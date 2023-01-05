Read full article on original website
Summer Gosls
4d ago
it's called loving yourself,when you love yourself you don't put up with disrespect just to have a warm body beside u or some in-house 🍆especially when you have children.LOVE YOUR SELF...
AFTER?THOUGHT
4d ago
🫣They'll just come back messed up as hell. If they leave it wasn't meant to be anyway.
$weet $outhern Rain .....
3d ago
Nah .... I"m good. Do NOT need an Ex back. We "seperated" for a reason.
The three doomed zodiac signs destined to die alone
In the lauded, drippin with daddy issues play, “Hamlet,” Taurus and suspected charlatan William Shakespeare espoused, “Thou know’st ’tis common; all that lives must die, Passing through nature to eternity.” You said it there, Bill. As the bard notes, from nature to eternity is a journey and shedding the mortal coil is always a solo act, unless of course, you strike blood gold and are lucky enough to be made into a vampire #goals. With that fanged and notable exception, we are born to die and folks, you heard it here, we all die alone. Yet, a spin through the zodiac...
psychologytoday.com
How to Outsmart a Narcissist
Narcissists fall into a robotic posture of fake infallibility that makes them unreachable by normal means. They shed their consciences so we have to make it cost them personally or they won't change. Relentlessly expose their robotic formula and don't engage in debates that they frame. They don't care about...
What Does It Mean When You See A Cardinal? We Found Several Answers
Everyone has their own thoughts and symbolism behind the beautiful red bird. I took a deeper dive into what it actually means when you see a cardinal. For as long as I can remember my grandmother loved red birds. She never called them cardinals always red birds. I didn't find out until I was an adult that my momma was the one that started her love for them. She bought her a ceramic figurine and from then on Grandmother adored them. In the center room or sewing room of my Grandparent's home, there was a fireplace with a mantle and there sat all of her red birds given to her over the years. She loved to show them off. Over the years seeing a red bird always reminded me of my precious Grandmother and how very much I was loved by her.
A Man Files for Divorce From His Wife for Bathing Only Once a Year
A court granted a Taiwanese man a divorce after he complained about his wife Lin’s hygiene habits, which caused him mental torture. Lin showered once a year and seldom brushed her hair or teeth.
I asked doctors why my baby doesn’t look like me — their diagnosis was shocking
A mother says her “gut instinct” told her something was wrong with her baby boy immediately after she gave birth — and doctors soon delivered a devastating diagnosis. Hannah Doyle’s son, Zander, was diagnosed with Chromosome Deletion Syndrome — a condition that can cause severe congenital anomalies, as well as significant intellectual and physical disabilities. Doyle, 36, welcomed baby Zander back in October but said she was certain something was unusual as soon as she held him in her arms. “When I did skin-to-skin contact, he was just different to my other babies, and I instantly knew there was something...
Wife on husband: "We're staying with his mom, and he keeps the bedroom door open at night"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Living together after getting married isn't always about moving into a new home. When couples get married young, or they don't earn enough, other options might have to be considered.
I Don't Wanna Look, But I Also Can't Look Away From These 17 Bone-Chilling Photos
The neighbor with the vats of chemicals in his window needs to be questioned by the police.
msn.com
‘I feel like a fool.’ I’m 65 and recently met a ‘gorgeous’ 70-year-old millionaire who ‘started acting as my financial adviser.’ But he ghosted me, and left me with less than $20 in my account. What’s my move now?
MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive. Learn more.
Five Signs That Might Mean Your Spirit Guide Is Trying To Contact You
Or...that you're having a medical event.
Woman texts dead sister's number and receives cruel text back
A grieving woman was left upset after receiving an 'insensitive' response to a heartfelt message she had sent to her late sister's phone. TikToker Faith Sidman took to the platform to share her experience after losing her sister two years prior, with a post showing how she continued to text her number as her own way of staying in touch with her loved one.
Husband on wife: "'She cooked for years; last night she told me to make my dinner"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Choosing to stay at home to look after the kids and do chores while taking care of the whole family can be just as tiring as working full-time in the office.
boldsky.com
Chinese Horoscope 2023: Find Out What Is In Store For You This Chinese Year
The Chinese zodiac is cycle consisting of 12 animals, each animal representing one year. People get categorised under the animal symbol that represents their birth year. The 12 animals are Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog, and Pig respectively. The Chinese zodiac, also known as Shengxiao and a cycle that repeats every 12 years. The order of these signs has an associated legend to it, which is called Jade Emperor's Race. As per the story, the emperor held a race to decide who is the luckiest animal so that they can be added to the calendar. The first place was won by the Rat who was allotted the first year of the 12-year cycle, and so on.
Woman Gifts All Her Grandchildren $40K When They Get Married Except One After They Are "Horrified" by Her Behavior
A question many people find themselves wondering when they get invited to a wedding is how much should they gift the happy couple. The grandmother and grandfather in this story didn't have that issue. They had a set plan in place to gift each of their grandchildren the same amount. U/rando-TA shared the following story which has now led to over 3,000 commenters weighing in.
17 Photos That'll Make You Look Once, Twice, Three Times Before You Understand What's Going On
These are bringing me back to the early internet days.
Her neighbor gets mad because she won't sell her belongings to help pay for medication
Some pills coming out of a pill bottlePhoto byOlga DeLawrence/UnsplashonUnsplash. If you can't afford your medications you might have to ask someone for help, especially if the medications are important to take regularly. But, if you need help it may not be the best idea to try and guilt trip someone into paying for it.
Reasons why women cheat
Is the idea of betrayal heart-wrenching? But what happens when it’s not a man who cheats? What could be the psychological reasons behind why women cheat? Could unraveling this mystery help us gain better insight into relationships and how to prevent them from crumbling?
‘You remember Wendy – she slept with your father’: what I learned writing Mum’s Christmas cards
Unless you die before it happens, there comes a point in every person’s life where your eyes are too far gone to write your own Christmas cards, and someone else has to do it for you. My aunt did it for my uncle, then my mum did it for my aunt, and now I’m doing it for my mum.
'Now, that's what I call gross': Woman incensed when she learns her boyfriend used her toothbrush without telling her
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I dated a man who didn't like to kiss because he thought it was gross; I never expected him to borrow my toothbrush without asking and then sneak it back into place like nothing ever happened. Now, that's what I call gross.
Woman Declines Date With Coworker's Son After She Learns He’s Too Lazy to Make His Own Sandwiches
About 43% of Americans have gone on blind dates. Usually, the pairing doesn't know anything until they meet one another. But one woman learned a tidbit about her future blind date that led her to cancel the date altogether.
If you want attention on online dating apps, drop the 5-letter 'hey'
Never have I ever... used an online dating site. It's not that I'm opposed to online dating sites, I've just never found myself single and yearning to meet someone new on an app. That isn't to say I've never met a man online; I have. It just happened more organically. Maybe I've been lucky.
