newbernnow.com
Trent Woods Garden Club Holding Annual Herb Sale Fundraiser
The Trent Woods Garden Club (TWGC) is committed to bringing garden and nature beauty, education, and civic development to the greater New Bern area. The TWGC is a member of the National Garden Clubs, Inc and The Garden Club of North Carolina, Inc. Trent Woods Garden Club is pleased to...
This 18th Century Palace Is One of the most Beautiful Houses in NC and Was Once the Residency of NC British Governors
Tryon Palace, formerly known as Governor's Palace, Newbern, was the main home and administrative center of the British governors of North Carolina from 1770 to 1775. The palace, which is located in New Bern, North Carolina, was frequently the central focus of official events and hospitality.
newbernnow.com
Help Clean Up New Bern’s Streets and Waterways
Craven County Clean Sweep sponsors four annual clean up events on the first Saturdays of February, May, August and October to help keep New Bern streets and waterways free of litter. The upcoming one will be Saturday, Feb. 4, but if that day is not convenient, you can choose another...
kiss951.com
The Food Network Says This Is North Carolina’s Best BBQ
North Carolina is known for its BBQ. There is no shortage of fantastic restaurants across the state. But if anyone is a qualified judge for the best BBQ it has to be the Food Network right? Well, they have released their pick for North Carolina’s best BBQ. The results were posted on their website in an article titled the 50 States of Barbeque . And they chose Skyling Inn in Ayden North Carolina. Here is how they described BBQ in the state and their choice:
Bottle shops help with Dry January in North Carolina
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Dry January is a time when people quit drinking alcohol for a month. In Greenville, some bottle shops offer non-alcoholic beverage options to help provide more options to people this month. Some go dry in January for their health, others to save money and some to cut back on overall drinking. […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Jan. 6, 7 & 8
Ruby Collins, 98, of Pine Knoll Shores, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Carteret Landing. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. MYRNA FRANCES SMITH, Newport. Myrna Frances Smith,...
neusenews.com
Farmer's Market update for January 7, 2023
Kettle Style Snacks will continue to be at the Farmers Market through the winter months. Rodney will be on site from 9 o'clock until sundown on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, selling pork skins, pork rinds, fried peanuts AND those very delicious funnel cakes. Come down to support our local vendors.
Beary Smokey Smokehouse looks to bring good food to Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Here’s something that your tastebuds will get excited about. Fernando Hicks and his wife Michelle recently opened up Beary Smokey Smokehouse in Kinston. The Hicks wanted to bring all kinds of smoked meats and sides to their new customers. The menu consists of items like brisket, baked and/or BBQ chicken and […]
thecoastlandtimes.com
Body of Williamston man found in water near Washington Baum Bridge
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the recovery of the body of a Williamston man in the water near the Washington Baum Bridge, which connects Roanoke Island and Nags Head. The body was determined to be DeVuan Bland, 19, from Williamston. DCSO reported in its media release Saturday...
The Daily South
“Something You Don’t See Everyday”: Mystery Creature Filmed Swimming Off North Carolina Stumps Internet
Theories are flying after a video of a large, reptile-like animal swimming in a North Carolina inlet went viral last week. Chaisin’ Tails Outdoors, a saltwater bait and tackle shop in Atlantic Beach, shared a clip of the mystery creature and its confusing movements on Facebook Tuesday. "Something you...
Mysterious Sea Creature Spotted Along North Carolina Coast
Commenters debated online what the large creature could be.
WITN
Community speaks out about concerns in Craven Terrace apartments
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Community members in one city in the East are speaking out on behalf of current tenants at an apartment complex who say they are experiencing unfit living conditions, and are having a hard time getting problems fixed. Tenants of Craven Terrace apartments in New Bern,...
wcti12.com
Body found in Greenville, believed to be Khalil Jefferson
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Volunteers have been searching for more than a month for 22-year-old Khalil Jefferson. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, search efforts ended after the discovery of human remains at Green Springs Park, where he was last reportedly seen. Just last week, pleading words from Jefferson's mother "We...
Man charged with concealing the death of a 42-year-old woman in North Carolina
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a man with concealment of death after finding a woman dead. Around 7 p.m. on Friday, deputies responded to Deanswood Drive in Kinston to find Carla Lee Soula, 42, dead inside her home. On Saturday, the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office located and […]
neusenews.com
40-acre brush fire in southern Lenoir County
According to Lenoir County Emergency Services, Lenoir County Fire Departments and the North Carolina Forestry Service are actively working to contain a large brush fire just outside of Deep Run, NC. Lenoir County 911 received a call at approximately 1:39 this afternoon reporting a field fire in the area of Tulls Mill Rd and Old Pink Hill Rd. Firefighters arrived on scene to find approximately 25-30 acres on fire and progressing toward the wood line. Due to the winds, the fire has now grown to approximately 40 acres in size.
carolinacoastonline.com
Endangered whale spotted near Morehead City port
- One of the most endangered whales in the world was seen in the Morehead City Port waters Tuesday morning. In a video captured by local fishing charter captain Daniel Griffee, a juvenile North Atlantic right whale could be seen swimming around just under the surface and occasionally breaching the water.
wcti12.com
Christmas Day death ruled accidental after autopsy
KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department and county medical examiner's office have ruled a Christmas Day death on Riley Road as accidental. They said the autopsy report showed that a man died due to injuries consistent with a fall and that no foul play was detected. At...
WITN
carolinacoastonline.com
Food program offers $500 for older adults
EASTERN NC — People over the age of 60 may find a bit of relief in the new year through a region-wide food assistance program. The Eastern Carolina Council Area Agency on Aging (ECCAAA) is now providing $500 reimbursements for food items. According to the agency's website, seniors aged...
New four-way stop stirs up controversy
TEACHEY, N.C. (WNCT) – People in the Duplin County town of Teachey now have a brand new four-way stop, but some residents aren’t too happy about it. When NCDOT put the stop sign up at 117 and Bay Road, no one could have predicted the response it would get in such a small town. Some […]
