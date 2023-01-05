Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Georgia opens as big favorite for CFP three-peat
Georgia coach Kirby Smart discussed the culture in and around the program that has set the Bulldogs up for long-term
Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’
The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
STAT WATCH: FBS rushing title is 3rd straight for Air Force
Air Force became the first team to win the national rushing title three straight seasons since Navy did it four years in a row from 2005-08, Tennessee had the lowest total offense average for a national leader in 20 years, and Texas A&M gave up the most yards ever by a pass defense leader.
Georgia Crushes TCU in 65-7 National Championship Blowout
Georgia dismantled TCU 65-7 in Monday night’s NCAA National Championship game, becoming the first team in a decade to win back-to-back titles. The Bulldogs began their scoring early in the first quarter and never let up, reeling off 24 straight uncontested points to end the first half and continued the bonanza immediately after retaking the field. The blowout was also the largest ever margin of victory in a national championship game during the BCS era. Georgia’s quarterback, Stetson Bennett, scored six total touchdowns—including four rushing and two passing. The win also cemented a perfect 15-0 season for the Bulldogs. Read it at ESPN
Deseret News’ Sarah Todd named 2022 Utah Sportswriter of the Year
Sarah Todd, who primarily covers the Utah Jazz and the NBA for the Deseret News, was named the 2022 Utah Sportswriter of the Year by the National Sports Media Association.
Ersson gets 1st shutout, Flyers beat Sabres 4-0
Samuel Ersson made 28 saves for his first NHL shutout, Joel Farabee had a goal and an assist, and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-0 on Monday night.
Social Media Reacts to Awkward David Pollack-Nick Saban Clip
The college football world ate up the interaction during the break at the national championship game.
WTRF- 7News
The Union Local Lady Jets bring the heat to keep their steak
BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF)– The Union Local Lady Jets now stand 14-0 after beating the Bellaire Big Reds 71-30. The Lady Jets are coming off of a very successful season, where they found themselves in the West Virginia High School Final Four.
Around The AL Central: Pollock Leaves The White Sox And Tigers Send Closer To Phillies
The American League Central has been active over the last few days with both the Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers losing key players.
