news3lv.com
Governor Lombardo declares propane delivery emergency
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Governor Joe Lombardo declared a liquid petroleum gas delivery emergency in Nevada on Friday. He issued a proclamation addressing the propane delivery emergency. The Press Governor's Office statement reads:. Tonight, Governor Joe Lombardo issued a proclamation declaring a liquid petroleum gas delivery emergency in Nevada.
news3lv.com
New fast-spreading COVID variant gets nickname
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Southern Nevada Health District says it was just a matter of time before the latest, and highly contagious COVID-19 variant arrived in Clark County. According to senior epidemiologist Matthew Kappel, "recently, we have identified the XBB.1.5 variant here in Clark County." Kappel says XBB.1.5...
news3lv.com
Nevada DMV still short staff, calls for more online use from motorists
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is encouraging motorists to take advantage of online services in an effort to ease the load of department workers. A DMV spokesperson said there has been a decline in online use. Instead, people are opting to seek help...
news3lv.com
Search called off for boy swept away by California flooding
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rescuers have ended the search for a 5-year-old boy who was swept away by floodwaters in central California Monday morning after it became unsafe for divers to continue. The search was called off around 3 p.m. because the current and rising water levels of the...
