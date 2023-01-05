Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
City: Construction at Superior roundabout for river protection project
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The roundabout that connects four streets in downtown Fort Wayne is under construction while two projects wrap up this month, including one that intends to keep sewage out of the St. Marys River. The City announced there are lane restrictions around Superior Circle, the...
WANE-TV
Become a homeowner with Habitat for Humanity
(WANE) — Are you looking for an affordable homeownership opportunity in Allen County?. Habitat for Humanity is building homes for the 2023 season in Southeast Fort Wayne. According to a release, this opportunity is available to families living or working in Allen County. Applications open January 9 for those...
WANE-TV
Fatal drunk driving crash nets 16 years in prison
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A New Haven man who previously admitted to his role in a drunk driving crash that left one woman dead received a 16-year prison sentence Monday, according to Allen Superior Court records. A judge handed down the sentence to 38-year-old Douglas E. Acosta, II,...
Commissioners: With new jail looming, fate of current facility unknown
While the Allen County Commissioners await zoning approval from the Fort Wayne Board of Zoning appeals on land they’ve contracted to purchase for a new $300 million jail on Meyer Road, the fate of the existing jail is up for debate.
WANE-TV
Police: 1 in ‘critical’ condition after US 30 crash at Webster Road
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A three-vehicle crash on U.S. 30 involving a semitruck left two people in the hospital and one person in “critical” condition, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department (ACSD). At approximately 11:45 a.m. Monday, authorities responded to the intersection of U.S....
wfft.com
Superior Circle lane restrictions begin Monday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Lane restrictions at Superior Circle begin Monday to allow for two projects to be completed. Work is being done on a consolidation sewer pipe project that will connect combined sewage to the deep rock tunnel. The project will prevent about 12 million gallons of sewage from going into the St. Marys River.
Mercer County Sheriff announces intent to retire
According to the Mercer County Sheriff's Office, Grey started in law enforcement in 1980 and was elected sheriff in 2000. He is currently finishing his 6th term, which is set to end on Jan. 5, 2025.
WOWO News
Two left in serious condition after U.S. 30 crash
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Two people were left in serious condition after a three vehicle crash involving a semi Monday morning. The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says they were called shortly before 12 p.m. to the area of U.S. 30 East and Webster Rd. It was determined...
WANE-TV
Road work to temporarily close portion of Jefferson Boulevard
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Drivers can expect heavier traffic this week at a busy southwest side intersection, according to Fort Wayne’s Traffic Engineering Department. Starting Wednesday, there will be lane restrictions on Jefferson Boulevard at Illinois Road. The construction extends to Apple Glen Boulevard, the road that leads to Apple Glen Crossing and Jefferson Pointe.
WANE-TV
Michigan man faces felony charge for armed robbery in Ohio
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WANE) – A man from Michigan was arrested and charged early Sunday in connection to an armed robbery at a gas station in Defiance. The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an armed robbery just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday at a Stop and Go gas station. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the suspect took an unknown amount of cash from the gas station and drove away from the scene.
News Now Warsaw
Warsaw woman killed In US 30 accident near Pierceton
PIERCETON — One person is dead following an early morning accident Saturday near Pierceton. The accident was reported at 5:33 a.m. Saturday after a white 2023 Nissan traveling east on U.S. 30 near Van Ness Road slammed into the back of a semi tractor-trailer, according to a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department.
963xke.com
Police ask for information after woman found in “life-threatening condition”
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – FWPD officials say a woman was found on Saturday in “life-threatening condition” in a southwest apartment on Saturday. Just before 8:15 a.m., officers responded to the Preston Pointe at Inverness complex off Illinois Road, close to I-69. Police were initially called to the 7900 block of Winston Lane for an unknown problem. Police found the woman but do not know what happened to her.
963xke.com
Woman rescued from minivan after DeKalb County crash
DEKALB CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Police in DeKalb County say that a woman had to be rescued from a minivan after a crash Friday morning. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. at CR 35 and CR 60. According to the DeKalb...
WANE-TV
Bluffton Police share updated description of missing woman
BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) – Bluffton Police released an updated description of a woman who has been missing since New Year’s Day. A Silver Alert is in place for Celeste Cuthbert- also known as Celeste Wright- a woman who was last seen on foot leaving a Lancaster Street home in Bluffton around 4:45 p.m., police said. Celeste is 48 years old, 5′ 5″ tall, weighs 147 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
WANE-TV
Crews quickly extinguished mobile home fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Fort Wayne Fire Department worked quickly to put out a mobile home fire late Sunday night. Crew arrived at 8:30 Sunday evening to the 3100 block of Wells Street and found a mobile home with heavy smoke. Crews were able get the fire under control in 10 minutes.
WANE-TV
Yelp’s Top 10 Fort Wayne restaurants
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — With Fort Wayne’s mix of new and classic restaurants, WANE 15 asked Yelp to compile a list of the Top 10, according to their thousands of crowd-sourced reviews. This year’s list reflected a trend in the appeal of Asian food. “We noticed...
wtvbam.com
Rural Fremont Man Jailed in alleged Friday Beating
FREMONT, IN (WTVB) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office is investigation a report of a battery causing serious injury that occurred at a residence in Fremont, Indiana on Friday afternoon. At around 4:30 p.m., Steuben County Communications got a call from a woman in the 200 block of...
WANE-TV
Crash leaves 1 car on its side, another on a house porch in south Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A crash in south Fort Wayne left one car on its side and another car on a home’s front porch Monday night. Police responded to an area near the intersection of Home and Beaver avenues and found the two cars in the aftermath of the crash.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 11:18 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 500 block of North CR 175E, Warsaw. Francisco Cesario Castillo lost his military ID. Milford. Officers with the Milford Police Department investigated the following incident:. 8:47 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 100 block of...
WANE-TV
Police investigate source of fake bills found at Van Wert businesses
VAN WERT, Ohio (WANE) – Police are investigating a recent bout of fake money given to businesses in the Van Wert area. Van Wert Police said in a Facebook post Friday several businesses in the area had been given counterfeit bills in the last few days. Cashiers were encouraged to be even more careful than usual while accepting cash from customers.
