Cincinnati, OH

The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
The Comeback

Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’

The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TheDailyBeast

Georgia Crushes TCU in 65-7 National Championship Blowout

Georgia dismantled TCU 65-7 in Monday night’s NCAA National Championship game, becoming the first team in a decade to win back-to-back titles. The Bulldogs began their scoring early in the first quarter and never let up, reeling off 24 straight uncontested points to end the first half and continued the bonanza immediately after retaking the field. The blowout was also the largest ever margin of victory in a national championship game during the BCS era. Georgia’s quarterback, Stetson Bennett, scored six total touchdowns—including four rushing and two passing. The win also cemented a perfect 15-0 season for the Bulldogs. Read it at ESPN
ATHENS, GA

