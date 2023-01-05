Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
NOLA.com
Sean Payton speaks out on his status with the Broncos, and what may draw him to a new job
The New Orleans Saints recently granted Sean Payton the opportunity to speak with the Denver Broncos about their job opening, and the former coach answered questions about his status moving forward Sunday on Fox. Payton is on contract with New Orleans through 2024, and any team that would attempt to...
NOLA.com
Saints ultimately sent a top-10 draft pick to the Eagles. Here's where they'll pick in 2023 draft
Officially, the Saints gave up a top-10 pick in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this year. Back in April, the Saints traded the No. 18 overall pick as well as their 2023 first-rounder to Philadelphia for the Nos. 16 and 19 picks. After the dust settled on the 2022 season, that pick wound up being the No. 10 selection in this year’s draft.
NOLA.com
Saints vs. Panthers: Our staff makes its predictions for Sunday's game in the Superdome
Our staff breaks down how they see Sunday playing out when the New Orleans Saints host the Carolina Panthers in the season finale. Jeff Duncan (Season record: 9-7) Saints 26, Panthers 20: The Saints are playing their best football of the season and have too much firepower for the Panthers. Carolina is playing hard for interim head coach Steve Wilks, but they will be up against it in the Superdome.
Steelers opponents determined for 2023 season
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- While the Steelers' 2022 season may have just ended less than 48 hours ago, the team's list of opponents for next season have already been finalized.The team's full schedule of when each game will be played has yet to be determined, but the Steelers have announced which teams they will play for their home and road games.In addition to hosting their AFC North division opponents in the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, and Cleveland Browns, the following teams will be visiting Acrisure Stadium next year:Arizona CardinalsGreen Bay PackersJacksonville JaguarsNew England PatriotsSan Francisco 49ersTennessee TitansWhen it comes to hitting the road for away games, the Steelers will do a significant amount more traveling this year than they did in the 2022 season, at least when it comes to distance from home. Outside of the usual travel to Baltimore, Cincinnati, and Cleveland, the team will play the following teams on the road:Houston TexansIndianapolis ColtsLas Vegas RaidersLos Angeles RamsSeattle SeahawksThe 2023 season will kick off on September 7. It's unclear as of now when the Steelers' full schedule with dates and times will be announced.
NOLA.com
Longtime Christ Episcopal School head will retire at end of '23 term
Christ Episcopal School Head of School John Morvant will walk for the last time this spring as administrator of a high school graduating class, closing out his 46-year career in private school secondary education in St. Tammany Parish. Morvant, 72, is retiring in June from the school in Covington where...
NOLA.com
WATCH: Breaking down TCU-Georgia, Saints final game, NFL playoffs on 'Bayou Bets'
When the college football season ends Monday night, let the painting begin. That's because one Bayou Bets sports betting writer, either Jim Derry or Gabe Henderson, will have to paint his face on Thursday's show. If Georgia covers a 12½-point spread (that moved up to 13½ before Monday night's kickoff), then Gabe will have to paint his face with the Bulldogs' red and black. But if TCU covers, then Jim will have to wear the Horned Frogs' psychedelic purple.
NOLA.com
Pelicans' Naji Marshall is thriving in New Orleans. 'It's just a beautiful situation.'
WASHINGTON, D.C. — When the New Orleans Pelicans hired Willie Green to be their head coach in between Naji Marshall’s first and second seasons, one of the first things Marshall did was dive into his highlights. Before Green got into coaching, he played in the NBA for 12...
NOLA.com
The Denver Broncos have permission to interview Sean Payton
The Denver Broncos are on the hunt for a new coach, and the New Orleans Saints granted Denver's request to interview Sean Payton, according to ESPN reporter Adam Schefter. Payton walked away from the Saints in January after coaching the franchise from 2006-21, leading it to 152 regular-season wins, nine playoff wins and the franchise's only Super Bowl championship.
NOLA.com
A former Ohio State cornerback is expected to transfer to LSU
Former Ohio State redshirt freshman cornerback JK Johnson is expected to transfer to LSU after visiting over the weekend. He is the fourth transfer cornerback to choose the Tigers as they restock a depleted position with young talent. Johnson played in every game and made five starts in 2022 after...
