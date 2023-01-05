Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Update: Kenrich Williams starting for Thunder on Sunday; Jaylin Williams (ankle) coming off bench
Oklahoma City Thunder center Kenrich Williams will start Sunday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Jaylin Williams was originally listed by the team as a starter down low. However, in the newest lineup release, it's instead Kenrich Williams who will draw the start at center going up versus Dwight Powell.
numberfire.com
Isaiah Livers (shoulder) questionable Tuesday for Detroit
Detroit Pistons foward Isaiah Livers is considered questionable to play Tuesday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Livers has missed the last month-plus due to a right shoulder sprain. However, he has been upgraded to questionable for Tuesday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Damian Jones (hand) available for Lakers on Saturday night
Los Angeles Lakers center Damian Jones (hand) is active for Saturday's contest versus the Sacramento Kings. Jones will be available off the bench after he was listed as probable. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 166.5 minutes this season, Jone has produced 0.95 FanDuel points per minute.
numberfire.com
Gabe Vincent (knee) probable for Heat's Sunday contest
Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (knee) is probable for Sunday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Vincent is on track to play on Sunday after Miami's guard was listed as probable with left knee effusion. In 19.7 expected minutes, our models project Vincent to record 7.0 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 2.4...
numberfire.com
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin (shoulder) available Sunday
The Indiana Pacers listed Bennedict Mathurin (shoulder) as available for Sunday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Mathurin is dealing with soreness in his shoulder, but he should be good to go tonight against the Hornets. Our models project Mathurin for 25.4 fantasy points in tonight's game, with 17.8 points, 3.9...
numberfire.com
Pelicans starting Jose Alvarado for inactive C.J. McCollum (rest) on Saturday
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Dallas Mavericks. Alvarado will make his eighth start this season after C.J. McCollum was ruled out for rest reasons. In 32.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Alvarado to score 32.1 FanDuel points. Alvarado's Saturday projection includes 14.2...
numberfire.com
Gary Payton II (ankle) probable for Portland's Sunday contest
Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II (ankle) is probable for Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Payton is on track to return after he was sidelined for two games with an ankle sprain. In 20.0 expected minutes, our models project Payton to score 18.1 FanDuel points. Payton's Sunday projection...
numberfire.com
Luka Doncic (ankle) available Saturday for Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic will play Saturday in teh team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Doncic was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll suit up versus a shorthanded Pelicans team despite dealing with left ankle soreness. Our models project Doncic for 32.8 points, 9.5 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Larry Nance Jr. (shoulder) out Saturday night for New Orleans
New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Nance is dealing with right shoulder soreness. He played through it on Friday, but for the second leg of the back-to-back set, he has been listed out. His next chance to play will come Monday versus Washington.
numberfire.com
Spurs starting Zach Collins for inactive Jakob Poeltl (Achilles) on Saturday
San Antonio Spurs center Zach Collins is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Boston Celtics. Collins will make his seventh start this season after Jakob Poeltl was held out with an Achilles ailment. In 27.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Collins to score 33.8 FanDuel points. Collins' Saturday projection includes...
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) probable for Lakers Monday night
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. James keeps being listed probable due to left ankle soreness. Despite the ailment, he keeps eventually suiting up come game time. Expect that to remain the case on Monday. Our...
numberfire.com
Naz Reid (back) questionable for Timberwolves on Sunday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Reid is dealing with back spasms, which is why he left Friday's game early and did not return. Now, he is listed questionable for Sunday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Jalen Smith (hand) questionable Sunday for Indiana
Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Smith is dealing with right hand soreness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Sunday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Russell Westbrook (foot) available for Lakers' Saturday matchup versus Kings
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook (foot) will play in Saturday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Westbrook will be active for the second half of their back-to-back despite recent left foot soreness. In 30.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Westbrook to score 34.7 FanDuel points. Westbrook's Saturday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Steven Adams (illness) questionable for Memphis on Sunday
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (illness) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Utah Jazz. Adams' availability is currently unknown after the Grizzlies' center was listed with an illness. Expect Xavier Tillman to see more time at the five if Adams is ruled out. Adams' current Sunday projection...
numberfire.com
Jonas Valanciunas (hand) active for Pelicans' Saturday contest against Dallas
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (hand) will play in Saturday's game versus the Dallas Mavericks. Valanciunas will suit up on Saturday night despite being listed with a hand injury. In 27.0 expected minutes, our models project Valanciunas to score 33.3 FanDuel points. Valanciunas' Saturday projection includes 16.0 points, 10.1...
numberfire.com
Clippers list Paul George (hamstring) as questionable on Sunday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (hamstring) is questionable to play in Sunday's contest versus the Atlanta Hawks. After missing one game with right hamstring soreness, George's Sunday availability is currently in question. Expect Terance Mann to see more minutes if George is ruled out. George's current projection includes 22.2...
numberfire.com
Talen Horton-Tucker (ankle) out for Jazz Tuesday
The Utah Jazz have ruled out Talen Horton-Tucker (ankle) for Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Horton-Tucker will miss a second game as he recovers from an ankle sprain. The fourth-year guard is averaging 15.7 minutes per game as part of the Jazz's rotation in his first year with the team.
numberfire.com
Detroit's Saddiq Bey starting for injured Jalen Duren (ankle) Sunday
The Detroit Pistons listed Saddiq Bey as a starter for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Bey will start against Philadelphia today while rookie Jalen Duren recovers from an ankle injury. Bey has a $5,400 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 28.4 fantasy points against the 76ers, with...
numberfire.com
Schefter: Josh Jacobs (hip/oblique) active for Raiders' Week 18 matchup versus Kansas City
According to Adam Schefter, Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (hip/oblique) is available for Week 18's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jacobs will suit up for the Raiders' season finale despite missing practice time for personal reasons. In a matchup against a Kansas City defense allowing 20.1 FanDuel points per game to running backs, our models project Jacobs to score 12.4 FanDuel points.
