Michelle Yeoh says she does not want her career to "just slow down or end because you have gotten to a certain age" Michelle Yeoh did not think an opportunity like Everything Everywhere All at Once would come her way at this stage in her career. In a new interview with CBS Sunday Mornings, Yeoh said it was "amazing to think" she would land such a stellar role, which has landed her nominations and wins this award season. "It's like the older you get, they see you by your...

8 HOURS AGO