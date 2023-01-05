ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Man arrested for Pimping & Human Trafficking

By Alina Lee
KXRM
KXRM
 4 days ago

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man has been arrested for the Human Trafficking and Pimping of several women in Colorado Springs and around the country on Wednesday, Dec. 31.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hfGCR_0k4xejxU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29DNzb_0k4xejxU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ImEa1_0k4xejxU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gzNLd_0k4xejxU00

39-year-old Luture Marquese Evans was arrested by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) following a month-long investigation.

Evans has lived and operated in Colorado Springs for many years and has also traveled to other states around the country, according to CSPD. He had several social media accounts used for Human Trafficking and Pimping, per CSPD.

The Metro Vice Unit is seeking assistance in locating additional victims who had dealings with Evans. If you or someone you know was a victim, approached by Evans, or have additional information, contact CSPD’s Metro Vice Unit at (719) 444-7747 or contact the Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 23

ProudMommaof4
4d ago

OMG! I've met this Man. You got to be kidding me. This is crazy. You really don't know what or who someone really is.

Reply(5)
9
BusyBee Dereon
4d ago

He deserves to spend the rest of his life in prison!

Reply
13
Diana Castillo
4d ago

Hope they traffic him in prison 😡😡

Reply(1)
14
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

Safe Streets wanted street criminal arrested by PPD

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has arrested a wanted Safe Streets criminal. According to PPD Issak Padilla had a warrant for Assault which included Assault on a Peace Officer and Obstructing a Peace Officer. Padilla also had two warrants for Failure to Appear, which included Traffic Offenses for Driving Under Restraint x2, […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Suspect identified in Fremont County homicide

(FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) has released the identity of a suspect who was taken into custody following a suspicious death investigation on Raynolds Avenue in Cañon City late on Friday, Jan. 6. FCSO said deputies originally responded to the 400 block of South Raynolds Avenue around 9 p.m. on […]
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Woman arrested after teens use her guns during menacing

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has arrested several teens and an adult woman after the teens threatened others with rifles, and the weapons were found to be illegally in the woman’s possession. PPD said on Friday, Jan. 6, officers responded just before 12:30 p.m. to the 1200 block of Carteret Avenue, east […]
PUEBLO, CO
CBS Denver

Suspect wanted for stealing artwork in Boulder arrested in Lakewood

Several pieces of high-end artwork stolen last month have been recovered. Boulder police credit great police work for helping recover the art and arrest the suspect wanted in the theft.  On Saturday night, Boulder Police Officer Patrick Meehan learned the artwork that was stolen from a truck in Boulder on Dec. 14, 2022 was at a hotel in Lakewood. Boulder police coordinated with Lakewood police officers to search the hotel room and arrest the suspect.  During a search of the hotel room, officers recovered all of the stolen artwork, valued at more than $400,000. They also seized numerous other stolen...
LAKEWOOD, CO
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Teller County Sheriff’s Office Identify Father and Son in Florrisant Murder-Suicide

The Teller County Sheriff’s Office has provided an update on two people found dead in Florissant. A murder-suicide was determined after a father and son were found dead last week. The Sheriff’s Office was notified that a father had missed his court ordered exchange on the night of January 4th. Deputies began searching for the child and father throughout the night.
TELLER COUNTY, CO
police1.com

Veteran Colo. deputy dies after suffering heart attack while on duty

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Family, friends and colleagues are mourning the loss of a 22-year veteran law enforcement officer and former Colorado Springs high school basketball standout. Kraig Conger, an Arapahoe County Sheriff's Deputy and former Wasson High School hoops star, died Dec. 28 after suffering a heart attack...
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Man found dead in apartment, police investigate

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after finding a man dead in an apartment early Sunday morning on Jan. 8. Shortly before 4:40 a.m., CSPD received a 911 call on reports of shots fired in the 300 Block of East Brookside Street. Upon arrival, officers found a man dead in […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

1 killed in shooting south of downtown Colorado Springs Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating what led up to a deadly shooting at an apartment complex near downtown. Police responded to a shooting at the Aspen Creek Apartments, near Brookside and S. Nevada, just after 3 a.m. Sunday. Officers found one person shot, with serious injuries. Police updated our 11 News crews on scene around 8:45 a.m. Sunday, reporting that victim had died.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Possible police impersonator

Candi Hurd is looking at starting a Pueblo chapter of the National Association of Women in Construction. Bright-colored backpacks line up along E. Las Vegas …. Bright-colored backpacks line up along E. Las Vegas St., thanks to Step Up El Paso. Avalanche fatality. Fire at abandoned building. Fire at abandoned...
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Free meals for law enforcement: Felipe’s 109 gives back

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Burgers for the mind, tacos for the heart, and chili for the soul — that’s the slogan of Felipe’s 109 in southeast Colorado Springs, and it’s giving back to local law enforcement in a big way for National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. Until the close of business at 8 p.m. on Monday, […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Deputies investigate police impersonator in Fremont County

(FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is investigating a report of an alleged police impersonator who stopped a motorist on Highway 115, Thursday evening on Jan. 5. The suspect is described as a White man, 20 to 30 years of age, with reddish hair in a mullet style and a thin […]
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
KXRM

One injured in shooting between cars in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is investigating after two cars were involved in a shooting on the East Side on Friday, Jan. 6 that sent one person to the hospital. PCSO posted about the incident on Twitter, and said deputies were investigating a shots fired call involving at least two cars […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Fire at abandoned building under investigation

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is investigating a structure fire that occurred early Sunday morning on Jan. 8. At approximately 2:42 a.m., CSFD responded to a fire at an abandoned building located near South 9th Street. According to CSFD, crews were “doing a defensive fire attack.” At this time, the cause […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

CSPD: Known offender arrested after traffic crash

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A traffic crash near North Academy Boulevard and North Union Boulevard led Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officers to an alleged known offender who was taken into custody. On Jan. 4 around 9:10 a.m., officers were called to the intersection near N. Academy Blvd. and N. Union Blvd., after a driver involved […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
People

Colo. Man Receives Record 20-Year Prison Sentence for Teen's Fentanyl Death: 'Lives Are at Stake'

"Selling these drugs these days is not the same as selling drugs before," said Judge Daniel D. Domenico after passing down the heaviest federal sentence yet for a fentanyl-related death A Colorado Springs man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after selling fentanyl-laced pills to a teenager, which resulted in his death. After he pleaded guilty in August, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Colorado announced the record-breaking sentence against Nathaniel David Corser, 23, in a news release on Thursday, the heaviest federal punishment yet for the...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Police: Robbery suspect disguised as woman arrested

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Officers say that a man disguised as a woman was arrested by the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) following a robbery at a Dollar General store on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Brandon Hoskins was arrested and booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center on the charge of Aggravated...
PUEBLO, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Police Officer Jeremy Olive suspended after arrest

Denver Police Officer Jeremy Olive was suspended after his arrest on New Year's Eve in Douglas County. Olive was arrested by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office for investigation of third-degree assault late Dec. 31, 2022.Olive joined the Denver Police Department in 2005 and was in a non-patrol assignment prior to the incident. He has been suspended without pay due to the misdemeanor charge, which is standard protocol. The determination of final charges will be made by the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office. 
DENVER, CO
KXRM

KXRM

20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy