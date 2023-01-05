ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Governor Lombardo declares propane delivery emergency

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Governor Joe Lombardo declared a liquid petroleum gas delivery emergency in Nevada on Friday. He issued a proclamation addressing the propane delivery emergency. The Press Governor's Office statement reads:. Tonight, Governor Joe Lombardo issued a proclamation declaring a liquid petroleum gas delivery emergency in Nevada.
NEVADA STATE
New fast-spreading COVID variant gets nickname

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Southern Nevada Health District says it was just a matter of time before the latest, and highly contagious COVID-19 variant arrived in Clark County. According to senior epidemiologist Matthew Kappel, "recently, we have identified the XBB.1.5 variant here in Clark County." Kappel says XBB.1.5...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Search called off for boy swept away by California flooding

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rescuers have ended the search for a 5-year-old boy who was swept away by floodwaters in central California Monday morning after it became unsafe for divers to continue. The search was called off around 3 p.m. because the current and rising water levels of the...
PASO ROBLES, CA

