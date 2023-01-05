ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Market street preparing to host 'New Year, New You' Expo

 4 days ago

MIDLAND/ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Is your resolution to lose weight or eat healthier? Well you aren’t alone Market Street has got your back.

“We have really worked to curate a list of items that we hope our guests will not only find helpful, but also delicious,” Brenda Garcia, registered dietitian and health & wellness manger for The United Family.

On Saturday, January 7th and Sunday, January 8th from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 pm. each day all Market Street locations across Texas will be hosting it’s ‘New Year, New You’ expo.

Guests will be able to peruse a wide variety of food options that can help them on their new journey. According the the press release, Market Street team members will be standing by to show guests that just because they have new goals for 2023, that doesn’t mean they will miss out on delicious food. There will be items for sampling in the bakery, deli and meat market.

“We know many of our guests have goals for this new year, and we want to be there alongside them as they work towards those goals,” Garcia said. Good food really makes a difference.

Guest throughout Texas and Midland and Odessa are encouraged to visit their local Market Street this Saturday and Sunday.

