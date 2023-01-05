ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

New Yorkers can now choose 'X' as gender on birth, marriage, and death certificates

NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — The New York State Department of Health announced Monday the implementation of a non-binary option for birth, marriage, and death certificates for New Yorkers who reside outside of New York City, which maintains its own vital records. In addition to "male" and "female" designating...
Gov. Kathy Hochul to give State of the State Address Tuesday

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to address issues close to New Yorkers' hearts as she gives her State of the State Address Tuesday. At her inauguration on Jan. 1, the governor didn't go into policy specifics, but cited affordability, gun violence and the lingering effects of COVID as her priorities for 2023.
NEW YORK STATE
Conversations continue on footing climate change costs

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Climate change advocates and critics will be looking for more guidance on the state's climate change action plan as Governor Kathy Hochul is expected to comment on it during her state of the state address Tuesday. One of the biggest debates surrounding the Climate...
Expert: Speaker vote process likely to affect 2024 election process

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — The process to elect McCarthy speaker certainly will make an impact moving forward. Congressman Molinaro won in a district Joe Biden beat Donald Trump in during the 2020 election. Political expert Dr. Lee Miringoff tells us why this might all impact what happens in 2024.
Million-dollar Mega Millions winners in Troy, Manhattan

NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — While there were no winning jackpot tickets in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing, the New York Lottery announced Saturday two second-prize tickets for the drawing were sold, one each in Manhattan and in Troy. Each ticket is worth a guaranteed $1,000,000. The tickets were...
TROY, NY
Princetown shooting suspect facing upgraded charges

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — A man accused of killing his mother and her partner is now facing upgraded charges in a newly handed-down indictment -- including two counts of first-degree murder. 19-year-old Nicholas Fiebka is accused of shooting and killing his mother Alesia Wadsworth and William Horwedel in...

