Read full article on original website
Related
KFOX 14
Governor Abbott delivered letter to President Biden in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Governor Greg Abbott delivered a letter to President Joe Biden after greeting Biden on the tarmac at the El Paso International Airport. According to a news release from the governor's office, the letter asked Biden to secure the border by enforcing federal immigration laws.
KFOX 14
1 person in custody following pursuit involving 5 minors on I-10 near state line
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was taken into custody after a pursuit ended on Interstate 10 at the Texas-New Mexico line Monday morning. The pursuit began on I-10 in Vinton, Texas and ended in New Mexico passing the "Welcome to Texas" sign. The vehicle being pursued by...
KFOX 14
Possible wolf-hybrid in need of a new home where legal
MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — The Potter League for Animals, an animal shelter in Rhode Island, is hoping to find a new home for a special canine. "Zeus" is a 4-year-old German Shepherd Husky and potentially Wolf mix. The nonprofit said it has "received many applications and will be reviewing...
KFOX 14
Rescuers: Injured Utah skier with broken leg was waist-deep in snow, surrounded by trees
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Several weekend search and rescue operations have authorities across Utah urging preparedness. Teams helped victims in Cache and Washington County, as well as a man who crashed and broke his leg while backcountry skiing in Big Cottonwood Canyon. A Unified Fire spokesman said the...
KFOX 14
Woman suspected in deaths of her 2 children, husband's ex-wife claims she has alibis
BOISE, Idaho (TND/KBOI) — The woman in Idaho awaiting trial for the murders of her two children claimed in court documents she has alibis. KBOI reports those records – in a case that made national headlines – were released on Jan. 5. Lori Vallow Daybell claimed she...
KFOX 14
WATCH: Dramatic video shows huge rockslide, flooding on California highway
Authorities in California shared a video that showed a massive rockslide during a storm that raged throughout portions of the state on Monday. Use extreme caution if you must drive to the Shaver Lake area or any mountain areas," the California Highway Patrol noted on social media. According to the...
Comments / 0