Read full article on original website
Related
alaskasnewssource.com
Bear baiting, other sport hunting practices, may be banned for Alaska national preserves
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The National Park Service announced Friday a proposal to amend regulations for hunting and trapping on national preserves in Alaska. These proposed regulations would eliminate several controversial sport hunting practices, including bear baiting. Bear baiting is the practice of leaving food or other items to attract bears to allow hunters to harvest bears. Prior to 2020, the practice was banned in Alaska’s National Preserves, but the recently proposed regulations want to reverse that 2020 rule.
alaskasnewssource.com
GCI outage shuts down Alaska calls
Old NASA satellite burns up over Alaska after more than 38 years in orbit. After almost 40 years circling Earth, a retired NASA science satellite plunged harmlessly through the atmosphere off the coast of Alaska, NASA reported Monday. Updated: 7 hours ago. FastCast digital headlines for Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
alaskasnewssource.com
Dunleavy appoints former aide to Alaska oil, gas commission
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has appointed a former aide as chair of a commission that oversees oil and gas drilling in the state. Dunleavy’s office on Monday announced the appointment of Brett Huber Sr. to the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission. The appointment is subject to legislative confirmation.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Botanical Garden Ice Sculpture competition voting closes
Old NASA satellite burns up over Alaska after more than 38 years in orbit. After almost 40 years circling Earth, a retired NASA science satellite plunged harmlessly through the atmosphere off the coast of Alaska, NASA reported Monday. Updated: 2 hours ago. FastCast digital headlines for Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
alaskasnewssource.com
Old NASA satellite burns up over Alaska after more than 38 years in orbit
Bear baiting, other sport hunting practices, may be banned for Alaska national preserves. Bear baiting, other sport hunting practices, may be banned for Alaska national preserves. Nominations open for Governor’s Arts and Humanities Awards. Updated: 22 hours ago. Alaskans may now make submissions for the annual Governor’s Arts and...
alaskasnewssource.com
The Green Connection hosts a class for winter house plant care
Old NASA satellite burns up over Alaska after more than 38 years in orbit. After almost 40 years circling Earth, a retired NASA science satellite plunged harmlessly through the atmosphere off the coast of Alaska, NASA reported Monday. Updated: 2 hours ago. FastCast digital headlines for Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
alaskasnewssource.com
Slow warming to build across southern Alaska this week
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Following a cold weekend across Southcentral Alaska, the thermometer is set to rise back into warmer territory. Much of Southcentral is already warmer than the previous 24 hours, thanks to a band of snow and clouds that built into the region through the overnight hours. For areas that did see snow, it only brought up to an inch of snow. With the snow coming to an end and skies clearing once more, we’ll set up the day for sunshine to make a return to the region.
alaskasnewssource.com
High temps linked to vanishing snow crabs in Bering Sea
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An increase in temperature changes in the Bering Sea is linked to the decline of snow crabs, according to ongoing studies from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Snow crabs are highly stenothermic, or only equipped to survive across a narrow range of cold water...
alaskasnewssource.com
Nominations open for Governor’s Arts and Humanities Awards
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskans may now make submissions for the annual Governor’s Arts and Humanities Awards. The awards are geared toward individuals or organizations that have demonstrated a contribution to Alaska’s arts and humanities. The four awards that compose the art category are the Margaret Nick Cooke...
Comments / 0