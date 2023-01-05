ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas football nabs All-SEC-caliber DB transfer in Jalen Catalon

The third addition by way of the NCAA Transfer Portal for the Texas football program arrived on Jan. 9. Texas picked up a commitment out of the portal from the former Arkansas Razorbacks redshirt junior safety and grad transfer Jalen Catalon. Catalon committed to head coach Steve Sarkisian, safeties coach...
AUSTIN, TX
