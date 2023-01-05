ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

1051thebounce.com

Michigan News Anchor Says Goodbye After 20 Years

When someone has been a local TV anchor for many years, they become part of the community. That person may even feel like family, since you’ve seen them on TV every day for so long. Now, a popular Michigan TV anchor is saying farewell after almost 20 years in...
LANSING, MI
Fox17

Morning Buzz: January 9

1. Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park is preparing to welcome its 14-millionth guest on Monday, January 9, around Noon. Meijer Gardens first opened to the public in 1995 and welcomes guests from around the world. David Hooker, Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park President & CEO, will welcome the special guest and present them with a gift basket.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Corner Bar sets new goal, fundraises for family of Mya Kelley

ROCKFORD, Mich. — The Corner Bar in Rockford continues to support the family of Mya Kelley. Kelley was shot and killed the day after Christmas. Her father, a long-time line cook at the Corner Bar, is faced with the unimaginable. General Manager, and friend of the family for three...
ROCKFORD, MI
Fox17

Concerts under the stars at Grand Rapids Public Museum

The popular series: Concerts Under the Stars, an immersive full-dome concert experience is returning to the Grand Rapids Public Museum. The Roger B. Chaffee Planetarium show will highlight local musicians and visual artists. Concerts Under the Stars has quickly become a staple of the underground West Michigan music scene and...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Muskegon, MI

See the beautiful lakes, historic establishments, and brilliant art collections in Muskegon, Michigan. Established in 1837, the settlement was a popular provider for the growing lumber industry. This allowed the city to thrive and enticed more travelers to reside in the area. You’ll find a great variety of vacation-worthy spots...
MUSKEGON, MI
wrif.com

Michigan Has the No. 4 Best City for Black Families in America

A new study reveals that Michigan has one of the best cities for Black families in America. That’s great news for any Black family looking to make a permanent residence in the Great Lakes State. The study comes from ThatSister.com, which calls itself a site that provides “fun and...
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

'Six' the musical comes to Grand Rapids this week

‘Six’ the musical is a modern retelling of the lives of the six wives of Henry VIII in concert style. It is coming to DeVos Performance Hall this week. Storm Lever plays one of the wives, Anne Boleyn. She talked with Michelle about the show and how there is...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
muskegonchannel.com

Hair of the Dog to Benefit Pound Buddies Jan 21st

The holidays have come and gone. Even the stuff you didn't want is all back where it came from or, maybe it's on a palate wanting for Fred at BGRH Liquidators. We're not quite ready to jump into Muskegon Lake for Special Olympics yet and Saint Patrick's Day seems like a million years away. Someone, somewhere....come up with something....QUICK!
MUSKEGON, MI

