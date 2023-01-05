Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Pedestrian seriously hurt in Lexington crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A pedestrian was seriously hurt in a crash in Lexington Monday morning. It happened around 11 a.m. on South Limestone, near the Prall Street intersection. According to police, the pedestrian had stepped out onto the road before being hit. They say the incident is being investigated...
WKYT 27
Two shooting victims found at Lexington gas station
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two men are in the hospital after being shot in Lexington overnight Monday. Police say the victims were found at the Marathon on West New Circle Road near Russell Cave Road around 12:30 a.m. The men were rushed to the hospital. Police could not give information...
fox56news.com
Worker killed in incident at stamping plant in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) — One person is dead following a work-related incident at a stamping plant in Georgetown. Authorities said the incident happened Monday at approximately 2 a.m. at YS Precision Stamping (YSPS). FOX 56 has reached out to the Scott County Coroner to confirm the individual’s identity.
WKYT 27
Worker killed in accident at Kentucky stamping plant
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A worker is dead after what is being described as an industrial accident in Georgetown. Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton says it happened around 2 a.m. Monday at YS Precision Stamping on Corporate Drive. The coroner says the victim has been identified as 52-year-old Bruno Nava...
fox56news.com
KSP investigating deadly Hart Co. bus-involved crash
The crash happened Friday around 4 p.m. on North Jackson Highway. KSP investigating deadly Hart Co. bus-involved crash. The crash happened Friday around 4 p.m. on North Jackson Highway. Jan. 9: Travel perks, luxury cars, and sports. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on January...
fox56news.com
2 men with gunshot wounds found at Lexington gas station
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Two men are in the hospital after an overnight shooting in Lexington. Authorities said they responded to reports of two men with gunshot wounds at 12:30 a.m. Monday at the Marathon gas station on West New Circle near Russell Cave Road. The two men were transported to a hospital to receive treatment, their health status is unknown at this time.
eaglecountryonline.com
Police Investigating Shooting Incident at Fast Food Restaurant in NKY
The incident took place on Friday evening in Florence. (Florence, Ky.) – Police are investigating a shooting incident in Florence. Reports of shots fired was reported Friday evening at Taco Bell on U.S. 42. Upon arrival, officers located witnesses that stated an unknown male had fired a handgun at...
fox56news.com
Teen in stable condition following car wreck in Richmond
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — Richmond Police Chief Rodney Richardson told FOX 56 a female juvenile was hit near Moberly and Second Street in Richmond Monday afternoon around 2:40 p.m. The Richmond Police Department said that a 17-year-old pedestrian was struck by a car. She was transported to a...
WKYT 27
No serious injuries reported in Kentucky plane crash
BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - No one was seriously hurt in a plane crash in central Kentucky. It happened Thursday in the 3000 block of Houston Antioch Road. According to the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office, a small plane was trying to take off on Houston Antioch Road when the wind pushed the aircraft back down to the ground in a nearby field.
fox56news.com
1 dead, 2 injured in fatal crash in London
A fatal two-vehicle accident led to the intersection of KY Highway 192 and the Hal Rogers Parkway briefly being shut down on Saturday. A fatal two-vehicle accident led to the intersection of KY Highway 192 and the Hal Rogers Parkway briefly being shut down on Saturday. Jan. 9: Travel perks,...
WKYT 27
Lexington man working to preserve Victorian-era home after wall collapse
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Victorian-era home in the heart of downtown Lexington was condemned last month after a brick wall began to collapse. Now, the homeowner is fighting to save a slice of history. For more than 20 years, Art Mize has called an 1890′s victorian era house along...
WKYT 27
Lexington police investigate early morning stabbing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a stabbing that happened early Sunday morning. Officers say that the victim walked into a Speedway on South Limestone at around 3:45 AM and was found with non-life-threatening injuries. First responders took him to the hospital. The victim is expected to recover.
wymt.com
Five months after floods, search continues for missing Breathitt Co. woman
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been more than five months since 60-year-old Vanessa Baker went missing from the Lost Creek community. But search and rescue crews were still hopeful they could find her Saturday. “We’ve been planning this for three weeks,” said Chief John May of Wolfe County...
Kentucky man racks up multiple charges after Floyd County traffic stop
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — One Kentucky man is facing several drug-related charges after he was pulled over in the Prestonsburg area on Saturday. Prestonsburg Police Department says Officer J. Arms stopped a 2006 Buick Lacross for a traffic violation. The officer found methamphetamine and heroin in the vehicle, police say. Authorities say that Earl […]
fox56news.com
4-foot ’emotional support’ snake found in luggage at Tampa International Airport
Security screeners spotted a scaly surprise while scanning a suitcase: a 4-foot-long boa constrictor making its way through a x-ray machine at Tampa International Airport. 4-foot ’emotional support’ snake found in luggage …. Security screeners spotted a scaly surprise while scanning a suitcase: a 4-foot-long boa constrictor making...
fox56news.com
2 arrested following Versailles Road stabbing
Lexington police said they responded to an assault call around 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Versailles Road. Lexington police said they responded to an assault call around 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Versailles Road. Jan. 6 HTFN Play of the Week. WATCH: Home Team...
fox56news.com
Mt. Sterling woman arrested on drug charges
A traffic stop in Montgomery County lead to deputies arresting a Mt. Sterling woman on drug charges. A traffic stop in Montgomery County lead to deputies arresting a Mt. Sterling woman on drug charges. Laurel County deputies locate fake cop. The Laurel County Sheriff's Office said they have located the...
fox56news.com
Evening weather forecast: 1/9/2023
Kentucky's evening weather forecast for January 9, 2023. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on January 9, 2023. Why self-defense training is needed now more than …. Self-defense training is needed now more than ever in Kentucky. According to The World Population Review, Kentucky has...
wbontv.com
Abandoned mobile home lost in fire at Bybee
Waco Fire & Rescue and Madison County Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Drowning Creek Road near the Madison Estill County line Sunday night around 6. Responders reported heavy fire coming from the windows of the structure upon arrival. Residents in the area confirmed the structure was a...
fox56news.com
Georgetown mayor fires 2 city officials during first week in office
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) — Staffing changes made by newly elected Georgetown Mayor Burney Jenkins will be a topic discussed at a Monday night city council meeting. According to the Georgetown News-Graphic, during Jenkins’ first week in office, he relieved Police Chief Mike Bosse and Chief Administrative Officer Andrew Hartley of their duties.
