mother and her partner is now facing upgraded charges in a newly handed-down indictment -- including two counts of first-degree murder. 19-year-old Nicholas Fiebka is accused of shooting and killing his mother Alesia Wadsworth and William Horwedel in...
