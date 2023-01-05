ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
KFOX 14

Governor Abbott delivered letter to President Biden in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Governor Greg Abbott delivered a letter to President Joe Biden after greeting Biden on the tarmac at the El Paso International Airport. According to a news release from the governor's office, the letter asked Biden to secure the border by enforcing federal immigration laws.
TEXAS STATE
KFOX 14

Possible wolf-hybrid in need of a new home where legal

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — The Potter League for Animals, an animal shelter in Rhode Island, is hoping to find a new home for a special canine. "Zeus" is a 4-year-old German Shepherd Husky and potentially Wolf mix. The nonprofit said it has "received many applications and will be reviewing...
NEW JERSEY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy