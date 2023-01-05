Read full article on original website
Iggy Pop Says He Almost Rejected a Lifetime Achievement Grammy: 'They Want Me to Be an Exhibit'
The former Stooges frontman received a Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award in 2020 Iggy Pop received a Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award in 2020 — an honor he nearly refused to accept. In a recent interview with Classic Rock, the legendary former Stooges frontman opened up about pushing back against the Recording Academy when the institution first reached out about giving him the coveted award. "The Grammys kept wanting to talk to me on the phone, and I kept telling my manager: 'I don't want to talk to them. I hate those...
Tina Knowles-Lawson Praises Blue Ivy on Her 11th Birthday in Sweet Tribute: 'Such a Queen'
"I could not ask for a better granddaughter, Ms. Blue Ivy Carter!" Tina Knowles-Lawson wrote to her grandchild in a sweet tribute for her 11th birthday Tina Knowle-Lawson is celebrating her fellow Capricorn and beloved granddaughter Blue Ivy Carter. The Knowles family matriarch, 69, paid tribute to Beyoncé's oldest child for her 11th birthday in an Instagram post shared Sunday, featuring a photo of Tina and the young Grammy Award-winning birthday girl posing together on a beach. "The day that you were born was one of the best days of my life,"...
Dr. Dre Slams Marjorie Taylor Greene for Using His Song in a Video, Calls Her 'Divisive and Hateful'
The controversial Republican congresswoman posted the video, which features the rapper's "Still D.R.E.," on her social media accounts Monday morning Dr. Dre is speaking out after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene used his music in a promo without his permission. The Republican congresswoman from Georgia posted the video to her social media channels on Monday morning, in which she touts her seeming behind-the-scenes role in helping to elect House Speaker Kevin McCarthy — all pegged to the rapper's iconic 1999 hit "Still D.R.E." Dre, 57, told TMZ he did not...
Sally Field Reveals She Almost Went on Date with Steven Spielberg 50 Years Ago
“My beloved Steven Spielberg has never left my life,” the 80 for Brady actress said at the 34th Palm Springs Film Awards on Thursday Sally Field is getting candid about her lifelong friendship with Steven Spielberg. In a speech introducing the The Fabelmans director and team for the Vanguard Award at the 34th Palm Springs Film Awards on Thursday, the 80 for Brady actress shared with the audience just how long she's known the director – and how the pair almost went on a date. "My newly acquired business...
Willie Aames Says 'I'm Gutted' After Eight Is Enough Costar Adam Rich's Death: 'My Only Little Brother'
Betty Buckley also shared her grief on Instagram after the Eight Is Enough child star Adam Rich died on Sunday at the age of 54 Eight Is Enough's Willie Aames is grieving the loss of his longtime friend Adam Rich. After news of Rich's death broke on Sunday, Aames shared his love for his former costar on Facebook. "This morning [my wife] Winnie woke me with the heartbreaking news of Adam Rich's passing," he wrote. "I'm gutted. Adam was more than a colleague. He was very much my only little brother. A lifelong...
Caitlin Reilly Marks 2-Year Anniversary of Soap Legend Dad John Reilly's Death: 'Grief Is a Funny Thing'
"What a gift that he was MY dad. What a gift that I had him as long as I did, when some didn't even have him at all. How lucky am I?" Caitlin wrote of her father, who died in January 2021 Caitlin Reilly is paying tribute to her actor father, John Reilly, two years after his death. The Hacks actress and social media star, 33, penned a lengthy message on Instagram reflecting on the loss of her father and anxiety she's felt over the past few days...
Cate Blanchett's 4 Children: Everything to Know
Cate Blanchett is a proud mom of four. The Oscar-winning actress shares three sons — Dashiell, 21, Roman, 18, and Ignatius, 15 — and a daughter Edith, 7, with husband Andrew Upton. But despite being one of the most famous actresses in Hollywood, the Carol star has said...
Adam Rich, Star of Eight Is Enough, Dead at 54
Rich played Nicholas Bradford in the series as a child star, and also had recurring roles in Dungeons & Dragons and Code Red Adam Rich, the former child star who played Nicholas Bradford in ABC's Eight Is Enough, has died at age 54, TMZ reports. Rich appeared on the show throughout its five-season run from 1977 to 1981, where he portrayed the pageboy-haired son of Tom Bradford (Dick Van Patten). According to TMZ and CNN, Rich died Saturday in his Los Angeles home, with a law enforcement source telling the outlet...
All About the Members of Blackpink: Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo and Rosé
There's so much to know about the multitalented members of Blackpink: Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa. Recognized as "the world's most popular girl group," the South Korean pop phenoms have created a global name for themselves since the debut of their first album Square One in August 2016. Although...
Country Trio McBride & the Ride on Recording Again for the First Time in 20 Years: 'We All Have the Passion'
"It's just amazing how easy something like this comes back together when everybody is talented on their own," Billy Thomas tells PEOPLE. "We knew what we had" It was 2002 when '90s supergroup McBride & The Ride last recorded an album together. At the time, there was no streaming, no social media and virtually no chance to score a country hit without radio support. "We released our version of The Who song 'Squeeze Box,' and they just didn't think that was the right message to put on the radio at the time,"...
AGT: All-Stars: 2 Runner-Ups Get Their Redemption Moment and 1 Act Earns Their Second Golden Buzzer
"Their skill, aptitude and confidence was through the roof," host Terry Crews tells PEOPLE of using his Golden Buzzer once again on Detroit Youth Choir Monday night's episode of America's Got Talent: All-Stars was all about redemption. The newest episode of the America's Got Talent extension series saw another 10 all-stars — music act Divyansh and Manuraj (India's Got Talent winner 2022), singer Sara James (AGT season 17), dance group Malevo (AGT season 11), singer Tone the Chief (AGT season 8), magician Dustin Tavella (AGT season 16 winner), aerialist Aidan Bryant (AGT season 16 runner-up), ventriloquist Jamie Leahey (BGT 2022), comedian Jackie Fabulous...
Michelle Yeoh Says the 'Older You Get' Hollywood Sees Actresses by Age Rather Than 'Capability'
Michelle Yeoh says she does not want her career to "just slow down or end because you have gotten to a certain age" Michelle Yeoh did not think an opportunity like Everything Everywhere All at Once would come her way at this stage in her career. In a new interview with CBS Sunday Mornings, Yeoh said it was "amazing to think" she would land such a stellar role, which has landed her nominations and wins this award season. "It's like the older you get, they see you by your...
Adam Rich's Eight Is Enough Costar Grant Goodeve on How Time with the Young Star Inspired Him to Have Kids
Grant Goodeve tells PEOPLE that he and his wife Debbie will be "forever grateful" to his Eight Is Enough costar Adam Rich, who died on Sunday at the age of 54 Grant Goodeve is looking back fondly on Eight Is Enough costar Adam Rich following Rich's death on Sunday. Goodeve, 70, shares with PEOPLE how spending time with Rich — who played his younger brother Nicholas Bradford on the ABC series — directly influenced his and his wife's path to parenthood. "Adam's passing is beyond sad to us, especially when we consider the early...
